TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and Tips

Airbnb Landlord Struggles to Evict Squatter at LA Mansion

Daniel Terrill
Oct.10.2023
brentwood california
Photo credit: Getty
  • California
  • Destinations
  • Los Angeles
  • News and Tips
  • United States
    • Daniel Terrill
    Oct.10.2023

    A Los Angeles landlord is fighting a court battle with a tenant he said has refused to leave the guesthouse outside his $3.8 million Brentwood mansion nearly a year and a half after their agreement ended. 

    Sascha Jovanovic, a periodontist who also rents property, told the Los Angeles Times that he can’t go back into his home because he has “a potentially hostile person” living there. 

    According to the report, Jovanovic rented out his guesthouse via Airbnb to Elizabeth Hirschhorn beginning in September 2021, but she continued to stay without paying rent after their agreement ended in April 2022. 

    While Jovanovic reportedly attempted to remove Hirschhorn through legal means, a judge ruled that under the city’s rent stabilization ordinance, he had no legal reason to evict her. 

    Hirschhorn’s attorney told the newspaper she was not required to pay rent because Jovanovic never had the city approve it as a rental property and that he added a shower without a construction permit. 

    In court, Hirschhorn reportedly offered to leave if Jovanovic paid her a $100,000 relocation fee. 

    Jovanovic told the newspaper that if he ever got Hirschhorn out of his guesthouse he would never rent it out again and instead would turn it into a rec room.

  • California
  • Destinations
  • Los Angeles
  • News and Tips
  • United States
    • Image of Daniel Terrill Daniel Terrill View Full Profile

      Daniel Terrill is a writer, editor, and journalist. He covers the outdoors and travel. In the past, he was the managing editor at Guns.com, the commerce editor at Task & Purpose, a police officer, a Marine, and perhaps the most dangerous job of all, a substitute teacher. You can contact him at daniel@outdoors.com.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.