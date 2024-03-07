Thanks to crystal clear waters, expansive soft sand beaches, and, of course, the world-famous swimming pigs, the 365 islands and cays that make up Exuma in the Bahamas have become a dream destination for many.

Out of those 365 islands, Great Exuma—the largest of the bunch—draws in the most tourists. And due to the island’s size and the fact that it is home to the Exuma International Airport, you’ll find many of the district’s best resorts and hotels in Great Exuma’s most popular beachside towns.

From luxurious resorts that boast a private island to smaller boutique hotels that offer complete privacy, Exuma, Bahamas has it all. And to ensure you book the Exuma Bahamas resort that’s right for you, we’ve put together a list of the best Exuma resorts throughout all of the islands—each and every one with its own unique selling points.

For a hotel that is reasonably priced, absolutely breathtaking, and right on one of Exuma’s beautiful beaches, then we recommend Paradise Bay. However, if your Exuma vacation is for a honeymoon or a special occasion, the Sandals Emerald Bay can do no wrong.

Top 7 Best Exuma Resorts

1. Best for Water Sports Facilities – St Francis Resort

Bedroom view of St Francis Resort Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

Located in one of Great Exuma’s most visited towns, George Town, the St Francis Resort, with its spectacular ocean views, offers guests some of the most unique accommodations on the islands.

For those who prefer to stay on dry land, then the St Francis Resort provides spacious double rooms that overlook the property’s private beach area. However, for travelers looking for a different kind of Exuma stay, then the resort also features houseboats that are equipped with kitchenettes, rooftop balconies, and even slides for an added level of fun.

With an onsite lounge, terrace, and restaurant, as well as water sports facilities to get you out enjoying all Exuma has to offer, the St Francis Resort is up there as one of the best resorts for both adventurers and beach enthusiasts alike.

2. Best Budget-Friendly Accommodation – Turtles Nest Bahamas

Bedroom view of Turtles Nest Bahamas Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

The Turtles Nest Bahamas in Hermitage is a quaint hotel just 700 meters from beautiful Turtle Beach. Offering sea and garden views, private parking, and nearby snorkeling opportunities, this resort, with its apartments, rooms, and studios, is an excellent choice for Exuma visitors on a budget.

The hotel’s smaller queen and king rooms may be fairly standard in terms of amenities. But with beaches as beautiful as Exuma’s, it’s likely you’ll be out exploring from morning until nightfall. So, really, who needs all the bells and whistles?

If you do prefer additional space along with the ability to cook your own meals—a great way to cut down on costs—then Turtles Nest Bahamas studios and one-bedroom apartments will be right up your alley. Featuring fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, and outdoor seating areas, these larger accommodation options supply you with everything you would need for a relaxing Caribbean stay.

3. Best Hotel for Beachfront Access – Paradise Bay

Bedroom view of Paradise Bay Photo credit: Expedia

If you’ve ever wanted to stay directly on the beach, then look no further than the beachfront resort, Paradise Bay Resort, which offers guests adorable little bungalows right on the sand.

The collection of bungalows—all with air conditioning, modern furnishings, and walk-in showers—surround the property’s swimming pool while providing uninterrupted sea views that will truly leave you in awe.

With an on-site restaurant, extensive gardens, and a golf course just a mile away from the resort, plus the fact that the hotel can arrange boat tours, surfing, kayaking, and wakeboard opportunities, the Paradise Bay Resort guarantees a fun and beautiful stay just 15 minutes from Exuma’s International Airport.

4. Best for Families – Embrace Resort

Bedroom view of Embrace Resort Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

If your kids are lucky enough to tag along on your trip to Exuma, then the Embrace Resort is up there as one of the best family-friendly resorts throughout the islands. Located just a two-minute drive from the breathtaking Staniel Cay Yacht Club, Embrace Resort boasts a range of villas that are ideal for families or groups of up to six people.

Aside from the fully equipped villas, what makes the Embrace Resort such a great choice for families is the fact that the hotel offers babysitting services—a huge perk for those times when Mom and Dad need a little break.

With three restaurants and three grocery stores within walking distance of the resort grounds, plus golf cart rentals, car hire, and the arrangement of tours and snorkeling, the Embrace Resort, with its onsite swimming pool, ticks all Exuma accommodation boxes.

5. The Most Luxurious – Grand Isle Resort & Residences

Bedroom view of Grand Isle Resort and Spa Photo credit: Expedia

With its spa and wellness center, three onsite restaurants, and its 23 North Beach Club, the Grand Isle Resort, located right in Emerald Bay, is the epitome of a luxury resort—one that will provide you with an unforgettable vacation that you’ll be thinking about for years to come.

In addition to its onsite facilities, the resort’s close proximity to golf courses, coral reefs, and many other of Exuma’s most sought-after experiences will ensure that your time on the islands will be nothing short of exceptional. And we haven’t even mentioned the Grand Isle Resort’s accommodation options!

Guests at the Grand Isle Resort can opt for one-bedroom, two-bedroom, or three-bedroom villas, as well as a four-bedroom penthouse with some of the most spectacular views the resort has to offer. All of the villas include spacious seating areas, beautiful bathrooms, and fully equipped kitchens, along with ocean or garden views, which only add to the allure.

6. The Most Instagrammable – Tropical View Villas

Living room view of Tropical View Villas Photo credit: Booking.com

Tropical View Villas have somehow managed to make Exuma even more Instagrammable (if that’s even possible). And they’ve done so with their fully equipped pink hibiscus bungalows.

The boutique hotel in Williams Town, just a two-minute walk away from the Tropic Cancer Beach, features two-bedroom spacious houses with gardens, BBQ facilities, and fully equipped kitchens.

With surrounding palm trees, Caribbean Sea views, and complete serenity, the Tropical View Villas really combine beauty with simplicity, allowing you to switch off and enjoy your time in the Exuma cays.

7. The Best for Couples – Sandals Emerald Bay

Bedroom view of Sandals Emerald Bay Golf, Tennis & Spa Resort Photo credit: Ice Portal

What better way to truly enjoy paradise than at a couples-only resort? The Sandals Emerald Bay Golf, Tennis, and Spa Resort is a five-star, luxurious, all-inclusive resort equipped with high-end furnishings, world-class amenities, and a private beach area for guests to make use of.

Located in Rockers Point Settlement, Sandals Emerald Bay supplies visitors with a plethora of activities and facilities, including an expansive beachfront swimming pool, full-sized tennis courts, and 11 onsite restaurants and bars serving international cuisine to suit all palette preferences.

The beauty of the resort also expands into its accommodation options with rooms varying in size from beautifully decorated double bedrooms to larger, more exquisite two-story, one-bedroom suites that come with your very own butler!

As one of the most opulent resorts in all of Exuma, the Sandals Emerald Bay couldn’t be a better choice for special occasions and once-in-a-lifetime vacations.

The right hotel can make all the difference to your Exuma vacation. And there are a few important factors you need to think about before coming to your final decision.

Here’s what you need to consider when booking a hotel or resort in Exuma.

Location

One of the first things to think about when booking accommodation in Exuma is location, as Exuma as a whole is made up of 365 islands and cays. Of those 365 islands, however, only 20 are inhabited, which helps make your decision that slight bit easier.

Great Exuma, Exuma’s largest island, undoubtedly brings in the most tourists. But if you’re after a more relaxing, secluded stay, then one of Exuma’s other islands may be better suited to you.

Luckily, for visitors to Exuma, getting from island to island is a fairly straightforward process as there are plenty of water taxis at your disposal. So once you’ve narrowed down which islands align with your vacation preferences, you’ll then be left with the all-important question of whether you want a beachfront resort, a resort near restaurants and other amenities, or a hotel with little to nothing around.

Beach Access

As Exuma is well-known for its picturesque soft sand beaches, beach access is one of the most major things to consider when choosing your accommodation—after all, people don’t visit Exuma to see skyscrapers and elaborate buildings now, do they?

Exuma boasts some incredible beachfront resorts—some with their own private beaches and even private islands—which allow you to step directly out of bed and onto the sand. These resorts are typically more expensive than those further away from the shoreline. But waking up to the sound of the ocean and uninterrupted views of Exuma’s magnificent water really starts your day off in the right way.

When deciding on accommodation, also think about how you plan to travel. Will you be hiring a car so you can drive to the beach? Or do you plan on exploring the area by foot? Your mode of transport will ultimately help decide how close you want to be to one of Exuma’s stretches of sand, so keep that in mind when booking!

Activites and Excursions

Exuma is up there as one of the best locations for relaxing. But it is also a haven for activities like snorkeling, kayaking, and diving. When choosing a hotel in Exuma, take into consideration the activities and amenities that they offer on-site as well as the activities they arrange with local guides.

You’ll need to think about the types of activities you want to do during your stay and ultimately factor them into your accommodation decision. Do you want to snorkel in some of the prettiest coral reefs the world has to offer? Or do you just want to relax by the pool after a stress-relieving massage in the spa?

If the latter aligns with your vacation itinerary, then choose a hotel with an expansive swimming pool and an onsite spa. However, if you want to explore Exuma’s surrounding waters, then look for a resort that offers or can arrange private or shared excursions.

Budget

As Exuma is a dreamy vacation destination, it probably comes as no surprise that accommodation options are above average in terms of price. Now, this isn’t to say that you can’t find budget-friendly resorts and hotels on the islands—because you totally can—but highlighting your budget before deciding on a hotel can really narrow down your options.

Work out how much you’re willing to spend on accommodation while also considering the types of activities you wish to participate in. People often set a budget for their accommodation but forget about additional costs (activities, food, and transportation), which ultimately ramp up the price of their getaway.

Visiting Exuma during the low season (end of April to the beginning of December) can result in cheaper accommodation prices while booking a room or a villa with a kitchen can help cut down on food costs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

What are the best hotels in Exuma for families?

One of the best hotels in Exuma for families is the Embrace Resort in Staniel Cay. The resort offers guests accommodation with spacious living areas, fully equipped kitchens, and bathrooms with a bathtub. However, what really sets it apart from the rest is the onsite pool, nearby restaurants, and grocery stores, and its babysitting services to give Mom and Dad a well-needed break.

Which hotels in Exuma have the best beachfront locations?

Thanks to the island of Exuma’s narrow shapes, there are plenty of resorts and hotels with beachfront access. However, Paradise Bay and Sandals Emerald Bay Golf, Tennis & Spa Resort are two hotels in Exuma with the best beachfront locations.

Paradise Bay boasts quaint beachfront bungalows, while the five-star, all-inclusive Sandals Emerald Bay opens up onto a private beach that only hotel guests can access.

What are the most affordable hotels in Exuma without compromising on quality?

You can expect to pay slightly higher prices for a hotel in Exuma. But there are some great budget-friendly options that won’t break the bank or put you off visiting altogether. One such hotel is the Turtles Nest Bahamas, which not only falls into the reasonably priced category but also features everything you’d need for a comfortable Out Islands stay.

Turtles Nest Bahamas has more affordable queen and king rooms, along with slightly more expensive studios and apartments. Both the studios and apartments, however, come with fully equipped kitchens. So, you can ultimately cut down on food costs to save money elsewhere.

Which hotels in Exuma have the best views or scenic locations?

Grand Isle Resort & Residences and the St Francis Resort are two hotels in Exuma that offer the best views, thanks to their beachfront locations. The Grand Isle Resort boasts rooms with interrupted sea views, while the St Francis Resort features houseboats that are directly on the water—the views don’t get much better than that!

Conclusion

The picture-perfect Exuma islands have an abundance of beachfront resorts and peaceful boutique hotels that are guaranteed to suit all preferences and budgets.

Whether you’re looking to celebrate an anniversary, a honeymoon, or a birthday or just experience the beauty that Exuma has to offer, the islands and its hotel have something for you.

Of all the hotels we’ve mentioned today, Paradise Bay is our top choice due to its affordability, its nearby activities, and its beachfront access. However, if you’re looking to vacation in style, then the Sandals Emerald Bay is a seriously strong contender.

