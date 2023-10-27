No, Travelers Aren’t Mistaking Austria for Australia

An internet meme has resurfaced recently claiming that there’s a help desk at the Salzburg Airport dedicated to helping travelers who mistakenly fly to Austria instead of Australia. It seems like such an unbelievable claim that it has to be true, but it turns out that it’s just unbelievable.

The truth is there is no help desk at the airport in Salzburg, Austria, dedicated to helping confused travelers who spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to mistakenly fly to Austria.

In a statement to the Washington Post, Susanne Buchebner, deputy head of public relations for the Salzburg airport, said: “There is no such counter at Salzburg Airport, never has been, as a matter of fact, I have never heard of anyone traveling to Salzburg by mistake, when they actually wanted to go to Australia.”

According to reports, the claim has recently been spreading as a meme, but it dates back to 2021 when the image of a sign was posted to social media. The sign read: “Sorry, this is Austria not Australia! Need help? Please press the button.” But the sign was actually part of a series of advertisements the intercom company Commend.