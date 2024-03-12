Tuscany, Italy, with its rolling hills, vineyards, and timeless art and architecture, is a destination that seems to have leaped out of a Renaissance painting. The region’s stunning natural beauty and rich culture guarantee you a memorable trip, especially if you choose the right place to stay.

That might be a townhouse in Florence, a loft near the leaning tower of Pisa, or a cottage surrounded by vineyards in the Val D’orcia hills. Whatever your vision of La Dolce Vita is, you will find it amongst these stunning luxury hotels and villas in Tuscany.

It is hard to pick a favorite amongst these beautiful accommodations, but if we had to, it would be COMO Castello del Nero. This beautiful preserved hilltop castle offers infinity pools, wine tastings, and impeccably furnished rooms.

Top 11 Best Tuscany Hotels

1. Best Overall – COMO Castello Del Nero

Bedroom view of Como Castello Del Nero Photo credit: Leonardo

COMO Castello Del Nero is a castle hotel nestled in the heart of the Chianti wine region between Florence and Siena. This charming estate, dating back to the 12th century, provides historical charm and modern luxury by the barrel. It spans 740 acres of the picturesque Tuscan countryside, with its green hills, vineyards, and olive groves.

The property features 50 rooms and suites, each uniquely designed by Milanese designer Paola Navone. Guests can expect to find original frescoes and beamed ceilings alongside modern amenities such as plasma-screen TVs, air conditioning, and luxurious bathrobes and slippers. Whichever window you look out of, your eyes will fall upon panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Castello Del Nero boasts two farm-to-table restaurants, including the Michelin-starred La Torre restaurant, which is set in the castle’s former stables.

For relaxation and wellness, guests are invited to the COMO Shambhala Retreat, which offers complimentary yoga, therapeutic massages, and holistic wellness guidance. The estate also boasts an outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts.

A shuttle service to and from Florence and Siena is also available, providing easy access to explore these incredible cities, which should be on the bucket list of any traveler to Italy.

The wonderful location, decoration, and extensive list of activities make this our pick for top hotel in Tuscany!

2. Best Countryside Hotel – Castello di Vicarello

Bedroom view of Castello di Vicarello Photo credit: Leonardo

Castello di Vicarello is housed in a medieval castle in the verdant Maremma hills. The historical building has been beautifully renovated, and each of its ten unique suites has terracotta floors, antique furniture, and artworks by local artists.

This luxury hotel is surrounded by 40 hectares of organic vineyards, olive groves, and farmland. Guests can wander through lush gardens, where roses, jasmine, and ancient lemon and olive trees create a scented and serene atmosphere. The property’s stunning infinity pool overlooks the wooded hills, a breathtaking view best enjoyed with one of the fine wines on offer in the hotel bar.

Located less than an hour’s drive from Siena and close to the picturesque coastal town of Castiglione della Pescaia, Castello di Vicarello offers serenity but is also an ideal gateway for exploring the beautiful towns and villages of Southern Tuscany.

3. Best for Foodies – Relais & Chateaux – Il Falconiere

Restaurant view of Relais Il Falconiere Photo credit: Leonardo

Surrounded by Tuscany’s undulating hills, Il Falconiere has been awarded the Condé Nast Traveler Choice Award and is one of the very best luxury hotels in the region. Nestled just outside the historic town of Cortona, this 17th-century manor is a luxurious retreat set amidst vineyards and olive groves.

The estate comprises 31 rooms and suites dotted around the property to offer privacy and stunning views of the surrounding landscape. All accommodations come equipped with flat-screen satellite TVs, private bathrooms, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Plus, the hotel features two panoramic swimming pools and free parking.

Perhaps the very best thing about Il Falconiere is its Michelin-starred restaurant, set in a converted glass orangery with a breathtaking terrace overlooking the Tuscan hills. Here, guests can indulge in traditional Tuscan cuisine prepared with the highest-quality ingredients and seasonal produce. The menu is accompanied by an extensive selection of Baracchi wines, including the estate’s own prestigious vintages.

Finally, if you are inspired by the chefs’ tasty creations, you can take gourmet cooking classes on-site called “Cooking under the Tuscan Sun.”

4. Best for a City Break – Portrait Firenze

Living room view of Portrait Firenze – Lungarno Collection Photo credit: Leonardo

Portrait Firenze offers spectacular views over the river Arno and the Ponte Vecchio bridge, right in the heart of the infamous city of Florence.

Each of the 37 rooms and luxury suites, including a spectacular rooftop suite and an expansive 273m2 Penthouse Floor, showcase Italian artistic flair and elegance. Designed by Michele Bonan, the interiors draw inspiration from the Florentine craftsmanship of the 1950s, blending classic and contemporary lines with luxurious materials like linen, cashmere, warm wood, and leather.

The spacious suites boast handcrafted furniture, sumptuous oversized beds, and Carrara marble bathrooms, complemented by full entertainment systems, kitchenettes, and exclusive Ferragamo toiletries.

Guests of this five-star hotel can consult a dedicated Lifestyle Assistant and enjoy access to the nearby White Iris Beauty Spa for an array of health and beauty treatments. The on-site Michelin-starred Caffè dell’Oro bistrot honors traditional florentine recipes and ingredients.

Located a stone’s throw from Via Tornabuoni’s designer boutiques and within easy walking distance of Piazza della Signoria and the Santa Maria del Fiore Cathedral, Portrait Firenze is the perfect base for a city break in Florence.

5. Best for Wine Lovers – Conti di San Bonifacio Wine Resort

Other view of Wine Resort Conti di San Bonifacio Photo credit: Expedia

Conti di San Bonifacio Wine Resort is a wine lover’s haven set in Tuscany’s serene Maremma countryside, surrounded by lush vineyards.

This exclusive estate offers an authentic Tuscan experience with its outdoor infinity swimming pool, on-site restaurant, and rich buffet breakfast. The rooms and suites boast elegant furnishings and Carrara marble bathrooms, with some rooms featuring four-poster beds and scenic vineyard views.

Conto di San Bonifacio is also a working wine estate and produces wines that have won the Decanter gold medal, an award for second-best Syrah in the world, and for third-best organic wine in the world.

Breakfast at the resort includes freshly baked cakes, sausages, eggs, and cheeses. The restaurant focuses on traditional Tuscan dishes made from the estate’s vegetable garden, paired with its own wine.

And for those interested in the local culinary and wine culture, the resort organizes wine-tasting, cooking courses, horseback-riding excursions, and nighttime treks.

6. Best on the Beach – Hotel Il Pellicano

Beach view of Hotel Il Pellicano Photo credit: Leonardo

Arriving at Il Pellicano is an adventure unto itself: You’ll drive through the Tuscan countryside and then along the coast until you spot this hideaway, perched on the clifftop, spilling down Monte Argentario into the beautiful cove below.

The story of Il Pellicano began in the 1960s, born from the love story of an American socialite and a British aviator who created this hideaway, attracting glamorous friends and transforming it into a symbol of the Italian dolce vita. Many Hollywood stars have stayed here over the decades.

The hotel comprises charming cottages set in lush gardens around the main building and is the perfect place for a beachfront retreat. Guests can enjoy the hotel’s private rocky beach, a dip in the Tyrrhenian sea, a saltwater-filled heated swimming pool, and its Michelin-starred restaurant.

Rooms at Il Pellicano are air-conditioned and equipped with bathtubs, flat-screen TVs, DVD players, free Wi-Fi, minibars, and satellite and pay-per-view channels.

7. Best for Village Life – Guest House il Borgo di Sempronio

Bedroom view of Guest House il Borgo di Sempronio Photo credit: Booking.com

This guest house has a unique concept: the owners bought a depopulated village and turned it into a dream vacation village!

Founder Fulvio Ponzuoli was sad to see his childhood home turn into a ghost village, so he revitalized the hamlet of Semproniano by adopting the innovative albergo diffuso model, turning abandoned houses into a “scattered hotel.” This sustainable approach not only preserves the architecture of the village but also brings life back to its quiet streets and encourages guests to patronize existing businesses.

Il Borgo di Sempronio’s reception acts as a hub, with rooms and communal spaces placed in medieval structures around the village. This offers a unique opportunity to live like a local in a repopulated ghost village. You’ll have your own Cassette or little house, complete with period furnishings, fully equipped kitchens, and leafy balconies.

Il Borgo di Sempronio is easy driving distance from the Saturnia hot springs – one of Tuscany’s top sites, with its terraces of blue water and white stone – and the ski slopes of Monte Amiata.

8. Most Luxurious – Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco

Bedroom view of Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco Photo credit: Leonardo

Located in a 900-year-old Tuscan estate, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco is set in a stunning location on top of a hill, with panoramic views over the surrounding countryside.

The outdoor pool is the perfect spot to unwind. At the same time, the hotel also boasts an indulgent spa, wine-tasting tours at the estate’s cellar, and outdoor activities like cycling and hiking, all within the stunning surroundings of Val d’Orcia.

A member of Rosewood Hotels, Rosewood Castiglion knows how to deliver luxury, and its rooms are designed to ensure maximum comfort, featuring air conditioning, parquet floors, and bathrooms equipped with both bath and shower.

9. Best Castle Hotel – Castello di Casole

Living room view of Castello di Casole, A Belmond Hotel, Tuscany Photo credit: Ice Portal

This breathtaking hilltop castle stands as one of the very best luxury hotels in Tuscany. Once a medieval stronghold built over an Etruscan foundation, Castello di Casole is now a five-star resort, that pays homage to its long history with tasteful period decoration.

The stone walls, original beams, and antique furniture transport you to another century, while the hotel’s sustainable practices, including serving its own produce and protecting the local wildlife, hope to carry Tuscany’s beauty well into the future.

The highlight of the hotel is the infinity pool, looking out over the spectacular views. Guests also rave about the holistic spa and well-equipped fitness room.

10. Best Boutique Hotel – Borgo Santo Pietro

Bedroom view of Borgo Santo Pietro Photo credit: Leonardo

Borgo Santo Pietro was once a refuge for passing pilgrims, in need of some rest and recuperation. Today, it provides healing for travelers, nature lovers, and luxury seekers.

The property is located in an 800-year-old farmhouse, which has a homely feel, thanks to cozy leather armchairs around open fires, fresh flowers cut from the garden, and beautiful silk furnishings. With only 22 rooms, Borgo Santo Pietro is a boutique hotel where the staff welcomes you like family and meticulously helps you have the best stay possible.

The hotel has an infinity pool and a large spa area, which offers treatments with organic, handmade skincare products. Guests can enjoy cooking courses, farm tours, beekeeping and cheese-making classes, and hot air balloon rides. Bespoke excursions with the hotel’s yacht can also be arranged – the coast is a short drive away.

11. Best Countryside Hotel – Borgo San Felice

Bedroom view of Hotel Borgo San Felice Photo credit: Leonardo

If you want to visit Siena but sleep serenely in the Tuscan countryside, Borgo San Felice is an excellent choice. Siena is just a 30-minute drive away, and you can see its silhouette from the hotel. Surrounded by the lush Chianti wine region, Borgo San Felice feels like you are in the middle of the countryside, despite this proximity.

With a choice between the gourmet Il Poggio Rosso restaurant, boasting over 500 wine selections, and the casual Osteria del Grigio for modern Tuscan dishes, dining here is a delight.

The estate also features a bar, a heated outdoor pool perfect for summer lounging, and a variety of activities including a tennis court, a gym, and a health center specializing in wine therapy and massages.

The spacious rooms are adorned with antique furnishings, set against the backdrop of breathtaking panoramic views. With complimentary bike rentals, free parking, and Wi-Fi, along with its proximity to Siena, Borgo San Felice is one of the best hotels in the Chianti area of Tuscany.

Best Tuscany Hotels Guide

Tuscany is a varied and diverse region that offers many different experiences, from the streets of Florence to the vineyards of Val d’Orcia and the hills of Mermerra. Choosing the perfect hotel for your stay can be overwhelming. To make sure you find the right fit, here are the five most important factors to consider.

Location and Surroundings

Tuscany is a treasure trove of culture, history, art, and natural beauty. From the undulating hills of Val d’Orcia, a UNESCO World Heritage site, to medieval villages in the green expanses of southern Tuscany, there are many great locations to choose from.

Make sure you take the time to ask yourself what you are looking for a taste of the countryside, a sip of local wines, or a trip to one of Tuscany’s world-famous cities.

Whether it’s a luxury hotel like Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, offering views of cypress trees and access to historical towns, or a secluded farm estate in the heart of the Tuscan countryside, proximity to natural beauty and cultural sites should guide your choice.

Consider hotels within walking distance or easy driving distance to Tuscany’s historic centers, vineyards for wine tastings, and olive groves for the annual harvest event, which takes place from late September to October.

Amenities and Experiences

The best hotels offer more than just a place to rest; they provide a doorway to local culture and way of life. Look for properties that provide an authentic and insider experience of Tuscany with local cuisine, artisanal decor, and wine tastings.

For a touch of luxury, consider if you want to choose a hotel with a spa or a private pool.

Last but not least, check what activities and excursions are offered at your hotel. Experiences like truffle hunting, cooking classes, and wine tastings will bring you a step closer to the nature and culture of Tuscany.

Hotels like Castello di Vicarello and Borgo Santo Pietro not only offer luxury accommodations but also invite guests to participate in olive harvests, horseback riding through the Tuscan hills, and even hot air balloon rides for a bird’s eye view of the countryside.

Culinary Offerings

Tuscany is a feast for the senses, and its hotels are no exception. Choose accommodations that celebrate Tuscany’s rich gastronomic heritage, from farm-to-table restaurants utilizing seasonal produce from their own kitchen gardens to Michelin-starred establishments like those at Castello del Nero or the main house of Rosewood hotels, which serve Tuscan classics alongside innovative dishes.

A luxury hotel that integrates local flavors, such as homemade gelato, wood-fired pizza, and wild boar specialties, will leave you with mouth-watering memories of Tuscan cuisine.

Accommodation Style

Italians are known for their sense of style, and many hotels offer unique decor, from the rustic elegance of a medieval castle with Renaissance frescoes to indulgent boutique hotel rooms decorated with contemporary art.

Luxury hotels in Tuscany, such as those within the Rosewood Hotels or the historic Castello di Casole, often feature unique design elements that reflect the region’s heritage, such as four-poster beds, terracotta floors, and expansive terraces with picturesque views of the Tuscan countryside.

Sustainability and Authenticity

Look for properties engaged in preserving the natural and cultural heritage of the region, from organic vineyards and olive groves that produce their own wine and olive oil to hotels like Il Borgo di Sempronio, which has revitalized a former ghost village.

Those that offer an immersive experience, from participating in the olive harvest to enjoying the products of the surrounding land, provide guests with an authentic local experience, helping to preserve Tuscany’s culture for future generations.

When picking a hotel in Tuscany, you should consider where you want to be and what you want to be doing: location and the activities on offer are crucial factors in finding your dream accommodation! But you should also look deeper at how hotels preserve the style and the culture of this unforgettable region!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What types of accommodations can I expect to find in Tuscany?

Tuscany offers a diverse range of luxury accommodations to suit different preferences. You can find everything from medieval castles and historic estates to boutique hotels and private villas.

These accommodations often combine traditional Tuscan architecture with modern luxuries, offering unique features such as infinity pools, organic vineyards, and Michelin-starred restaurants.

Whether you’re looking for a rustic experience in the countryside, a cultural city break, or a beachfront retreat, Tuscany has it all! And if you have time, why not do all three?

What activities are offered at hotels in Tuscany?

Many luxury hotels and villas in Tuscany offer guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in local culture and traditions.

Estates and resorts commonly offer activities such as wine tastings, cooking classes, olive harvests, and truffle hunting. These experiences not only allow you to enjoy the region’s culinary delights but also give you a deeper connection to the Tuscan way of life.

It’s always a good idea to check with your hotel about the specific activities and excursions they offer.

How important is the location when choosing a hotel in Tuscany?

Location is a key criteria when selecting your accommodation in Tuscany, as it can significantly influence your overall experience.

Depending on your interests, you might prefer a hotel within walking distance of historic centers and vineyards, or you might seek a secluded retreat in the heart of the countryside.

Consider what you want to do during your stay—whether it’s exploring medieval towns, enjoying nature, or indulging in food and wine experiences—to help pick a location.

Are there sustainable hotels in Tuscany?

Yes, Tuscany is home to several hotels and estates that prioritize sustainability and offer an authentic experience of the region. These properties often practice eco-friendly initiatives, such as organic farming, and focus on preserving the cultural heritage of the area.

By choosing a hotel that aligns with these values, you can enjoy a stay that not only respects the environment but also provides a genuine insight into Tuscan life and traditions.

Conclusion

Our list of hotels has taken you on a mini-trip around Tuscany—we hope we have got you hyped for your journey! There are many incredible accommodations in the region. To pick the perfect hotel, make sure to consider where you want to be and what activities you would like to participate in.

Oh, and don’t forget to choose a property that brings Tuscan culture and food to life! You will have a wonderful experience, and be able to sleep peacefully, knowing you played a role in keeping this unique region of the world alive!

Our top choice is COMO Castello Del Nero, a 12th-century estate that takes you to the heart of Tuscany, with its historic decor, wide range of activities, and all the luxurious amenities you could need for living la dolce vita.

