Christina Aguilera will Debut New Las Vegas Show on New Year’s Eve

Christina Aguilera will return to Las Vegas for an “intimate” show beginning on New Year’s Eve weekend at the Voltaire inside the Venetian.

According to the announcement, the show will celebrate “her vocal prowess in a seductively cozy environment.” Unlike traditional shows, the 1,000-seat venue will allow Aguilera to include her audience in “a musically dynamic and immersive piece of art.”

Aguilera said the “up-close-and-personal” venue will help her create “a truly modern twist on the performance experience.” She added: “I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before.”

So far, the only dates listed for the show are Dec. 30 and 31, 2023. You can reserve tickets, tables, and packages beginning on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at the Voltaire website.