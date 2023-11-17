Southwest Airlines Raises Drink Prices to ‘Keep Fares Low’

Drinkers who fly Southwest Airlines might notice a $1 to $2 difference next time they’re on a flight.

The Dallas-based airline raised its prices for alcoholic drinks served during flights, the company told TravelAwaits in a statement on Friday.

Southwest spokeswoman Laura Swift explained in an email that the reason the airline raised the prices for the first time since 2018 was to “keep fares low.”

“Upon review, we made the decision to implement a modest change to the pricing of our alcoholic beverages which went into effect on Nov. 15,” Swift said.

According to Southwest’s menu, the only beer affected by the price adjustment was Miller Lite, which went from $6 to $7, but the price of a glass of wine, cocktail, and hard seltzer increased by $2.

Compared to other airlines, Southwest’s prices are either equal to or less than alcoholic beverages sold by United Airlines, Delta Airlines, and American Airlines.

Swift added that non-alcoholic beverages and snacks are still complimentary during flights.