Sayulita, a vibrant surf town just an hour away from Puerto Vallarta, is becoming one of the most popular tourist destinations in Mexico, especially during summer.

Adventurers, beach lovers, and even locals simply love going back to this place because of its mesmerizing beaches, fresh local seafood, local artisan shops, and Sayulita’s laid-back and relaxing atmosphere.

Sayulita features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean. And if you’re lucky enough, you might just catch the best Instagram-worthy sunset, right from your hotel room! Yes, Sayulita has a wide range of beach hotels and accommodations for your next adventure.

Whether you’re after the beach, watersports activities, relaxing poolside lounging, or simply want to try authentic Mexican food, here is our roundup of the best hotels in Sayulita, Mexico.

Top 10 Best Hotels in Sayulita, Mexico

Sayulita is a perfect summer getaway for every traveler. It doesn’t matter whether you’re on a budget or out there to spend all your money – there’s an accommodation that caters to exactly what you prefer and need.

Let’s take a look at each of your possible hotel options, whether you’re after luxury hotels or something on a budget. No matter where you prefer to stay, there are plenty of great spots for a memorable Sayulita vacation.

1. Best Overall Beachfront Hotel – La Joya Sayulita

Pool view of La Joya Sayulita Photo credit: Expedia

Another frontrunner on our list of Sayulita hotels is La Joya Sayulita, boasting beautiful beachfront views. It’s only a few steps from the ocean and features an infinity pool overlooking the entire surf town. There’s even a hot tub when you want to feel calm and relaxed after dining at Tekuamana, one of La Joya’s on-site restaurants.

Choose from bungalows, casitas, and more spacious lodging options when traveling in large groups. Each room has a cozy bed, a massive bathroom with a rain shower and complimentary toiletries, and a mini-bar stocked up daily.

La Joya also offers retreat packages, where you can join yoga classes and other therapeutic treatments. You may even reserve a golf cart concierge to take you anywhere in La Joya.

2. Best Newly Opened Boutique Hotel – Sayulinda Hotel

Bedroom view of Sayulinda Hotel Photo credit: Expedia

A recently opened 4-star boutique hotel in Sayulita is Sayulinda Hotel, overlooking the majestic Pacific Ocean. This is perfect for tourists looking for a relaxing ambiance and traveling with friends and large families.

The spacious rooms feature a rustic vibe and may serve as your home away from home. You’ll love the cozy and tropical boho, together with your own balcony. If you’re traveling with your significant other, book the Luxury Suite for its spacious and romantic terrace.

Amenities at Sayulinda Hotel include a tennis court, a roof garden bar featuring 360-degree views of Sayulita, and an outdoor pool with cabana daybeds. This boutique hotel is also near famous bars and restaurants across the surf town. You also get complimentary breakfast when booking a room, but there’s no on-site parking available.

3. Best Luxury Beachfront Hotel – Ysuri Hotel Sayulita

Bedroom view of Ysuri Hotel Sayulita Photo credit: Booking.com

If you’re hunting down the best luxury hotels, Ysuri Hotel is the place to stay. This is Sayulita’s best 5-star luxury accommodation. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, private parking, a lush and charming terrace, and a well-maintained garden.

Ysuri Hotel features modern rooms that are thoughtfully decorated with Bohemian decor, each providing a flat-screened TV, a safety vault for your essentials, and of course, free wifi. They’ve also got a private bathroom so that you don’t have to share with your neighbors.

This property only offers non-smoking rooms, but they do have a designated smoking area for those who want to partake. Another unique amenity is that they have free private parking, perfect for those who are renting a vehicle.

This luxurious beachfront accommodation provides an exclusive and intimate space with bohemian interiors where guests can see spectacular Riviera Nayarit views. Don’t forget to book a session at its on-site spa, choosing from a wide range of therapeutic sessions and massage therapies.

4. Best With Saltwater Pool – Avela Boutique Hotel

Pool view of Avela Boutique Hotel Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

Avela Boutique Hotel is most famous for its unique saltwater swimming pool with a hot tub on the side. Guests may also enjoy the poolside bar and on-site cafe, which serves a delicious continental breakfast.

This bohemian accommodation has a contemporary yet stylish design. All rooms and suites are carefully designed and packed with modern amenities, cozy beds, and locally-made furniture. You may even enjoy sunset views on your private terrace.

Avela Boutique Hotel is an adult-only accommodation, making it a great alternative to luxury resorts when you still want some privacy.

As for restaurants, this property has a cafeteria and snack service for a freshly brewed cup of joe, a savory snack, or a tasty pastry. Plus, it also offers retreat sessions that come with spa treatments and massages to make your stay a relaxing experience.

5. Best Mid-Range Hotel – Ximena Hotel Boutique

Living room view of Ximena Hotel Boutique Photo credit: Booking.com

Moving away from luxury hotels and heading more towards mid-range options, one spot to check out is Ximena Hotel Boutique. It’s a walking distance from Sayulita Beach and Cerritos Beach, as well as bars, restaurants, and other nightlife entertainment.

It comes with air-conditioned rooms, and you can also enjoy free private parking spaces in case you’ve rented a car. There’s also an outdoor pool, a massive garden, and a rooftop terrace with beautiful city views. Guests love hanging out by the pool the most because of the serene vibes.

Romantic couples or honeymooners can also book a private dinner on their terrace with a free wine bottle. Ximena Hotel Boutique does not cater to children below 13 years old, and pets are also prohibited.

6. Best for Wellness – Anjali Casa Divina

Living room view of Anjali Casa Divina Photo credit: Expedia

Backpackers and single travelers in search of budget Sayulita hotels might want to book a stay at Anjali Casa Divina, the best hotel for a world-class yoga retreat. This holistic accommodation is also eco-friendly and features medication and yoga vibes at the forefront.

Each room and suite are designed with a blend of modern and traditional Mexican esthetics. Choose from ocean or garden views with walk-in showers, kitchenettes, terraces, and seating areas.

Anjali Casa Divina is remarkable for its wellness amenities, including spa services and yoga classes that are part of the natural beauty of Sayulita. There are also surfing lessons for watersports enthusiasts.

7. Best Budgeted Sayulita Hotel – Casa Pia

Bedroom view of Casa Pia Photo credit: Expedia

When looking for budget hotels in Sayulita, a cozy choice is to stay in one of Casa Pia’s simple yet clean rooms, equipped with modern toiletries, warm beds, free WiFi, and even a private terrace.

What travelers love the most about Casa Pia is that it’s Sayulita Beach reachable, but you can also get access to other famous beaches like Escondido Beach and Carricitos Beach.

Casa Pia also features La Galera, a cigar room serving locally crafted beer and tasty snacks that would perfectly go well with any alcoholic beverage. Coffee enthusiasts will also love Mugre Animal Coffee Shop, which features unique coffee flavors.

Finally, enjoy a chance to meet and interact with locals by spending time on the public terrace, open daily from 8 am to 10 am.

8. Best for Treehouse Jungle Vibe – Casa Selva Sayulita

Living room of Casa Selva Sayulita Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

Tourists who had their childhood built on hiding in treehouses would love Casa Selva Sayulita, featuring rustic charms and rooms that resemble a Tarzan Treehouse.

The bigger rooms also have private balconies and terraces to catch beautiful tropical landscape views. There are 14 fully equipped tropical, cozy cabins with almost 500 square feet of private space for relaxation.

Casa Selva Sayulita also features an outdoor pool and a sun terrace, and guests may also book holistic treatments with its on-site spa. Choose from nature tours and yoga sessions for a completely therapeutic experience. Guests also get free parking spaces.

9. Best Boho-Themed Hotel – La Boheme Sayulita

Outdoor view of La Boheme Sayulita Photo credit: Booking.com

La Boheme Sayulita definitely has the most outstanding bohemian-themed rooms and interior decor on this list. You will love the rooms’ neutral colors and earthy aesthetics, as well as your own patio or balcony to catch views of the IG-worthy swimming pool.

Guests may also lounge on the rooftop terrace and admire panoramic tropical views or relax in the hot tub attached to the swimming pool. If you have more time, head to Playa Carricito and Playa de los Muertos through a 10-minute jungle tour.

La Boheme Sayulita is also about to open its first on-site cafe and restaurant, La Petit Boheme, for hearty breakfast meals and fresh cups of coffee. It will be open daily, from 7 am to 8 pm.

10. Best Budget Hotel With Luxury Lofts – Hotel Vista Oceano

Bedroom view of Hotel Vista Oceano Photo credit: Booking.com

Have you ever stayed in a budget-friendly hotel with luxurious and sophisticated amenities? Hotel Vista Oceano can provide just that! This tropical accommodation features simple yet comfortable rooms with luxury bedding, toiletries, and a minibar. It’s only a few steps from the beach, so you can enjoy stunning views from your room windows.

Hotel Vista Oceano also has a sun terrace, but the most noteworthy accommodation is the Luxury Loft, an Airbnb-inspired room for large groups. If you reserve this room, you get 24-hour access to Hotel Vista’s rooftop sun terrace.

Best Hotels in Sayulita, Mexico Guide

When choosing the best hotel in Sayulita, a charming surf town on Mexico’s Pacific coast, you’ll want to consider several factors to ensure a delightful stay. Here are five tips to help you select the perfect accommodation:

Location, Location, Location

Decide what’s essential for your trip. Being close to the beach might be your priority if you’re there to surf. If you prefer exploring local culture, a hotel in the town center might suit you better.

Sayulita is relatively small, but choosing a location that aligns with your interests can significantly enhance your experience.

Reviews and Recommendations

Spend some time reading through reviews on travel sites and forums. Look for recent reviews as they more accurately reflect the current state of the hotel. Pay attention to mentions of cleanliness, staff friendliness, and any recurring issues.

Personal recommendations from friends or family who have visited Sayulita can also be invaluable.

Amenities and Services

Consider what amenities are important to you. Do you need a hotel with a pool, on-site restaurant, or spa services? How about free Wi-Fi or included breakfast? Make a list of your must-haves and nice-to-haves to narrow down your choices.

Budget

Sayulita offers a range of accommodation options, from luxury villas to cozy, budget-friendly hotels. Define your budget beforehand and use it as a filter when searching for places to stay.

Remember, a higher price doesn’t always mean better quality, but it can often guarantee more amenities and services.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendliness

Sayulita is known for its natural beauty and community, which values environmental conservation.

If sustainability is important, consider eco-friendly hotels that employ sustainable practices like water conservation, solar energy, and recycling. Staying at such a place can enhance your travel experience by aligning with your values.

Considering these factors can help you find a hotel in Sayulita that matches your preferences and enhances your visit to this vibrant Mexican beach town.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where’s the best area to stay in Sayulita?

The ideal area to stay in Sayulita depends on your preferences. Accommodations near the main beach or the quieter North Side are perfect for surfers and beach enthusiasts.

Those seeking nightlife and cultural activities should consider downtown. Gringo Hill offers tranquility and views, while the Punta de Mita Highway area provides modern conveniences and accessibility. For a more local experience, the South End is quieter and less touristy.

What range of hotel prices can I expect in Sayulita?

In Sayulita, hotel prices vary widely depending on the location, amenities, and time of year. Budget-friendly options can start as low as $50 per night, while luxury accommodations can cost several hundred dollars per night. Peak season, November through April, generally sees higher rates due to increased demand.

Are there any unique accommodations in Sayulita that offer more than just a typical hotel experience?

Yes, Sayulita is known for its unique accommodations that range from boutique hotels and eco-friendly lodges to luxury villas and cozy B&Bs. Many offer immersive experiences such as yoga retreats, surf camps, and cultural workshops, allowing guests to connect with the local lifestyle and environment.

Wrapping Up

Sayulita’s eclectic mix of accommodations caters to every type of traveler, ensuring a memorable stay in this vibrant Mexican surf town. Sayulita has something to offer whether you’re seeking the luxury of beachfront villas, the charm of boutique hotels, the tranquility of hillside retreats, or the affordability of cozy guesthouses.

With a focus on hospitality and a keen sense of environmental responsibility, the best hotels in Sayulita provide more than just a place to stay. They offer a gateway to experiencing the Pacific Coast’s local culture, cuisine, and natural beauty.

Choosing the right hotel will undoubtedly enhance your Sayulita adventure, making it an unforgettable experience.

