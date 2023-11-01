Salt Lake City and Northern California Set Records for RV Rentals

Salt Lake City set a record as the city renting the most RVs in the country, according to new data published by the RV renting platform RVshare.

By the numbers, the Texas-based company said that Utah has more than 700 owners renting out nearly 900 RVs for 112,000 nights and earning more than $15 million for the year. Compared to other cities, Salt Lake City has a booking value 15% higher than the second-place city of Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a statement, Maddi Bourgerie, RVshare’s travel expert, said the reason why Salt Lake City performs so well is because of its proximity to five national parks, 11 national monuments, and other tourist destinations. “Salt Lake City is an exceptional destination for RV travelers, both seasoned and new,” Bourgerie said.

While Salt Lake might be the most popular city, other areas also put up impressive numbers. According to RVshare’s data, northern California was the area with people spending the most time — some 250,000 nights — in their rented RVs.

Bourgerie explained that around San Francisco there is no shortage of popular destinations like the Golden Gate Bridge, Big Sur, Yosemite, Sequoia National Park, and others.

“On average, an RV Rental in the San Francisco area costs about $2,000 for a five-night trip, which includes transportation and accommodations. This makes RV travel a cost-effective option in an increasingly popular and expensive market,” Bourgerie said, adding, “RV travel is an easy and affordable way to see the area on your own terms.”