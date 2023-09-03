6 Best Beaches In Barcelona

Barcelona is one of my favorite European cities and part of that is because it’s a coastal city with some great beaches. It’s not the only one. There are other great cities by the sea, like Athens and Plymouth, but Barcelona is more like a coastal resort with beautiful beaches that happens to also have a busy and beautiful city too — rather than the other way around. There are beaches for lounging on and swimming in the sea, beaches that are great for families, and beaches that offer water sports. It’s the choice of different beaches, all stunning, that makes this Spanish city so special. To help you choose which beaches to hit first, here are the six best beaches in Barcelona.

Barceloneta Beach Photo credit: Marco Rubino / Shutterstock.com

1. Barceloneta

The most popular and most traditional of all Barcelona’s beaches, Barceloneta Beach takes its name from this one-time fishing village that’s now a busy little area with lots of seafood restaurants and good facilities for visitors. The Gothic Quarter of the city and La Rambla are only 100 meters (328 feet) away, so the beach is easily accessible if you’re staying in the city. There are lifeguards on duty so the kids will be safe swimming in the sea, and there are beach volleyball and tennis courts set up on the sand. The beach has public showers and toilets, and there’s even free Wi-Fi on the beach. All in all, it has everything you need for a day at the beach, but bear in mind it is popular and it does get busy.

Things To Do

Kitesurfing and windsurfing are especially popular on Barceloneta Beach. There’s even an area for gymnastics. You can join if you’re flexible, but it’s also cool to spectate and not something you often see at a beach. It’s busy, but many people still come here just to relax. Beach huts offering drinks and snacks dot the sands and there are some great bars and restaurants up on the street by the beach.

Locals and tourists congregate at Bogatell Beach Photo credit: Miguel Zagran / Shutterstock.com

2. Bogatell Beach

Smaller and quieter than the main touristy beaches in Barcelona, Bogatell Beach attracts a slightly older visitor than the bigger city beaches. It’s also very popular with locals and you’ll find less tourists and more Spaniards at this beach. Because of this, there are a lot of facilities aimed at families and children, but it’s also a lovely beach for relaxing on for a while or for going for a swim. There are some beach volleyball nets, but on the whole, it’s a quiet and clean little beach in the El Poblenou area, where there are lots of modern shops and restaurants. One big plus with this beach is it provides wheelchair access and is very user-friendly for anyone with mobility issues.

Things To Do

It’s more about taking it easy at Bogatell Beach than other Barcelona beaches. The vibe here is relaxed and chilled. The beachfront restaurants are of a very high standard and feel like they belong in an upmarket area of town; this is not beach shacks and snack bars. The town is an up-and-coming area, trendy and popular with young people for its craft beer breweries and vintage markets. It’s also a lovely place for a wander.

Sant Sebastia Beach Photo credit: EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

3. Sant Sebastia

Close to the port and backed by hotels, Sant Sebastia Beach is one of the longest stretches of sand in Barcelona. It’s popular with visitors and locals alike, so there’s a good mix of different people, which makes it feel cosmopolitan. It’s a diverse beach that caters to a lot of different types of visitors and locals. There’s an unofficial nudist area and an LGBTQ+ area. There is also a dedicated area for wheelchairs, with volunteers helping those with mobility issues enjoy the beach. There are showers and toilets, and on the promenade, there are lots of restaurants, so you can easily spend the day here. Be aware, the naturists who visit this beach do sometimes wander around and even sometimes go into the bars without clothes on!

Things To Do

Most people come here to hire a beach lounger and spend the day sunbathing and dipping in the sea. There are bars and restaurants up on the street and some small kiosks for drinks on the beach itself. It’s not a beach for water sports, it’s more of a traditional beach for sun and sea.

Mar Bella Beach Photo credit: MeinPhoto / Shutterstock.com

4. Mar Bella Beach

Following the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, this rundown and neglected stretch of coastline, damaged by storms and neglect, was rejuvenated and given a new lease of life. Locals have long held it in affection, but now, visitors get to see it in its prime too. Perhaps because it’s been regenerated, Mar Bella Beach has become a place visitors come to for water sports, but it’s still a gentle and fairly quiet beach. You can try out some kayaking from the beach and water skiing is also available. Be aware, although part of this beach is family-friendly and has a small children’s playground, part of it is a nudist beach and the two can overlap now and then.

Things To Do

The Nautical Center is where you’ll find an array of water sports facilities available. It’s a well-run and organized center with a lot of different equipment to rent. There’s also a skate park, basketball hoops, and table tennis on or by the beach. There are beach bars on the sand and lots of restaurants up on the street nearby.

Nova Icaria Beach volleyball nets Photo credit: nito / Shutterstock.com

5. Nova Icaria Beach

The area around Nova Icaria Beach was once one of the poorest areas in Barcelona and a far cry from the family-friendly stretch of sand you see today. There’s little evidence of its former life and what you see now, instead, is a quiet beach that’s one of the most peaceful along this coastline. Lifeguards are on duty on the beach and there are changing facilities and lockers for valuables. A wooden pathway allows wheelchair users to access the beach and there are even amphibian wheelchairs available for use. There are volunteers to assist anyone with mobility issues, but this is strictly seasonal. Like many of the beaches in Barcelona, free Wi-Fi is available.

Things To Do

There’s a beachside playground for children, highlighting its family friendliness, and along the sand, you’ll see line after line of volleyball nets. It’s a quiet beach compared to others, but there are some games and things to do with a laid-back vibe. There are lots of restaurants and bars along the beachside and some small kiosks on the beach offering snacks and drinks.

Roques d’en Lluc Beach Photo credit: Riccardo Cirillo / Shutterstock.com

6. Platja De Les Roques D’en Lluc

If you like your beaches isolated and away from the crowds, Platja de les Roques d’en Lluc is a beach just northwest of the city center and out of the way of most tourists. This soft sand beach is a natural cove that’s been created by the force of the sea and it’s now a beautiful little sandy bay. The beach is surrounded by cliffs and is beautifully dramatic, making it feel hidden and secluded. It’s one of the lesser visited beaches as there are no facilities here and no lifeguards on duty, which puts some families off as well as those searching for water sports. What you do get is peace and a sense of having found something secret and special.

Things To Do

This isn’t like the other city beaches and you won’t find water sports, activities, or restaurants and bars here. Instead, it’s all about relaxing, sunbathing, and swimming. There’s a carpark by the beach and the walks to get there are lovely and scenic. It’s a beach for enjoying nature, experiencing the views, and simply taking time away from the busy city. Bring a picnic and enjoy the peace.