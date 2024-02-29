There are so many options when booking a New England family vacation, whether you are looking to enjoy a sandy beach in the summer months or some wintertime skiing. Cape Cod is a popular option for families but there are quite a few off-the-beaten-path towns that you should also consider.

This comprehensive guide gives you the best family resorts in New England with a variety of offerings from a top-notch glamping resort to a spot with themed rooms and an indoor waterpark.

Whether you are traveling with toddlers, teens, or the whole extended family, there’s guaranteed to be a spot that fits the bill on this list.

Top 9 Best Family Resorts in New England

1. Best Overall – Ocean Edge Resort and Golf Club

Bedroom view of Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club Photo credit: Leonardo

Families in the know pick Ocean Edge Resort for their family vacations as it offers a prime location on the beach, attentive staff, and large accommodations for families. Book your stay in the opulent mansion hotel rooms, or opt for one of the spacious villas located along the golf course or Cape Cod Bay.

Access to the property’s private beach is available in the summer months and includes drink service and lounge chairs. Or hop aboard the free shuttle to make your way to Crosby Landing for even more time in the sand. If pools are more your style, the property has five to choose from including a heated indoor swimming pool, hot tubs, and a toddler pool.

Bike rentals are available if you’d like to explore the surrounding area on two wheels. Summer brings activities like oyster tours, kayaking, and paddleboarding to the resort, and if relaxing is on the agenda, the spa is available for massages and facials. We love this spot for family reunions as it offers something for every age.

2. Best For Kids – Great Wolf Lodge New England

Bedroom view of Great Wolf Lodge New England Photo credit: Expedia

If you are looking for the ultimate in family fun, look no further than Great Wolf Lodge. This resort in Fitchburg, Massachusetts is a kid wonderland with themed family suites, indoor and outdoor pools, and tons of family-friendly dining options.

The indoor waterpark is kept at a balmy 84 degrees year-round so you can have the perfect family getaway any time of year. There are tube rides, a splash zone for little ones, hot tubs, and an interactive four-story water play treehouse.

When the kids are ready for some dry-land activities, head to the bowling alley, arcade, or indoor ropes course. You’ll never be bored here as Great Wolf Lodge offers arts and crafts, storytime with characters, dance parties, and family yoga sessions.

3. Best Mountain Retreat – White Mountain Hotel & Resort

Bedroom view of White Mountain Hotel and Resort Photo credit: Expedia

If you are looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, White Mountain Hotel & Resort is your place. Take in the panoramic mountain views and head to Echo Lake State Park or White Mountain National Forest for some hiking, both just a short distance away.

This family-run resort in the White Mountains of North Conway, NH knows what families want from free breakfast to a heated outdoor swimming pool with a hot tub. You can relax by the outdoor fire pit after a busy day, or practice your swing at the 9-hole golf course on-site.

Nearby Cranmore Mountain offers skiing in the winter and a mountain coaster, zip lining, and giant swing in the summer months. Santa’s Village and the Mt. Washington Cog Railway are just a short drive away if you are looking for even more ways to impress the kids.

4. Best Lakeside Resort – NASWA Resort

Bedroom view of The Naswa Resort Photo credit: Expedia

Located right on beautiful Lake Winnipesaukee, NASWA Resort has been welcoming families for lakeside fun since 1935. You won’t have to travel far for some fun on the lake as resort guests have access to a private beach as well as free dock space for your boat.

Families will especially enjoy taking out the resort’s kayaks and paddleboards to explore Lake Winnipesaukee. In the summer months, NASWA Resort offers s’mores by the campfire and tie-dyeing for guests of all ages.

Accommodations range from cottages that sleep up to six people to suites that include a full kitchen. Bonus: You can even bring your dog!

5. Best Luxury Resort – Wequassett Resort

Bedroom view of Wequassett Resort And Golf Club Photo credit: Ice Portal

It’s no surprise that this Cape Cod resort is included on our list of the best family resorts in New England as it offers a gorgeous beachside location and tons of activities for families. Book the resort’s private house for your next multi-generational family vacation or opt for one of the traditional Cape Cod cottages with connecting rooms.

In the summer months, the on-site Children’s Center offers a summer camp experience for kids ages 4-12. Here they can enjoy crafts, movies, scavenger hunts, and so much more. The resort’s pirate-themed playground and splash pad are definitely a highlight.

Families don’t have to worry about carting all their baby geat to Wequassett Resort as the resort has partnered with Maxi-Cosi to offer everything you need for your little one from strollers to car seats to playyards.

6. Best Beachfront Resort – Water’s Edge Resort & Spa

Bedroom view of Water’s Edge Resort & Spa Photo credit: Expedia

Head to Connecticut for this gorgeous property overlooking the Long Island Sound. Families love Water’s Edge Resort for its easy access to the beach, indoor and outdoor pools, and top-notch dining experiences. Large oceanfront villas sleep up to six guests and include full kitchens so you can prepare meals as you wish.

Adults can enjoy the resort’s full-service spa that offers massages, facials, and body treatments. Lobster boils, live music, a Sunday brunch buffet, and comedy shows are offered on a regular basis.

7. Best Glamping Resort – Under Canvas Acadia

Tent view of Under Canvas Acadia Photo credit: Official Website

Glamping is the ideal family vacation as it combines loads of time in the great outdoors with comfortable beds, on-site dining, live music, and kids’ activities. Under Canvas Acadia is located just 30 minutes from New England’s only national park, Acadia National Park, which makes it an ideal spot for your next family vacation.

Family tents include private bathrooms, fire pits, and everything you need for a luxurious camping experience. There’s even a two-tent option for larger families. After a day spent exploring the coastline and nearby trails, return to camp to enjoy live music, kids’ activities, and morning yoga.

8. Best Boutique Hotel – Pelham Court Hotel

Bedroom view of Pelham Court Hotel Photo credit: Expedia

Gorgeous Newport, Rhode Island is the home to this boutique hotel that families love for its suites and condos that have full kitchens and plenty of room for the whole family. You can save a pretty penny and avoid restaurant meltdowns by enjoying your meals at the property before you head out to explore.

Parking is free and when you are ready to set out on foot there’s a park and arcade nearby. The nearby wharf offers tons of shopping and seafood restaurants. Take a stroll down the famous Cliff Walk, a 3.5-mile path that offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean.

9. Best Resort for Active Families – Purity Spring Resort

Bedroom view of Purity Spring Resort Photo credit: Expedia

Located near New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Purity Spring Resort welcomes families for skiing and snowshoeing in the winter months and fishing and kayaking in the summer. It’s an ideal location for a family reunion as it offers loads of family-friendly activities, large cottages with kitchens, and lots of outdoor adventure.

It’s all about old-fashioned fun at this property that’s been in operation since 1911. In the summer months, everyone is at the lake where you’ll find plenty of swimmable beaches. On-water activities include wakeboarding, water skiing, and canoeing. Little ones will enjoy the property’s many playgrounds and hiking trails.

When you are ready for a little relaxation, there’s an indoor pool and hot tub waiting for you.

Don’t let that looming school break or summer vacation be something you dread. It’s the perfect opportunity to use some of your vacation days and plan a family vacation.

With so many amazing family resorts in New England offering spacious accommodations, kids’ activities, and casual dining, it can be hard to know where to book. Here are our top considerations when booking a family resort in New England.

Family-Friendly Amenities

Whether you are traveling with toddlers or teens, the amenities offered at a resort can make or break the vacation. When traveling with little ones, it can be helpful to have a property with a playground or splash pad on-site. If you are looking for the utmost convenience, opt for a property like Wequassett Resort that can provide everything you need from playyards to high chairs.

Older kids will enjoy a resort with a game room, a heated swimming pool, or an indoor ropes course. A movie theater goes a long way in providing entertainment no matter the season. If your teen or tween is looking to challenge themselves, seek out a property that offers golf or tennis lessons.

Spacious Accommodations

Having room to spread out is very important when you are vacationing with your family. Many properties offer family suites with full kitchens where you can prepare meals and skip having to find a kid-friendly restaurant. If you are traveling with extended family for a family reunion, it can be nice to be able to book cottages where you can host group get-togethers.

When celebrating a birthday or other special occasion, make it extra special by booking a themed room like the cabin suites offered at Great Wolf Lodge New England. They even have bunk beds for the kids!

If you are looking for a vacation unlike any other, check out glamping options like Under Canvas Acadia. You’ll get an excellent night’s sleep on the comfortable beds and the kids can enjoy the camping experience they’ve dreamed of.

Recreational Activities

The last thing you want when you are on vacation is to be constantly having to think of how to entertain your kids. Many of these resorts offer kid-friendly activities like crafts, yoga, lawn games, disc golf, and movies. Wequassett Resort even offers a supervised summer camp experience for kids that includes visiting the property’s pirate-themed playground.

Teens and tweens will enjoy a property with water access that offers kayak, canoe, or paddleboard rentals. Hiking trails can be a great way for families to get out and explore the outdoors. Direct access to a beach is also a top pick for families looking for summertime fun.

When vacationing in the winter months, a heated indoor pool can go a long way in making kids and parents happy. Up the ante and book a stay at a spot like Great Wolf Lodge that offers a full indoor waterpark. Nearby skiing and snow tubing can also be fun activities for families, especially when you are coming from the city.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the best family-friendly destinations in New England?

Whether you are looking to explore a historic city or head to the beach, New England offers loads of options for families.

When visiting Massachusetts, Boston offers the historic Freedom Trail along with an excellent children’s museum and the New England Aquarium. Cape Cod is a popular destination for beachgoers any time of year with top-notch seafood and lots of opportunities to get out on the water.

The White Mountains of New Hampshire are a tried-and-true vacation destination for families year-round. Kid-friendly ski resorts are the draw in winter while outdoor recreation like hiking and biking are summertime favorites.

Acadia National Park draws visitors to Maine, as do the charming seaside towns of Kennebunkport and Bar Harbor. The Portland Children’s Museum and the Maine Wildlife Park are also worth a visit with your kids.

Newport, Rhode Island is another family favorite with serene beaches, harbor cruises, and the Newport Cliff Walk topping the list of favorite family activities.

What are the best beach towns in New England?

Cape Cod is a huge draw for beach lovers with the islands of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard getting top marks from visitors. Families especially enjoy visiting these spots because they include a ferry ride that is always exciting for kids.

Block Island in Rhode Island is another top beach town that’s accessible by ferry. Here you’ll find loads of lighthouses and hiking trails to explore.

If you are looking for the quintessential New England coastal town, make your way to Kennebunkport, Maine. Get yourself a lobster roll and head to Goose Rocks Beach for birdwatching and playing in the waves.

Several New England towns offer old-school boardwalks including Narragansett (Rhode Island), Old Orchard Beach (Maine), and Hampton Beach (New Hampshire). These can be fun to visit with kids as they offer arcades, amusement rides, and restaurants.

Do any accommodations offer babysitting or childcare services?

Parents deserve a break when on vacation. Some resorts like Wequassett Resort offer drop-off childcare services so that parents can have some time to play tennis or visit the spa. Even if your chosen property does not offer a specific program for kids, you can often arrange a babysitting service with the property before you arrive.

Conclusion

There are quite a variety of family-friendly vacation options in New England, from beachside destinations to mountain towns. If you are looking to be taken care of from the minute you arrive, I recommend you book your stay at the Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club. Its prime location on Cape Cod can’t be beat.

