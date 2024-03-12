Portugal’s coastal city, Porto, is the country’s second-largest city, and its cobblestone streets, quaint cafes, historical monuments, and beautiful golden beaches have drawn visitors in for decades.

Known for its production of Port Wine from the cellars of Vila Nova de Gaia, Porto claims the title of one of Europe’s oldest centers, with UNESCO declaring it a World Heritage Site in 1996.

Along with Porto’s incredible attractions come even more impressive accommodation options. And whether you prefer a room with river or city views, a hotel with all the amenities you could possibly think of, or a budget-friendly stay that won’t break the bank, Porto has you covered.

In this guide, we’ll highlight eleven of the top hotels in Portugal’s beloved coastal destination—all of which have made this list for different reasons—so you can experience all it has to offer from the moment you open your eyes.

Our favorite hotel in the area, The Rebello Hotel & Spa, with its beautiful sun terrace, overlooks the Duoro River. However, the Pestana Palacio do Freixo and its unmatched architecture comes in at a close second.

Top 11 Best Hotels in Porto

Best Hotels in Porto

1. Best Overall – The Rebello Hotel & Spa

Bedroom view of The Rebello Photo credit: Expedia

The city of Porto is nestled along the Douro River in northern Portugal, and there really is no place better to take in the beauty of the water than from the Rebello Hotel and Spa.

This five-star hotel that is part of the Small Luxury Hotels Of The World collection has an exquisite sun terrace with uninterrupted views of the water—the perfect location for an afternoon cocktail—along with river view balcony suites that boast large floor-to-ceiling windows.

For families visiting Porto or for couples who prefer a bit more space, the Rebello Hotel and Spa is the ideal accommodation. And that’s mainly thanks to its one-bed, two-bed, and three-bed suites—all of which offer full kitchens, separate living areas, and crisp, contemporary decor.

With all that in mind, however, although the Rebello’s impeccable Douro River views are what make this property stand out above the rest, you’ll also find an onsite restaurant, a sauna, and an indoor swimming pool, meaning you’ll have access to a plethora of high-class amenities that will make your stay as comfortable and convenient as possible.

2. Best Hotel for Beach Access – Vila Foz Hotel & SPA

Bedroom view of Vila Foz Hotel & SPA – member of Design Hotels Photo credit: Leonardo

The first hotel to make our list is for all the beach lovers out there as the five-star Vila Foz Hotel and Spa – a member of Design Hotels, has spectacular ocean views with direct access to the sand.

With three beaches in close proximity to the hotel, Vila Foz Hotel and its onsite restaurant, bar, and wellness center offer guests a relaxing coastal stay equipped with all the amenities one could possibly need.

Featuring opulent king suites with balconies overlooking the water, and slightly more affordable Onice rooms with classy, modern designs, the Vila Foz Hotel is the epitome of luxury, making it one of the best hotels in all of Porto.

3. Best Hotel for Swimming – GA Palace Hotel & Spa

Pool view of Ga Palace Hotel & Spa, A Xixth-Century Villa Photo credit: Leonardo

If location, luxury, and onsite amenities are all things you look out for when choosing a city break hotel, then look no further than the GA Palace Hotel and Spa.

This five-star property in Porto’s historic center puts you right in the middle of the action while also supplying you with jaw-dropping common spaces and private suites that will ultimately make you feel like royalty—it’s called the Ga Palace for a reason!

While staying at the GA Palace Hotel and Spa, guests can make use of both the indoor and outdoor pool, as well as the sauna, lounge, gardens, restaurant, and bar.

All rooms throughout the property come with air conditioning, extra large beds, and extravagant private bathrooms while the hotel’s more expensive suites come with separate living areas and balconies that overlook the city.

4. Best Location – Hospes Infante Sagres Porto

Bedroom view of Hospes Infante Sagres Porto Photo credit: Expedia

Located in the UNESCO World Heritage Site city center, the Hospes Infante Sagres Porto is within walking distance of Porto’s most popular attractions making it one of the best hotels in Porto—especially if location is at the top of your priority list.

To go along with its prime location, however, in 2018, the Hospes Infante Sagres Porto underwent a major renovation. And with that renovation came antique chandeliers, a brand new brasserie and wine bar, and ornate furnishings throughout the hotel’s public areas.

Presenting elegant and sophisticated rooms, the Hospes Infante Sagres Porto is a top choice for couples visiting the city. And with the Paris Galleries Street—an area with a range of popular bars, shops, and restaurants—just a 200-meter walk away, you’ll be well catered for throughout the duration of your stay.

5. Best for Small Families – Torel 1884 Suites and Apartments

Bedroom view of Torel 1884 Suites and Apartments Photo credit: Booking.com

The Torel 1884 Suites and Apartments combine luxury with family-friendly amenities, making it the perfect downtown Porto hotel choice for those with little ones in tow.

Featuring an onsite restaurant, a bar, and a glorious inner courtyard, the Torel 1884 is a simple yet suave accommodation option that is just a two-minute walk from the Porto Cathedral, the São Bento Train Station, and Ribeira Square.

In addition to its child-friendly amenities, the hotel offers its guests spacious suites and apartments that they’ve equipped with full kitchens for your convenience. Plus, all of the suites—regardless of their size—feature air conditioning, beautiful bathrooms, and all the necessary essentials you’d need during your stay

6. Best Budget-Friendly Hotel – The Brewmaster’s House

Bedroom view of The Brewmaster’s House Photo credit: Booking.com

Many hotels in Porto provide more luxury stays (and with that, luxury prices). However, one mentionable budget-friendly option that is still in a great location is the Brewmaster’s House.

The Brewmaster’s House, which is located next to the oldest brewpub in Porto, has affordable standard rooms with landmark views as well as slightly larger suites that come with kitchenettes.

As the Brewmaster’s House is a more budget-friendly hotel in Porto, you shouldn’t expect the onsite amenities you’d find at the city’s higher-end stays. However, the hotel’s location puts it right amongst various cafes, bars, and restaurants. So both food and things to do are just a short walk away.

Bedroom view of Pestana Palácio do Freixo, Porto Photo credit: Leonardo

For architecture lovers, it doesn’t get much better than the Pestana Palacio do Freixo—a five-star hotel set in a restored 18th-century Baroque building.

This lavish Porto stay combines modern rooms with aristocratic public areas and stately architecture to provide a feast for your eyes from the moment you step through the gates. Boasting manicured lawns, an infinity pool with Duoro River views, an indoor pool, and a sauna, the Pestana Palacio do Freixo is a true haven for those in need of relaxation.

With added amenities, including an onsite restaurant, bar, and spa, there really is no need for you to ever leave the property. However, if you do want to explore everything Porto has to offer, the Pestana Palacio do Freixo provides its guests with free daily transfers into the historic city.

8. Best for Rooftop Relaxing – Casa da Companhia Hotel

Bedroom view of Vignette Collection Casa Da Companhia Photo credit: Leonardo

There’s something magical about relaxing on a rooftop while taking in views of the city, and at the Casa da Companhia Hotel, Vignette Collection, you can do exactly that.

Located 400 meters from Clérigos Tower in the center of Porto, the Casa da Companhia supplies you with not only dazzling city sights but also sought-after onsite amenities and sleek, airy, commodious rooms.

Upon check-in, guests can make use of the outdoor swimming pool, indoor pool, and fitness center, all before digging into the continental breakfast that the hotel serves in the courtyard every morning.

9. Best Boutique Hotel – Saboaria

Bedroom view of Saboaria Photo credit: Expedia

Just 800 meters from the Oporto Coliseum is the Saboaria Hotel, a boutique Porto stay with an outdoor swimming pool, garden, and terrace.

Providing large classic rooms and suites—some even with private jacuzzis—the Saboaria and its interior’s earthy tones create a tranquil escape in the heart of Porto, putting it up there as one of the best hotels that the city has to offer.

For those who prefer to cook their own meals while vacationing, then you’ll be happy to know that every room at the Saboaria features a kitchenette. However, if you’d rather someone else do the cooking for a change (who can blame you?) then the Saboaria serves a buffet, a la carte, and continental breakfast each and every morning.

10. Best Rooftop Bar – Porto Palácio Hotel by The Editory

Bar view of Porto Palácio Hotel by The Editory Photo credit: Leonardo

You can find one of the best views of Porto and the Douro River from the rooftop lounge of the five-star Porto Palacio Hotel. And although the lounge is the main attraction when staying at the Porto Palacio, the hotel has a few other qualities that are definitely worth mentioning.

Possessing a spa, squash courts, an indoor pool, and a fitness center, the Porto Palacio has really thought of everything in terms of amenities. And although the rooms at the Porto Palacio may be fairly standard in terms of decoration—don’t expect four poster beds and claw foot tubs—they sure make up for their lack of intricate decor in size and affordable prices.

11. Best Luxury Hotel – The Yeatman

Bedroom view of The Yeatman Photo credit: Leonardo

Luxury is in abundance at the Yeatman Hotel as this five-star property with its onsite 2-Michelin Starred Restaurant delivers its guests upscale amenities, including an outdoor pool that overlooks the Duoro River, a state-of-the-art gym, and a spa with an indoor pool and hot tub.

Each room at the Yeatman opens up onto a sizable private terrace and is decorated with chic furnishings that only add to the hotel’s allure. And as the Yeatman Hotel is located in Vila Nova de Gaia, you’ll never be far from Porto’s famous attractions, making it a great hotel option for those who want the best of both worlds.

Best Hotels in Porto Guide

Porto is one of Portugal’s busiest destinations, and with that comes a wide range of hotels for visitors to choose from. If you’ve never been to Porto before, this decision can be understandably overwhelming.

But by keeping in mind four important factors that we’ve gone into detail about below, you’ll narrow it down to the right hotel option for you—one that ticks all your Porto vacation boxes.

Location

When it comes to city breaks, location is one of the most important factors that you need to consider. Choosing a hotel that is a far distance from the attractions you wish to visit will result in lengthy—and often confusing—journeys into the city center.

By opting for a hotel that is within walking distance of Porto’s must-visit landmarks and monuments, you’ll ultimately save yourself precious time and money that you would have instead wasted on public transport or private taxis.

With all that in mind, however, we understand that some people prefer a more peaceful city break vacation, so therefore, don’t mind being a short distance away from the hustle and bustle.

If this is you, then think about the ways you’ll get from your accommodation into downtown Porto and weigh up just how far away your hotel can be without the journey becoming unreasonable.

Budget

Porto has both luxury and more budget-friendly accommodation options meaning regardless of your budget, there will be something that falls into your spending category. Before looking at Porto hotels, create a rough estimate of how much you can comfortably spend during your vacation and keep this figure in mind during your search.

Eating out and attraction prices—for the most part—aren’t extortionate in Porto. But it’s worthwhile factoring these costs in to give yourself a ballpark figure before your vacation commences.

Amenities

Are you the type who prefers a hotel with all the bells and whistles? Or do you simply need a bed to sleep in and not much more?

The amenities that Porto hotels offer are another thing to think about during the booking process as if you do appreciate a swimming pool, an onsite restaurant, or even a spa, then this will narrow down your search significantly.

Higher-end hotels will provide you with various amenities that you’d associate with a luxury stay, while cheaper hotels—in order to keep costs low—may only offer the bare minimum.

As Porto is a city with so many amazing attractions for visitors to explore if your hotel doesn’t offer any on-site amenities, then not to worry, as there will always be something to see and do outside of the property walls.

Hotel Type

And the final thing to think about when Porto hotel browsing is the type of hotel that interests you. Porto has everything from hostels to five-star luxury accommodations which give everyone the chance to enjoy the city and all it has to offer.

If you’re vacationing on your honeymoon or getting away for an anniversary, then you may want to opt for one of Porto’s more top-end choices. However, if you’re trying to keep costs to a minimum, then even some of the city’s cheaper alternatives will be more than adequate for a weekend or week-long stay.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the best areas to stay in Porto?

There are a few great districts and areas in Porto. However, the type of vacation you’re after will ultimately narrow down the choices. Ribeira, for example, is one of the most historic areas of Porto and it puts you within close proximity to many of the city’s major attractions.

Baixa is also another central Porto district, which again, is within walking distance of landmarks like the Porto Cathedral, the Grand Town Hall, and Clerigos Tower. If you’re heading to Porto to indulge yourself in its world-famous Port, then Vila Nova de Gaia is the district for you. And if you’re looking to keep things as low cost as possible, then Bonfim is an excellent option.

Are hotels in Porto expensive?

Like destinations all over the world, Porto has both expensive and inexpensive hotels to suit all budgets. From dorm rooms in hostels to luxurious five-star accommodations, there really is something for everyone, making Porto a fantastic destination for every type of traveler.

What is the best time to visit Porto?

The best time to visit Porto is from May through to September, as this is when the city experiences both beautiful weather and popular festivals like the São João Festival.

For travelers looking for a more budget-friendly trip to Portugal’s second-largest city, however, then visiting outside of these months will result in cheaper accommodation options—and the added bonus of smaller crowds at the city’s most popular destinations.

What are the typical amenities hotels in Porto have?

Many hotels in Porto offer swimming pools, onsite restaurants, fitness centers, and sometimes spa facilities. However, the amenities included in your stay often reflect on the price you pay. More luxurious hotel options will provide its guests with a range of amenities while cheaper hotels may only supply you with a private room.

Conclusion

Porto is one of the best places to visit in all of Portugal, and its hotels only elevate the area even further. With so many great accommodation options to choose from—including budget, mid-range, and luxury hotels—we can guarantee that you’ll find the right stay for you and all your vacation needs.

Our top choice, The Rebello Hotel & Spa, with its romantic Duoro River views is ideal in terms of location, size, and amenities. However, coming in second is the Pestana Palacio do Freixo with its imposing architecture and refreshing infinity pool.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Images courtesy of KAYAK