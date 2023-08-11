11 Best Things To Do In Captivating Casablanca, Morocco

Casablanca, also known by its Arabic name Dar al-Bayda, is the largest city in Morocco and the country’s economic capital. Located on Morocco’s Atlantic coast, this is a city of contrasts, both modern and traditional at the same time. The city has a population of about 3.71 million in the urban areas and 6.8 million in the suburbs and it is where Moroccans come to seek their fortune. Casablanca has an authentic big-city vibe and is the real Morocco of today.

Casablanca is frequently bypassed in favor of the exotic and traditionally charming Marrakesh, Fes, and Chefchaouen, or adventures in the Atlas Mountains and the Sahara. Locals sometimes apologize for Casablanca not being as touristy as Marrakesh, but the fact that there are fewer tourists is part of the city’s appeal. This often overlooked modern city has a particular charm that reveals itself to you if you take the time to explore, and it certainly deserves a spot on your Moroccan itinerary. Though, if you’re looking to relax in a calm little Moroccan village, Casablanca isn’t the destination you should choose!

Here are 11 things to do in this enchanting Moroccan city.

Night view of the Mosque of Hassan II Photo credit: dsaprin / Shutterstock.com

1. Hassan II Mosque

Casablanca is a vast city with a great many places to visit, one of the most important being the Hassan II Mosque. Commissioned by King Hassan II and completed in 1993, the mosque is an icon of the city and one of Casablanca’s most recognizable landmarks. This is the largest functioning mosque in Africa and third largest in the world, with the capacity to accommodate 105,000 worshippers (25,000 inside the mosque hall and another 80,000 outside), and its 689-foot minaret is the second highest in the world. The mosque is built right at the edge of the water on a promontory looking out to the Atlantic Ocean; its scenic setting complementing its incredible interior.

Inside, the work of 7 years and 10,000 artists and master craftsmen has created a treasure trove of intricate woodwork, hand-crafted white marble, imported granite columns, cedar ceilings covered in gold leaves and stunning multi-colored tiles, and stunning Murano glass chandeliers.

Pro Tip: Most mosques in Morocco are closed to westerners and tourists, but Hassan II Mosque is one of the few in Morocco that welcomes respectfully dressed non-Muslims outside of prayer times, on guided tours. You should make a reservation in advance as there are limited places. Tours are conducted in English, French, German, and Spanish and last just under an hour. Make sure to wear a pair of socks, as you’ll be required to remove your shoes for part of the tour.

Traditional Moroccan architecture in Mahkama du Pacha Photo credit: xabi_kls / Shutterstock.com

2. Mahkama Du Pacha

While at the mosque, you should also grab tickets for a guided tour of Mahkama Du Pacha. Built in 1952, Mahkama Du Pacha was initially a Pasha’s residence but is now a government building, hence the guided tour. It’s a fine example of Moorish architecture and you’ll find walls covered with beautiful tiles and intricate floral designs throughout. Access to the interior is not always possible, but the exterior alone is worth viewing. You can get a guide to visit this building from the ticket office at the Hassan II Mosque.

The Sacre-Coeur Cathedral designed by French architect Paul Tournon Photo credit: J.K2507 / Shutterstock.com

3. The Sacre-Coeur Cathedral

This Neo-Gothic-style church, with Moroccan-Muslim and Art-Deco influences, designed by French architect Paul Tournon, was built in 1930. During the French-Catholic rule of Morocco, the cathedral was an important landmark, though, after independence in 1956, it was abandoned. Since then, it has been used as a school and a cultural center that hosts exhibitions and fairs.

Pro Tip: The cathedral is open to visitors, which includes access to the towers. The tower stairs are in some disrepair, with crumbling concrete covered in feathers and deposits from nesting pigeons. Although there are no railings, the stairs are safe enough and are worth climbing for the spectacular views from the top. A donation will be expected if you decide to climb the towers.

Mohammed V Square and the Palace of Justice Photo credit: J.K2507 / Shutterstock.com

4. Mohammed V Square

Mohammed V Square is one of the most beautiful squares in Casablanca. This is the pigeon-filled heart and soul of Casablanca and contains numerous architectural gems. This is the administrative center of the city and the square is surrounded by buildings from the early 1920s. Many of the surrounding buildings are in the Mudejar style (combining Moroccan and French influences), including the Palace of Justice, the Consulate of France, the Bank Al-Maghrib, and the Central Post Office. Nicknamed “Pigeons’ Square,” it’s almost carpeted with birds, which never seem to leave, but it’s a great space to enjoy the beautiful architecture.

Pro Tip: Visit the square at night when the water fountains are working and bathed in a golden light.

Street market in Old Medina Photo credit: aerrant / Shutterstock.com

5. The Old Medina

Until the French took over Casablanca in 1907, the entire city was contained within the small fortified area of today’s Old Medina. Modern Casablanca has since spread in all directions, leaving the historic walled quarter hidden amongst the city’s bustle. Discover high white-washed-walled buildings where Islamic and European architectural influences blend, and local cafés where you can sample rich Arabic coffee.

The Old Medina is small and you can visit it quite quickly, but it’s a good way to immerse yourself in the city’s traditional Moroccan side. Located between downtown Casablanca and the Hassan II Mosque, the Old Medina gives you a feeling of traveling back in time. Its shops and open-air market tend to sell everyday goods for local residents, though you can find cafés with delicious cakes and pastries.

Pro Tip: Unlike many other Moroccan tourist destinations, you can wander the Medina without being hassled to “buy, buy, buy.” Few will try to hustle you; these are people busy doing their daily business, not vendors relying on the tourist dollar to make a living.

The Quartier Habous was developed by the French in the early 20th century. Photo credit: John Copland / Shutterstock.com

6. The Quartier Habous

The Quartier Habous is the “new” Medina of Casablanca. Built by the French in the 1930s to provide accommodation for Casablanca’s rapidly growing population, it’s calmer than the Old Medina and there are fewer crowds. It’s a great place to spend some time, eat some delicious pastries, have a cup of tea, buy spices, and soak up the atmosphere. It has souvenir shops selling Berber jewelry, beaded slippers, carpets, Moorish lamps, leather, and spices. Here, you’ll pay slightly higher prices than you would in the Old Medina, but you won’t be overly hassled and bargaining is expected. While here, walk to the northern edge of the quarter for a glimpse of Casablanca’s Royal Palace.

Pro Tip: Visit the souk dedicated to olives whilst here and walk to the northern edge for glimpses of the King’s Palace.

7. The King’s Palace

The Moroccan king has numerous palaces around the country but this one in Casablanca is possibly the most beautiful. The palace is located near the new Medina (Quartier Habous) and, as with all Royal Palaces in the country, public entrance is prohibited. The palace is said to be an Islamic architectural masterpiece, surrounded by fragrant orange groves and ornate water features, and while you may not be able to go inside, the exterior is certainly worth seeing. You may, however, be lucky enough to get a glimpse inside when the heavily guarded gates are opened to let someone in or out.

La Corniche Beach in Casablanca Photo credit: Somphop Krittayaworagul / Shutterstock.com

8. The Corniche

Stretching for nearly 2 miles along the edge of Casablanca’s Ain Diab suburb, La Corniche is a place to see and be seen and is usually bustling with tourists and locals. There’s a real holiday atmosphere here, especially in summer, with people gathering to stroll, jog, and meet friends along the boardwalk. The promenade is lined with shops and is the perfect place to take a stroll, drink a coffee in one of the umbrella-shaded beach cafés, or enjoy dinner overlooking the ocean. There are even a few nightclubs that come alive after dark (although alcohol is forbidden). If you want to spend the day lazing by a pool, you can pay for entry into one of the exclusive beach clubs. There’s also a public beach for picnics and paddling. The Corniche gives you a chance to enjoy the sea breeze and some delicious food, and you’ll also get a beautiful view of the Hassan II Mosque.

Pro Tip: If you can, avoid the Corniche on weekends when it gets really crowded.

Interior of Rick’s Café Photo credit: Olena Znak / Shutterstock.com

9. Rick’s Café

Situated against the walls of the Old Medina, American-owned Rick’s Café is modeled after the shady gin joint from the Humphry Bogart and Ingrid Bergman movie Casablanca. (This café never actually existed, as the entire movie was filmed in Hollywood). The restaurant and café opened in 2004 and is housed in a restored Moroccan mansion. The interior is designed to be a replica of the movie, with curved arches, a sculpted bar, balconies, and balustrades. There’s an authentic 1930s Pleyel piano and an in-house pianist who accepts endless requests to play “As Time Goes By.” In a separate lounge area, you can watch the film on a large screen while sipping vintage cocktails.

Pro Tip: This is one of Casablanca’s top attractions for tourists, so it can be busy. It’s best to book if you want to eat here, but if you’re just interested in having a drink, it’s worth just popping in.

10. Museum Of Moroccan Judaism

Morocco is renowned for its Jewish history. Housed in a villa that was once a Jewish orphanage, this is the only museum dedicated to Jewish history and culture in the entire Arab world. It’s filled with exhibits that highlight Morocco’s Jewish community over the past 2,000 years with a library that is a great resource for those wanting to explore Moroccan history.

11. Marché Central

Right in the heart of the city is Casablanca’s central market, Marché Central. Smaller and less hectic than the Old Medina, and with many food stalls and restaurants, this is a great place to visit if you are feeling hungry! Small café-style restaurants serve basic French and Moroccan food while tables in the central courtyard are filled with people eating cheap but filling platters of fish, grilled vegetables, bread, and salads. Stop for a tagine, but be prepared to use your hands, there’s no cutlery here, just a piece of delicious, crusty flatbread. There are also stalls that sell Moroccan handicrafts and souvenirs, as well as day-to-day items.

Casablanca is Morocco’s most modern city, but its charm lies in a balance of modernity and antiquity. It’s a vibrant and modern city and one that is definitely worth a visit.

