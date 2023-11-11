5 Fascinating Historical Tours of Europe You Need To Plan For

Visiting ancient sites in Europe is a unique and rewarding experience that can transport you to a different time and place. Each site has its own story and history lovers can immerse themselves in the continent’s diverse and cultural heritage. From the Ancient Theater of Philippopolis in Bulgaria to the Göbekli Tepe in Turkey, Europe is home to many ancient sites that offer visitors a glimpse into the past.

Exploring the ruins of ancient cities, admiring intricate carvings and paintings, and marveling at the advanced construction techniques used by ancient civilizations are just some things you can expect to experience. Many of these sites are UNESCO World Heritage Sites and require advanced tickets, so planning ahead is essential.

Overall, visiting ancient sites in Europe is a fascinating journey through time that can leave you with a deep appreciation for the achievements of our ancestors and a renewed sense of wonder about the world around us.

Ancient Theater of Philippopolis in Plovdiv, Bulgaria Photo credit: Frans Sellies / Getty Images

1. Ancient Theater Of Philippopolis, Bulgaria

The Ancient Theater of Philippopolis, situated in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, is a fascinating historical site. This open-air theater dates back to the 2nd century AD and could seat 7,000 spectators.

The theater has been beautifully preserved and the intricate details of its architecture are a testament to the skills of its ancient builders. Visitors can still see the stage, orchestra, and seating areas, which give a glimpse into the grandeur of the performances that took place here.

The theater has panoramic views of the city of Plovdiv. It is a lovely spot to enjoy a performance or take in the scenery. The Ancient Theater of Philippopolis is a gratifying place for anyone who appreciates ancient architecture and culture.

2. Brú Na Bóinne, Ireland

Brú na Bóinne is a Neolithic site on the River Boyne in eastern Ireland. The area is home to three prehistoric passage tombs constructed in 3,200 BC. The tombs — known as Newgrange, Knowth, and Dowth — are among the most important Neolithic sites in the world. The collection of Megalithic art is the largest in western Europe.

The tombs were constructed using large stones and the intricate carvings and designs on them show the builders’ skills.

When visiting Brú na Bóinne, you can take a guided tour to explore the tombs and learn about their history and significance. Pre-booking tickets is a must for this interactive site.

Inside Hal Saflieni Hypogeum Photo credit: Werner Forman / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

3. Hal Saflieni Hypogeum, Malta

The Hal Saflieni Hypogeum in Paola, Malta, is an underground burial chamber from 2,500 BC. This ancient structure is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most intact prehistoric sites in the world. The chamber was discovered in 1902 when builders excavated it for a new housing development.

The hypogeum showcases advanced construction techniques used by the ancient Maltese. The walls and ceilings of the chamber are adorned with intricate carvings and paintings depicting human figures, animals, and geometric patterns. The chamber’s acoustics are also remarkable, with sounds echoing and reverberating throughout the space. The hypogeum requires advanced tickets for a set time of day. Only eight small group tours are conducted each day.

4. Butrint National Archaeological Park, Albania

Butrint National Archaeological Park is a stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site in southern Albania. This ancient city has a rich history that dates back to the Greeks and Romans, and it is considered one of the most significant archaeological sites in the Balkans. The park has impressive ruins, including a Roman amphitheater, a Byzantine basilica, and a Venetian castle.

You can explore the site on foot and enjoy views of the surrounding landscape while admiring the ancient architecture and intricate mosaics. The park is home to diverse flora and fauna, making it an excellent destination for nature lovers. Overall, Butrint National Archaeological Park will satisfy history lovers, culture buffs, and natural beauty enthusiasts.

The ruins of Göbekli Tepe in Turkey Photo credit: Li Zhenbei / Xinhua via Getty Images

5. Göbekli Tepe, Turkey

Göbekli Tepe is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Turkey’s Mount Germuş. Many consider Göbekli Tepe one of the most important archaeological discoveries of the 21st century. The site dates to the 10th millennium BC. It is believed to be one of the earliest examples of a human-made religious structure.

Göbekli Tepe consists of a series of stone structures created by ancient hunter-gatherers. They depict various animals and symbols. The site is surrounded by a large number of stone pillars that are adorned with intricate carvings and reliefs.

The significance of Göbekli Tepe lies in the fact that it challenges our understanding of early human civilization and suggests that humans were capable of more complex social and cultural structures than previously thought.

Conclusion

Visiting ancient European sites is a unique opportunity to explore the continent’s history and cultural heritage. These sites provide a window into our ancestors’ lives, beliefs, and achievements, allowing us to better understand our shared human experience.

The rewards of visiting these sites are immeasurable, from the intricate architecture of the Ancient Theater of Philippopolis to the stunning Megalithic art at Brú na Bóinne. They offer a chance to connect with the past, appreciate the present, and inspire the future.