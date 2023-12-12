Scotland lingers on the edge of travelers’ imaginations as a place where legends and history intertwine. What better way to discover this beautiful country than to stay in one of its many castle hotels?

You might not know that Scotland is home to over 1500 castles, many of which have been renovated into boutique hotels. With such a wide array of options, picking accommodation can be tricky – but don’t worry, we have you covered!

We will guide you through the highlands and lowlands to make sure your time in Scotland is a true adventure, with your hotel itself a highlight of your trip!

Whether you’re looking for Hogwarts-style interiors, to try your hand at falconry or archery, or for luxury in a charming setting, we’ve curated a list of the best castle hotels in Scotland.

Our personal favorite is the medieval Inverlochy Castle Hotel, close to Fort William. Its lovingly restored period interiors and spectacular location in the Scottish highlands set it apart from the rest.

Top 6 Best Castle Hotels in Scotland

1. Best Castle Hotel for History Lovers – Neidpath Castle

Bedroom view of Neidpath Castle Photo credit: Official Neidpath Castle page

During its one-thousand-year history, this towering stone stronghold close to the English border has seen its fair share of visitors and invaders. Its guest list includes centuries of aristocrats and even Mary Queen of Scots!

For the full regal experience, book “Queen Mary’s Chambers” or one of the other suites offering stunning views over the beautiful grounds. For those with more humble and homely tastes, choose instead a cottage in the gardens, complete with roaring fires, wooden beams, and four-poster beds.

A ten-minute walk along the nearby river will bring you to the picturesque village of Peebles, and the castle is also located on several footpaths if you would like to hike further afield.

2. Best Castle Hotel for Those on a Budget – Tulloch Castle

Bedroom view of Tulloch Castle Hotel Photo credit: Expedia

With prices starting as low as 50 dollars a night, this fairytale castle provides a perfect opportunity to have a slither of high life without breaking the bank. The comfortable rooms contain modern furnishings and boast beautiful views over the rolling hills of the Scottish highlands.

The common areas are spectacularly decorated – picture yourself dining in a dungeon or reading a book in a wood-paneled room with a marble fireplace and cherry red furnishings. Turrets Restaurant is a guest favorite, offering a full Scottish breakfast and traditional dishes for dinner.

The attentive and knowledgeable staff will make you feel at home. In fact, with the superb cuisine and stunning surroundings of Tulloch Castle, you might never want to leave!

3. Best Romantic Hotel – Glenapp Castle

Bedroom view of Glenapp Castle Photo credit: Leonardo

If you are looking for a romantic spot in Scotland, go no further. With its copious gilding and floral artwork, the 5-star hotel of Glenapp Castle looks like it was decorated by Marie Antoinette herself.

Glenapp Castle’s towering turrets loom over 36 acres of beautiful gardens and woodlands, perfect for moonlit walks. The castle is located right on the ocean, so you can choose between garden or sea views.

If that isn’t enough to convince you, Glenapp Castle’s award-winning restaurant should be! Enjoy a gourmet 6-course dinner and a popular afternoon tea.

And, to complete your romantic experience of this Scottish castle, try your hand at archery, croquet, and mountain biking, which are on offer on the castle grounds.

4. Best Castle Hotel for Loch Views – Stonefield Castle Hotel

Bedroom view of Stonefield Castle Hotel Photo credit: Expedia

This elegant gothic revival castle is more reminiscent of Dracula then of Braveheart. The hotel is located on the shores of Loch Fyne – which earns its name for it is fine. So too, are the dining options at Stonefield Castle Hotel. With locally sourced ingredients prepared lovingly by the chef and an extensive wine list, you will not go hungry or thirsty during your stay.

Guests love the 60 acres of woodland gardens, the patio, and the many cozy lounges to unwind in. They describe Stonefield as a perfect blend of period decoration and modern comforts.

During your stay, be sure to take a walk around the Loch Fyne and down to the nearby fishing village of Talbert, which oozes charm.

5. Best Castle Hotel with a Spa – Dalhousie Castle Hotel

Bedroom view of Dalhousie Castle Hotel Photo credit: Official Dalhousie Castle Hotel page

Become the newest resident of Scotland’s oldest inhabited castle!

Over its 800-year history, Dalhousie Castle Hotel has built up a guest list to rival that of Neidpath Castle – King Edward I, Sir Walter Scott, Oliver Cromwell, and Queen Victoria all stayed here. You can walk in their footsteps and explore the castle’s intriguing passageways and dungeons, open to guests.

The castle has evolved with the times and knows how to satisfy the modern tastes of its twenty-first-century residents. The hotel’s Aqueous Spa, complete with a hydro pool, is a big draw. A whiskey bar in the oak-paneled walls of the castle’s former Library completes the experience, placing Dalhousie Castle firmly among the most beautiful castle hotels in Scotland.

Dalhousie Castle Hotel is located just eight miles from Edinburgh, making it the perfect base to explore the capital. What better place to return to after a day exploring the infamous Edinburgh castle than a four-poster bed in your very own turret?

6. Best Castle Hotel Overall – Inverlochy Castle Hotel

Bedroom view of Inverlochy Castle Photo credit: Leonardo

Fort William and the nearby Ben Nevis mountain are top of many travelers’ itineraries when they come to Scotland. For more luxury, glamour, and relaxation than the average hotel in Fort William, choose Inverlochy Castle.

Built in 1863, this former 19th-century baronial mansion was later transformed into a castle. Guests love the friendly staff, the great location, and the gourmet food of Inverlochy Castle Hotel.

The lavish interiors featuring antique chandeliers and marble fireplaces will make you feel like you have traveled back in time. The painstaking renovation has made this one of the most authentic Scottish castle hotels.

On top of that, the hotel offers an array of outdoor experiences. Take nature walks in the beautiful gardens and along nearby rivers, visit serene ponds, or have a go at clay-pigeon shooting for a truly unique experience.

What to Look for When Choosing a Scottish Castle Hotel

The iconic castles of Braveheart and Game of Thrones have captured many travelers’ hearts and imaginations, making the idea of spending a night in a Scottish castle sound like a dream come true.

To make sure your experience is more fairytale and less ‘Red Wedding,’ here is everything you should consider before picking a Scottish castle hotel.

Location and Accessibility

It sounds obvious, but the first thing to think about when picking a hotel in Scotland is where you want to go. Are you looking for a remote destination in the rugged Scottish highlands? Would you like to be near to a larger city? Are you planning to visit specific sites?

Luckily, Scotland has castles coming out of its ears, so you have a lot of choice. Depending on your plans, you might prefer somewhere further afield or a more convenient location near a major transport hub. Bear in mind that some castles are not easily accessible by public transport.

Dalhousie Castle Hotel, near Edinburgh, or Inverlochy Castle Hotel in Fort William, are ideal choices if you are seeking somewhere accessible. Thanks to their extensive grounds, they will give you a feeling of being away from the crowds while being only a stone’s throw away from city conveniences.

Historical Charm or Modern Comforts

The best castle hotels offer a seamless blend of historic charm and modern comforts, but it is worth asking yourself what your priority is. Are you looking for original, true-to-history interiors? Or would you happily sacrifice a little authenticity for the sake of a wide-screen TV?

If you want full immersion in old-timey ambiance, many castle hotels have four-poster beds, tapestries, creaky floorboards, and draughty corridors. Some even have rumors of ghosts running around their halls.

Others provide the very latest amenities with plush beds and spa-like bathrooms. Chose wisely!

Activities and Adventures

For many guests, the highlight of their castle visit isn’t just the beauty of the castle itself but the activities on offer.

Whether they’re as simple as walks around the grounds or as unique as a falconry school to discover a long-hidden talent of bird taming, these activities are a key part of your trip.

There are many adventures to choose between. Would you like a rejuvenating spa day at Dalhousie Castle Hotel? A romantic stroll with your paramour through the flowers of Glenapp Castle? Or to experience clay pigeon-shooting at Inverlochy Castle Hotel?

Fine-dining

Staying at a castle wouldn’t be complete without sitting down for a feast in a great hall! Be sure to take a look at the dining options when you pick a hotel.

Does the castle’s restaurant offer traditional Scottish menus, allowing you to savor haggis, neeps, and tatties in a regal setting? Do they provide an afternoon tea fit for a princess?

Some places, such as Glenapp Castle, have award-winning restaurants whose gourmet meals will have your mouth watering for years to come. Others offer extensive wine and whiskey lists.

Guest Reviews and Ratings

The best way to get a feel for a hotel is to check what other guests have thought! Check out the reviews and ratings to be sure there isn’t a dragon lurking in the dungeon and that the staff is as friendly as the resident poltergeists!

If you follow these criteria, you’re sure to find the perfect castle for you, whether it is the medieval walls of Neidpath Castle, the budget-friendly draw of Tulloch Castle, or the flowery romance of Glenapp Castle.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are castle hotels worth the cost?

Scottish Castles are usually boutique accommodation, which comes with a price. That being said, few travelers regret spending the extra pounds, as they have such a unique experience!

Scottish castles, with their formidable stone walls set on the backdrop of green hills and stormy skies, make you feel like you have stepped into the past or fallen into a fantasy world. They are a must-see for all visitors, and the opportunity to spend a night in one takes the experience to another level.

Castle hotels in Scotland stand out not only because of their sheer number but also because of their rich history and the wonderful restorations that have been done. They offer a combination of history and luxury rivaled by very few hotels in the world!

Are castle hotels only found in the Scottish Highlands?

While the Scottish Highlands are renowned for their picturesque castles, the good news is that these accommodations are scattered throughout the entire country, from the southern lowlands to the northern isles.

Some can only be reached by long hours on winding roads, while others are a taxi ride away from an international airport. Nestled amid rolling hills, standing in city centers, perched on coastal cliffs: Scotland’s castle hotels are set on the backdrop of the country’s diverse landscapes! This means that you are free to pick your favorite setting or the most convenient location.

What amenities can I expect at a castle hotel in Scotland?

Castle hotels in Scotland are boutique accommodation options with luxury amenities. Rest assured, you may feel like you have traveled back in time, but you will not be required to give up on your modern comforts!

The hotels on our list blend modern luxuries with historic charm, ensuring guests a unique and memorable experience. Lavish rooms adorned with period furnishings, gourmet dining featuring local cuisine, and a variety of activities such as archery, croquet, or indulgent spa experiences are commonly offered.

Many luxurious castle hotels also boast stunning views of the surrounding landscapes, allowing guests to soak in the beauty of Scotland from the comfort of their luxury bedrooms/

Is staying in a castle hotel expensive?

Not necessarily! While some castle hotels cater to upscale budgets, others offer more affordable options, ensuring that a diverse range of travelers can experience the charm of a Scottish castle.

If you are looking for cheaper options, consider traveling in the low season. Your efforts will be rewarded with roaring fires – and the feeling of having the entire castle to yourself!

How can I choose the best castle hotel for my stay in Scotland?

Be sure to consider your Scottish travel plans so you can pick a castle in the highlands, lowlands, or near a specific attraction. Take a look at which activities are on offer, as well as the overall ambiance of the castle. Read reviews from previous guests, delve into the historical background of the castle, and check out the available amenities.

The good news is that all sorts of options are available, so you are sure to find a perfect fit!

Conclusion

Our selection of the best castle hotels in Scotland has something for everyone – whether you are looking for luxury, authenticity, or adventure!

As you make your choice, remember to consider whether you are looking for modern luxury or historical accuracy, which activities you want to enjoy, and where in the country you want to be.

For us, the best of the best is Inverlochy Castle Hotel in the Scottish Highlands. With its lavish blend of period grandeur and modern luxury, Inverlochy impresses everyone who stays there. A great alternative is Dalhousie Castle Hotel, close to Edinburgh, which is a peaceful haven located a stone’s throw away from the sights and delights of the capital.

Whichever castle you pick, an unforgettable experience awaits! Just watch out for the ghosts of knights gone by.

