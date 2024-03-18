Anyone with children knows that vacationing with little ones doesn’t always feel like, well, a vacation. But that’s why where you stay is so very important! If you’re booking a trip to the bright and sunny San Diego with the little humans, then worry no more—we have you covered.

We’ve done the research for you and know what you need to make traveling that much easier. You’ll want a hotel that not only offers comfort and convenience but also caters to the needs of every family member, from the tiny tots all the way up to the adults.

We sifted through the wide variety of hotels across the bustling City of San Diego to uncover the best spots for you and your family. In this guide, you’ll find family-friendly hotels that stand out for their amenities, locations, and ability to make guests of all ages feel welcome.

Topping our list is the iconic Hotel Del Coronado, a historic beachfront resort that we’ve ranked as the number one pick for the best overall family hotel in San Diego. Why? Well, this is more than just a regular hotel. It’s a destination in itself, one that promises a memorable stay for the whole family.

We’ll also dissect important factors to consider before you book a hotel in San Diego for the whole brood and answer some frequently asked questions. So sit back and let us help you plan the perfect family getaway to San Diego, so your vacation can feel as relaxing as you hoped!

Top 8 Best Family Hotels in San Diego

1. Best Overall – Hotel Del Coronado

Bedroom view of Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton Photo credit: Ice Portal

The Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego is so much more than just a regular hotel––it’s an icon of San Diego. And it’s one that won’t disappoint, topping our list as one of the best San Diego family resorts and best kid-friendly hotels in the area.

Located on Coronado Island, the ‘Del’ is still connected to San Diego by a bridge, and yet feels a world away. Its prime beachfront location offers an unmatched combination of history, luxury, and scenic beauty, but the family-friendly activities really set it apart.

From beach bonfires with s’mores on Coronado Central Beach and Silver Strand State Beach to movies under the stars, guests of all ages are guaranteed a memorable stay.

Parents who need a break can even book connecting guest rooms. And while the adults lounge by the outdoor pool, the little ones can take surf lessons in the Pacific Ocean or experience the underwater world as an ocean explorer.

If the family-friendly atmosphere wasn’t enough, nearby attractions like the San Diego Zoo and Legoland only add to the hotel’s appeal, making it the best overall choice for your San Diego family vacation.

2. Best for Young Kids – Legoland Castle Hotel

Bedroom view of Legoland Castle Hotel Photo credit: Booking.com

For families traveling with young children to San Diego, the Legoland Hotel is a serious dream come true. Situated within walking distance from the Legoland California theme park entrance, a stay at Legoland Castle Hotel all but guarantees loads of fun before the kids even step into the park.

The San Diego hotel immerses kids into the world of Legoland by offering a kids club, board games, themed rooms, in-room treasure hunts, scavenger hunts, and a disco dance party elevator.

As if those amenities weren’t enough, you also get early admission into the park. And don’t worry, parents, this kid-friendly hotel offers some perks for you, too. Separate guest rooms for the kiddos allow you privacy, and you can also enjoy the hotel pool.

3. Best Beachfront – La Jolla Shores Hotel

Bedroom view of La Jolla Shores Hotel Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

Southern California is all about the sand and sun, and if you’re visiting San Diego, there’s a high chance you’re doing so in order to dip your toes into the sand with your partner and kiddos. There are a lot of beachfront hotels in San Diego and La Jolla, but La Jolla Shores is by far our favorite on-the-beach spot.

La Jolla Shores is all about embracing that coastal living vibe, so get ready to wind down by the water without the stress that often comes with taking the fam to the beach. Included in the resort fee, you’ll receive a whole setup, including beach chairs and umbrellas.

Not only that, but at La Jolla San Diego, you’ll get seasonal family games and activities, plus 24-hour front desk service. And when you and the kids are done playing in the tide pools, you can relax back at the heated swimming pools.

Indulge in coastal cuisine, dine poolside at the onsite restaurant, and take in the stunning views of the sea. Unlike other hotels on the beach, at La Jolla shores, you’re guaranteed a stress-free experience with you and your kids, making it a destination for your family trip.

4. Best Boutique Hotel – San Diego Marriott Gaslamp Quarter

Bedroom view of San Diego Marriott Gaslamp Quarter Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

Often, chain hotels can feel a little impersonal, and that’s no fun––especially when you’re traveling with kids. That’s why the boutique styling of the San Diego Marriott is one of the best family hotels on our list, especially if you’re looking for that one-of-a-kind, personalized experience.

Located in the heart of downtown San Diego, you’re a stone’s throw from Petco Park and the vibrant Gaslamp Quarter, and only a short drive from the San Diego Zoo, Legoland, and other theme parks. Even better, you’re only a few miles from the San Diego International Airport.

And after you put the kids to bed, you can enjoy the one-of-a-kind rooftop bar with panoramic city views. Overall, you’re guaranteed a personalized touch that caters to travelers looking for a stylish and intimate stay. If you’re searching for kid-friendly hotels in San Diego with a boutique twist, then look no further.

5. Best Marina Access – Hyatt Regency Mission Bay

Bedroom view of Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa And Marina Photo credit: Ice Portal

When searching for kid-friendly hotels in San Diego, consider if you’re looking to just relax by the water or if you’d prefer to actually get out on the water. For those looking to get out on the sea by boat, then The Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina is the spot for you.

This waterfront retreat offers direct marina access, making it ideal for those looking to indulge in water sports, boat rentals, or simply enjoy the marina lifestyle. The 19-acre resort has three pools, three water slides, poolside cabanas, and even waterfront bonfires.

A variety of on-site water activities offer fun for the whole family. Whether you’re going out on a jet ski, or taking a whale watch tour, this is one San Diego hotel you won’t regret booking.

6. Best Budget Hotel – Holiday Inn

Bedroom view of Holiday Inn San Diego – Bayside Photo credit: Leonardo

Let’s be real, traveling to San Diego with the whole brood can be pricey, for that reason, it’s important to consider your budget. There are plenty of activities to enjoy with your family in San Diego, and sometimes you just need a place to rest your head after landing at San Diego International Airport.

The Holiday Inn San Diego is a great budget-friendly option that still hits the mark when it comes to kid-friendly hotels. The affordable yet comfortable stay has multiple locations throughout San Diego, meaning whether you’re visiting La Jolla or Missions Beach, you’ll be covered.

Conveniently located near top attractions, you’ll be able to enjoy San Diego without breaking the bank. The hotel offers free Wi-Fi, on-site dining, and family-friendly accommodations, making it the best budget-friendly of the San Diego family hotels.

7. Best Luxury Relaxation – Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

Bedroom view of Omni La Costa Resort & Spa Carlsbad Photo credit: Leonardo

Nestled in the serene hillsides of Carlsbad, in North San Diego County, the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa is one of the best vacation rentals for a relaxing retreat. And we all know that’s something needed on family vacations!

These luxury hotels, found across the country, have an upscale reputation for quality. The hotel features an award-winning spa, championship golf courses, and tranquil garden pools, offering a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, ensuring you and your family are guaranteed a good time.

8. Best Adult Getaway – Park Hyatt Aviara Resort

Bedroom view of Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Spa & Golf Club Photo credit: Ice Portal

Who says family can’t just be the parents? If you’re seeking an adult getaway with your family (minus the little ones), The Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, located on the northern shores of San Diego County, is the spot for you.

You’ll find Its sophisticated ambiance, spa facilities, and world-class golf course cater to adults looking for a luxurious and serene vacation. The resort’s fine dining options and breathtaking views complement the tranquil experience, making it the best hotel for adults seeking an upscale retreat.

To ensure the best possible vacation, it’s important to consider a couple of factors before you book your San Diego hotel.

Proximity to Attractions

San Diego is a big city, and there are a lot of different areas to visit. Before you book a place to stay, you might want to ask yourself what exactly you want to do during your stay. Downtown San Diego is going to offer different attractions (like the USS Midway Museum) than, say, Mission Beach, Ocean Beach, La Jolla, or Balboa Park.

San Diego is famous for its beautiful beaches, so if you’re visiting to see the sea, then consider hotels with easy beach access like La Jolla Cove. If you’re eager to see the sights, like the San Diego Zoo or Legoland, then you might want to check out places in the north county.

And of course, if your family are visiting during an extended stay business trip, then you might want to check how close you are to places like the San Diego Convention Center.

Family-Friendly Amenities

If you’re traveling with little ones to San Diego, it’s important to look for a full-service resort that offers family-friendly activities. Depending on the age of your children, you might prefer spacious accommodations or connecting rooms to add an extra level of comfort and privacy.

Check if the hotel has child-friendly pools, a kids club, playgrounds, or recreation activities. Some hotels in San Diego offer unique kid-friendly activities like virtual reality snorkeling, but it really depends on what you’re looking for. If you’re driving a rental car, does free parking matter?

Or how about two swimming pools––one for the kids and one for the parents or even a rooftop pool? These are just some of the questions to ask before you book!

Safety and Accessibility

If you’re traveling with young children, then it’s important to check if the San Diego Hotels offer childproof and safety features in each room.

Some downtown San Diego hotels even offer childcare services to help give adults a break, while promising to keep your children safe.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best area to stay in San Diego for families?

While San Diego is a great destination for families, every area is going to offer something different. Downtown San Diego has the New Children’s Museum and Seaport Village, an awesome place to walk with your kids along the harbor.

Balboa Park is full of playgrounds and is also home to the San Diego Zoo. South Mission Beach has an awesome boardwalk and fun beach activities for the whole family, and Mission Bay is home to Sea World San Diego.

The San Diego hotel you decide on depends on what you want to do, but there’s something for everyone.

Are there hotels in San Diego that offer suites or family rooms?

Yes! Many family hotels in San Diego offer suites or family rooms designed to comfortably accommodate larger groups.

Hotels like Hotel Del Coronado, Embassy Suites by Hilton San Diego La Jolla, and the Legoland Castle Hotel provide spacious accommodations with multiple bedrooms or connecting rooms, catering to families’ needs.

Can we find hotels with kid-friendly amenities in San Diego?

Definitely! San Diego is known for its family-oriented hotels and kid-friendly amenities. The Hyatt Regency Mission Bay and the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa are just a few of the best hotels that provide excellent amenities for children.

What about budget-friendly family hotels in San Diego?

Absolutely! The Holiday Inn Express & Suites San Diego is a great value with comfortable accommodations and complimentary breakfasts, making it an excellent choice for families on a budget.

What’s the best time of year to visit San Diego?

When you visit, depends entirely on what you plan to do. Summer (June to August) is peak tourist season in San Diego, and is also the hottest time of year, meaning you’ll have the best chance for beach weather, but also the most crowds.

Spring (March to May) and Fall (September to November) will see the crowds starting to thin out, making it easier to explore popular attractions, like Sea World in Mission Bay. Winter (December to February) will have the chilliest weather, but will probably offer the best deals on family hotels.

What should we consider when booking a San Diego hotel for a large family?

Family hotels in San Diego usually offer connecting rooms, suites with multiple bedrooms, or accommodations with kitchenettes, making them great options when traveling with a large brood.

To help curb costs, double-check what amenities are included. Complimentary breakfast or shuttle services to attractions can save money and offer extra convenience for larger groups.

How far in advance should I book a family hotel in San Diego?

When booking family hotels in San Diego, it’s recommended to book at least 2-3 months in advance, especially if you’re planning to visit during peak tourist seasons like summer or around major holidays. Booking early can also ensure better availability and potentially lower rates.

Conclusion

San Diego offers a diverse range of family-friendly hotels designed to make your stay as enjoyable and stress-free as possible. Whether you’re seeking beachfront relaxation, proximity to attractions, or amenities like pools and kids’ clubs, there’s something for every family.

Our top recommendation for families is the iconic Hotel Del Coronado. With its stunning beachfront location, historic charm, and an array of family-oriented activities, it stands out as the best overall choice for a memorable San Diego vacation.

As an alternative for those seeking a stay by the sea, Hyatt Regency Mission Bay is a great option that gives you the full California beach experience both on the sand and on the water.

Remember, choosing the right family hotel in San Diego can significantly enhance your family vacation, creating lasting memories for years to come, but now you’re ready!

