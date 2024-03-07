If you’ve never traveled to Costa Rica, then there’s one thing you should know before flying into San Jose Airport (Juan Santamaria International Airport): There is A LOT of traffic, and it can take hours to get out of the city.

If you’re renting a car, and heading to the mountains of the coast, it’s recommended to do so during daylight hours so you don’t get lost. Meaning if your Juan Santamaría International Airport flight lands at night, you’re probably going to want to spend the night near the airport before getting on the road. But where exactly should you stay?

We understand the struggle of finding hotels in San Jose or hotels near Juan Santamaria Airport (SJO), and we’re here to make that process a whole lot easier. We’ve collected the best hotels near Juan Santamaría International Airport so you’ll be prepared before booking a room.

While our top pick, Hilton San Jose, is ideal for its location and unparalleled amenities, we’ll explore seven others that might meet your fancy. We’ll also break down to consider before you book, and answer some frequently asked questions.

So buckle up, put your tray tables in their upright positions, and get ready to have your travel plans streamlined for you. Let’s take off on this journey together to make sure your stay in Costa Rica is unforgettable!

Top 7 Best Hotels in San Jose, Costa Rica (Near Airport)

Hotels Near Juan Santamaría International Airport

Juan Santamaría Intl Airport (SJO) is located in Alajuela, Costa Rica about 12 miles from downtown San Jose, the capital of Costa Rica. Situated in a prime location, Juan Santamaría International Airport offers a convenient entry point for international travelers.

But with all that traffic, it’s often easier to stay overnight in the city before going on to your next adventure. Check our list of the best airport hotels near Juan Santamaría Airport so you can plan ahead for your trip.

1. Best Overall – Hilton San Jose

Bedroom view of Hilton San Jose La Sabana Photo credit: Ice Portal

Hilton San Jose airport, near Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), sets the standard as a luxury hotel that combines business and leisure. Whatever your purpose in Costa Rica, your needs are definitely going to be met. The Hilton Garden Inn offers a nice blend of comfort, without jeopardizing sophistication.

Modern amenities in hotels near Juan Santamaria airport cater to guests seeking both work and relaxation. Tap away on your keyboard in the fully equipped business center, pump some iron in the fitness center, or channel your inner Michael Phelps in the indoor heated pool.

Located in Costa Rica’s tallest building only a few minutes from downtown and twelve minutes from the airport, you’ll find everything you need nearby, including views of the National Stadium and iconic La Sabana Park.

Upscale hotels near hotels near Juan Santamaria like the Hilton San Jose airport, offer modern rooms with top-notch amenities and impeccable service. For many, this American chain hotel is more than just a stopping point, it’s a destination.

2. Best Extended Stay Comfort – Residence Inn by Marriott

Living room view of Residence Inn by Marriott San Jose Escazu Photo credit: Leonardo

If you’re eager to get out of San Jose, but not ready to begin your road trip to your destination, then this may be the spot for you. The Residence Inn by Marriott San José Airport is a little under an hour from the Juan Santamaria International Airport but offers everything you need for extra comfort.

Don’t be afraid to stay an extra day or two either. Designed for extended stays, Residence Inn by Marriott offers unparalleled comfort and convenience for guests seeking a home away from home.

With a coffeemaker, a flat-screen cable TV in each room, and a typical American breakfast included, you might not want to leave. Enjoy the fitness room, swim in the outdoor pool, or try out the Costa Rican cuisine at the onsite restaurant. Enjoy free parking and free shuttle service to San Jose and SJO airport.

3. Best for Business Travel – Holiday Inn Express

Bedroom view of Holiday Inn Express San Jose Costa Rica Airport Photo credit: Leonardo

Chain hotels near Juan Santamaria Airport and San Jose, like the Holiday Inn, are popular for a reason. The Holiday Inn Express San Jose Costa Rica Airport, an IHG hotel, offers guests everything they could need. Located near the city mall and walking distance to local shops, you can’t be the location.

Tailored for modern business travelers, you can expect extra comfort and convenience here. With high-speed internet access, a full business center, and a prime location, you can get all the work done for your business trips.

Even better, you can indulge in the minibar and outdoor swimming pool. Located near Highway 1 and within walking distance of car rental agencies, the Holiday Inn Express San Jose, an IHG hotel, is the best choice for those with professional commitments near Juan Santamaría International Airport.

4. Best Local Spot – Alajuela City Hotel

Bedroom view of Alajuela City Hotel & Guest House Photo credit: Expedia

Alajuela City Hotel & Guest House is about eight minutes from Juan Santamaria International Airport making it a great stopover if you prefer a local hotel. Enjoy free breakfast, a private bathroom, and arrange private tours with the bilingual front desk staff.

You might just be a short drive from Juan Santamaría, but unlike with chain hotels, you’ll immediately feel like you’re engrossed in Costa Rican culture. And don’t check out before trying the complimentary delicious breakfast full of local dishes!

5. Best for Families – Courtyard by Marriott San Jose Airport

Bedroom view of Courtyard by Marriott San Jose Escazu Photo credit: Leonardo

If you’re traveling to San Jose with families and looking to stay near Juan Santamaría International Airport, look no further than the Courtyard by Marriott. Just a short distance from Juan Santamaría, the Courtyard by Marriott minimizes the hassle of airport transfers, ideal for traveling with little ones.

The hotel offers amenities that cater to both adults and children, including an outdoor pool and on-site dining options, both great for parents who want to keep their kids entertained and well-fed without having to travel too far.

A complimentary airport shuttle service ensures that families can easily move between the airport and the hotel without added stress, an extra relief after a long flight or an early departure​​, making the Courtyard by Marriott San Jose airport a popular hotel for families seeking a hassle-free stay​​.

6. Best Budget – Toucan Hostel

Bedroom view of Toucan Hostel Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

Budget travelers searching for a thrifty adventure and eyeing a stay close to Juan Santamaria Airport should give Toucan Hostel a glance. At the intersection of affordability and comfort, you’ll find this hidden gem, only 2.5 miles from Juan Santamaría International Airport.

Right off the bat, you’ll notice it’s less gaudy than other luxury hotels on our roster. And that’s kind of what makes it awesome. The location is unbeatable. The city center is a 25-minute walk away, but you’re also super close to the Hard Rock San Jose and a golf driving range. Sure, it’s only mini golf, but it’s a nice perk of staying closer to the city center.

With WiFi, air conditioning, non-smoking rooms, and 24-hour reception, you’ll have everything you need without hurting your wallet. Oh, and let’s not forget—pets are more than welcome here, so get ready to hang with some four-legged friends. It might not be the Hampton Inn, but that’s kind of what makes it great.

Toucan Hostel stands out as a social hub for the wanderers looking to connect. With an average price that won’t break the bank, you won’t regret it.

7. Best Boutique Charm – Buena Vista Chic Hotel

Bedroom view of Buena Vista Chic Hotel Photo credit: Ice Portal

If your heart is set on a San Jose stay that’s as quirky as it is scenic, then you’ve found your match. The Buena Vista Chic Hotel looks more like a mansion surrounded by a tropical forest than your standard hotel.

Hotel Buena Vista sits on a coffee plantation and overlooks the central valley of San Jose. Unwind on the private balconies with a view of downtown San Jose. Try not to take a nap in your own private seating area.

Even better? You get a complimentary breakfast before a free shuttle whisks you off to Juan Santamaria Intl Airport. Talk about ultimate relaxation.

Best Hotels in San Jose, Costa Rica (Near Airport) Guide

When choosing a hotel near Juan Santamaría International Airport in Costa Rica, there’s a couple things you might want to think about before picking from nearby hotels.

Proximity to the Airport:

It goes without saying, but this one is crucial! When you book a trip to Costa Rica, you’re most likely flying into San José Airport (SJO), so picking a hotel near the airport will make that first night that much easier.

Airport hotels are ideal, especially if you have an early morning flight or a tight schedule. Double-check the distance between your hotel and the airport before you book. Not only will this save you valuable time, but it will also reduce stress once you land.

Airport Shuttle Service:

Even if you book a hotel near the airport, it won’t really be worth it unless your hotel offers a shuttle service to or from Juan Santamaria Intl Airport. Most hotels offer this as a complimentary service but check in advance to make sure that’s the case.

Amenities and Facilities:

Hotels near Juan Santamaria Intl Airport come in all shapes and sizes. Some have just enough amenities for a quick stopover, like a coffee machine in each room, while others are designed for long-term stays.

Luxury accommodation, like AC Hotel by Marriott, boasts a more modern room and stay decked out with perks from free breakfast to a flat-screen TV, not to mention swimming pools, a hot tub, or even a tennis court.

Safety and Security:

On the topic of safety: It’s worth noting that while Costa Rica is widely regarded as a safe country to visit, urban and bustling areas like San Jose or Santa Ana carry their own risks. Look for hotels that offer security cameras or have a reputation for safety and security.

Pro-tip: The safer the hotel, the more likely it will offer that shuttle service to and from Juan Santamaria Intl Airport. This is only going to relieve your stress, especially if you’re traveling alone or with family.

Price and Value:

Before reserving a hotel near Juan Santamaria Intl Airport, take a moment to assess your budget before you book. Not every hotel near San Jose or Santa Ana is going to be the same price. Aim for a sweet spot between necessities and what your wallet allows before finalizing your booking.

While affordability is essential when planning your trip to San José don’t compromise on quality and necessary amenities. At the bare minimum, ensure that the cost of the hotel includes essential security measures for a safe stay.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Before you pick from the variety of hotels near Juan Santamaria Intl Airport (SJO), check out these frequently asked questions so you can make an informed decision.

How far in advance should I book a hotel near Juan Santamaria Intl Airport?

Costa Rica is most popular during the dry season, between December to April, so if you’re planning to travel then, try to book your hotel at least four months in advance.

Do all hotels near Juan Santamaria Intl Airport provide shuttle service?

Numerous hotels near Juan Santamaria Intl Airport, like Courtyard by Marriott, provide shuttle services, but it’s important to confirm this in advance. Don’t forget to double-check if it’s complimentary or not.

What amenities should I expect in hotels near Juan Santamaria Intl Airport?

Depending on where you stay, amenities can range widely but generally include free Wi-Fi, breakfast, fitness centers, swimming pools, and on-site dining options. Some hotels may also provide business facilities and concierge services.

Is it better to stay near Juan Santamaria Intl Airport or in downtown San Jose?

If you’re unsure about staying in San Jose or closer to the airport, consider what you’re hoping to get from your trip. Do you have a short layover or an early flight? Or are you looking to explore attractions in San Jose like the city mall or restaurants and nightlife?

Are there any safety concerns when booking hotels near Juan Santamaria Intl Airport?

While Juan Santamaria Intl Airport is generally safe, make sure you research the neighborhood and read reviews to ensure the hotel provides adequate safety measures, especially if you’re traveling alone or with small children.

Conclusion

There you have it! Now you’re ready to choose a hotel near Juan Santamaria Intl Airport in San Jose, Costa Rica. And remember, before you book, double-check if the hotel has a complimentary shuttle service to and from Juan Santamaría International Airport.

Of all the places on our list, our top choice, the Hilton San Jose pops for its top-notch service and prime location. However, if you’re craving a more authentic Costa Rican experience, check out the Buena Vista Chic Hotel.

Wherever you choose, you won’t regret spending an extra night in San Jose before exploring the rest of this beautiful country.

