PHL Becomes Latest Airport to Issue Non-Ticketed Guest Passes

The Philadelphia International Airport will join a growing list of airports allowing non-ticketed patrons to access terminals.

In a statement, PHL Director of Marketing and Branding Megan O’Connell explained that friends and family members will be able to escort a passenger to or from their gate beginning November 1 through the Wingmate Guest Pass.

“We are pleased to offer this new free amenity for nonticketed guests,” O’Connell said, adding that the program “will help loved ones spend more time with their family members before take-off or create a memorable arrival experience.”

According to the announcement, patrons wanting to participate in the program have to complete an online application one to seven days before their desired visit. Depending on the requested date, they’ll receive a status update between 15 minutes to the next day.

While the program was designed to give people early access to friends and family, they can also access the airport’s food court and shops. Patrons can request times between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

As of today, there are only 12 airports across the country with similar programs, according to a list curated by AFAR.