Ahead of the ‘High-Volume’ Holiday Travel, TSA Adds New Airlines to Preheck

As the Transportation Security Administration prepares to screen approximately 30 million passengers during this holiday travel season, the agency added four new airlines to its PreCheck program.

With the addition of Norse Atlantic Airways, Lynx Air, Starlux Airlines, and Fiji Airways, the TSA said there are now 94 domestic and international carriers participating in the PreCheck program.

According to Monday’s announcement, the TSA program allows low-risk travelers to experience expedited screening. As they pass through security, they’re allowed to keep their shoes, belts, and jackets on and they can keep their electronics and liquids in their bags.

“About 99% of TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than 10 minutes in dedicated lanes at airport checkpoints nationwide,” the agency said in the announcement. To get the benefits, however, passengers must first enroll in the PreCheck program and pay up to $85.

During the holiday travel season, which runs from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1, the TSA expects to screen approximately 2.5 million passengers per day, or a 6% increase from last year.