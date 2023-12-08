Dominican Republic Vaccine Requirements & What Vaccinations Are Recommended?

A jewel of the Caribbean, the Dominican Republic is one of the top 10 international destinations for travelers from the United States. And no wonder! The nation beckons with its white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush tropical landscapes. Renowned for its rich history and vibrant culture, the DR, as it is affectionately known, is a melting pot of native Taino, African, and Spanish influences, reflected in its music, dance, and festivals. Birthplace of merengue and bachata, it offers a rhythmic soundtrack to any visit and is a paradise for dancers. From the historic streets of Santo Domingo, the oldest European city in the Americas, to the serene Samaná Peninsula and the breathtaking beauty of Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic is an unforgettable destination for tourists.

If you’re planning a trip to the Dominican Republic, it’s important to know what vaccinations are recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for travel to this location. (Be sure to visit your doctor at least a month prior to your trip to get any vaccines or medicines you may need.)

Recommended vaccines for travel to the Dominican Republic

As of December 2023, here are the current CDC guidelines:

Routine vaccinations

Vaccines the CDC recommends prior to every trip include those for chickenpox (varicella), Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis (DTaP), flu (influenza), Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR), polio, and shingles.

COVID-19

COVID-19 is a highly contagious viral respiratory infection. It spreads when an infected person breathes out droplets or small particles containing the virus, which can then enter through the eyes, nose, or mouth of an uninfected person (or contaminate surfaces, in some cases).

For everyone who is eligible, the CDC also recommends being up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Cholera

Cholera is an extremely contagious condition that can cause severe watery diarrhea. It is spread when an uninfected person consumes food or water that is contaminated with the Vibrio cholerae bacterium from the feces of an infected person.

According to the CDC, vaccination may be considered for children and adults who are traveling to areas of the Dominican Republic with active cholera transmission.

Avoiding unsafe food and water and washing your hands can also help prevent this condition.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection that is caused by the hepatitis A virus. It is primarily spread when an uninfected person consumes food or water that has been contaminated by the feces of an infected person, or when an infected person uses dirty hands to prepare food.

This vaccine is recommended for unvaccinated travelers 1 year old or older who will be going to the Dominican Republic. Infants who are 6 months to 11 months old should also be vaccinated for hepatitis A. (According to the CDC, “the dose does not count toward the routine 2-dose series.”)

Those who are allergic to a component of the vaccine or who are under 6 months old should receive a single dose of immune globulin, which can provide protection for up to 2 months (depending on the dosage given).

Unvaccinated travelers who are over 40 years old, immunocompromised, or who have chronic health conditions who are departing to a “risk area” in less than two weeks are advised to get the initial dose of vaccine and at the same appointment receive immune globulin.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is a serious liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus. It is spread when blood, semen, or another bodily fluid from someone who is infected enters the body of someone who is not infected, as can happen during sexual contact, sharing drug-injection equipment, or during birth from mother to baby.

The CDC recommends this vaccine for unvaccinated travelers younger than 60 going to the Dominican Republic, and notes that those 60 years old and up may get vaccinated prior to traveling to the Dominican Republic.

Malaria

Malaria is a serious, sometimes fatal condition that is spread by a certain type of mosquito that feeds on humans.

For travelers going to certain parts of the Dominican Republic, the CDC recommends taking prescription medicine to prevent malaria. Depending on the medicine used, it will need to be taken multiple days prior to the trip, as well as during and after the travels. The CDC advises speaking with your doctor to determine which malaria medicine you should take.

Measles

Measles is a serious, highly contagious, airborne disease that can lead to a variety of complications, including death. It is spread when an uninfected person comes into contact with infected nasal or throat secretions (for example, from coughing or sneezing) or breathes the air that was breathed by someone with the condition.

The CDC recommends that infants 6 to 11 months old who are traveling internationally get one dose of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine before their trip. (The dose does not count as part of the routine childhood vaccination series.)

(Note that measles is also listed among the CDC’s “routine vaccinations” above.)

Rabies

Rabies is a viral disease most often spread through the bite of an infected, or “rabid,” animal. It infects the central nervous system in mammals, causing disease in the brain and, ultimately, death.

The CDC notes that rabid dogs are commonly found in the Dominican Republic and adds that rabies treatment may not be available if you are bitten or scratched by a dog or other mammal in the country. The organization suggests that those who will be around dogs or wildlife on their travels, such as campers, cave explorers, veterinarians and other animal handlers, and visitors to rural areas should consider rabies vaccination prior to their trip. (A more complete list of those who should consider the rabies vaccine is available on the CDC’s website.) Because children are more likely to be bitten or scratched by a dog or other animal, rabies vaccine should also be considered for this group prior to travel to the Dominican Republic.

Typhoid

Typhoid is a bacterial condition caused by salmonella bacteria. It is spread when an uninfected person consumes food or beverages that have been prepared by a person shedding the bacteria or when sewage contaminated with the bacteria gets into the water a person uses for drinking or washing food.

The CDC recommends the typhoid vaccine for most travelers, and particularly for those who will be staying with friends or relatives or visiting smaller cities or rural areas.

Yellow fever

Yellow fever is a viral illness spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. The sickness can cause symptoms ranging from a fever with aches and pains to severe liver disease with bleeding and yellow skin (a condition known as jaundice).

This vaccine is required for travelers at least 1 year old arriving in the Dominican Republic from the following states in Brazil: Espírito Santo, Mina Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo. (This includes greater than 12-hour airport transits or layovers in any of these states.)

Last-minute reminders

Prior to any travel to the Dominican Republic, be sure to check the official CDC Traveler’s Health page, as vaccination recommendations may have been updated since the publication of this article.

With these health safeguards in place, you’re ready to fully immerse yourself in the vibrant culture, rich history, and warm, tropical beaches of the Dominican Republic. You can set forth on your adventure with confidence, ready to create unforgettable memories in this Caribbean paradise.

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: This information does not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified healthcare professionals to meet your individual needs.