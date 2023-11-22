Travel and Health Product Spotlight: Therm-a-Rest Lumbar Travel Pillow

Sitting in one place for prolonged periods is often a necessary evil of having a travel adventure. Whether in the car, in the waiting area of a transit hub, or on a bus, train, or plane, getting to and from your destination may require hours spent sitting in a cramped and uncomfortable seat. And oftentimes, your back can take a real beating in these situations, leaving you feeling stiff and sore once you finally get to your destination.

What’s a traveler to do? In addition to taking frequent breaks to get out of your seat and walk around, consider trying a lumbar travel pillow.

Therm-a-Rest Lumbar Travel Pillow

Designed to fit the lumbar region of the spine (the five vertebrae in the lower back in the area that curves inward), a lumbar pillow provides support to the back, helping to relax muscles and ease tension. Some of these pillows can be big and bulky, but not the Therm-a-Rest Lumbar Travel Pillow. With 4.5 out of 5 stars based on 2,196 reviews on Amazon, this pillow is self-inflating and super light, weighing just 3.6 ounces. It packs down to 4 x 7 inches, making it easy to fit in nearly any piece of luggage, and the valve can easily be operated with one hand, making it simple to adjust the amount of support while the pillow is in use.

Created by a company specializing in making comfortable sleeping bags and pads, the pillow features die-cut foam down to the center to reduce pressure along the spine.

Find it on Amazon

