Travel and Health Product Spotlight: Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

Often, one of the toughest parts of traveling is sleeping in a new place. You want to get quality sleep and feel refreshed so you can make the most of your trip, but a different mattress, a new pillow, strange sounds, and a case of jet lag can all make that difficult. Couple that with lights flashing from every device in your hotel room and shades that don’t quite block all the light from outside, and getting a good night’s rest can seem downright impossible.

But with the right eye mask (plus a good pair of earplugs), you can sleep like a baby.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

With an ergonomic design to fit many different head sizes, this soft and comfortable sleep mask is made from five layers of breathable fabric, including cotton, made with the comfort of your eyes in mind. Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars with over 80,200 reviews on Amazon, the mask has a patented design for the nose area, allowing it to bend to effectively prevent light from seeping in while remaining comfortable. And measuring 7.6 inches wide by 4 inches high, it provides plenty of coverage to block light from all angles.

A soft cotton “wing” on both sides of the mask prevents slippage and prevents pressure from the elastic band. What’s more, it is cut and sewn by hand to create smooth seams that minimize uncomfortable rubbing.

The long, adjustable straps allow the mask to fit head sizes of 19 to 29 inches in circumference. The mask is available in black and gray and comes with a convenient travel case with a carabiner clip, perfect for hooking to your luggage.

