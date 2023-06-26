TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and TipsTravel TipsAirports and Flying

Our Readers’ Favorite Airlines & Rewards Programs: Best Of Travel Awards

Linsey Stevens
Jun.26.2023
JetBlue aircraft in Boston
JetBlue aircraft in Boston
Photo credit: Jay Yuan / Shutterstock.com
  • Airports and Flying
  • Best Of Travel
  • Best Of Travel Awards: 2023
  • News and Tips
  • Travel Tips
    • TravelAwaits’ 2023 Best Of Travel Awards, presented by AllTrails and with the support of Luggage Free, the premier luggage shipping service, showcases our readers’ favorite destinations and businesses. Nominations and voting took place earlier this year, and we hope the final selections inspire your future adventures; congrats to all of the winners!
    Linsey Stevens
    Jun.26.2023

    Taking to the skies can be thrilling — or a complete drag. And much of that is determined by the airline you choose. As a travel editor and frequent flier, I’ve heard about and experienced both ends of the spectrum and everything in between. I know that booking with the right airline and leveraging rewards programs can make you a happier, healthier flier.

    Our readers have voted and revealed not only their favorite airlines (domestic and international) but also the airline rewards programs they love. Get where you’re going with a smile on your face, less tension (physical and emotional!), and more money to spend at your destination by booking your flights and signing up for rewards with these rankings in mind.

    Delta Air Lines flight in Salt Lake City
    Delta Air Lines flight in Salt Lake City
    Photo credit: Austin Deppe / Shutterstock.com

    Favorite U.S. Airlines

    Whether you’re a snowbird who’s back and forth between the same two airports, want to check all 50 states or the national parks off your bucket list, or take to the skies to see family scattered from coast to coast, you need a good domestic airline. Our readers voted Delta into the number one spot and have had happy travels with the rest of our top seven domestic airlines, too. 

    1. Delta Air Lines
    2. Southwest Airlines
    3. United Airlines
    4. JetBlue
    5. American Airlines
    6. Alaska Airlines
    7. Hawaiian Airlines
    British Airways Airbus landing in Gibraltar
    British Airways Airbus landing in Gibraltar
    Photo credit: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com

    Favorite International Airlines

    Our readers’ international travels never fail to impress and inspire, whether they’re traveling solo to destinations like Rome and Borneo or kicking back at the best all-inclusives in Mexico and the Caribbean. Wherever you want to go, they recommend you get there with these favorite international airlines, starting with British Airways in the coveted number one spot.

    1. British Airways (UK)
    2. Air Canada (Canada)
    3. Emirates (UAE)
    4. Lufthansa (Germany)
    5. Aer Lingus (Ireland)
    6. Air France (France)
    7. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (Netherlands)
    8. Qatar Airways (Qatar)
    9. Singapore Airlines (Singapore)
    10. Qantas (Australia)
    Delta SkyMiles logo
    Delta SkyMiles logo
    Photo credit: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

    Favorite Airline Rewards Programs

    If you dread downloading one more app or the thought of yet another email in your inbox, I get it. But rest assured that committing to the right airline reward program pays dividends. My husband and I have committed to just one of these reader favorites, and we’ve flown free and been able to gift free round-trip flights over half a dozen times in the last year alone — and with miles to spare.

    Leverage any of these reader-favorite airline reward programs, starting with Delta SkyMiles in the number one spot, and you’ll be getting, and maybe even gifting (lucky for your friends and family!), free flights and amazing upgrades, too!

    1. SkyMiles (Delta)
    2. MileagePlus (United)
    3. AAdvantage (American)
    4. Rapid Rewards (Southwest)
    5. TrueBlue (JetBlue)

    Read more from our 2023 Best Of Travel Awards.

  • Airports and Flying
  • Best Of Travel
  • Best Of Travel Awards: 2023
  • News and Tips
  • Travel Tips
    • Image of Linsey Stevens Linsey Stevens View Full Profile

      Linsey Stevens is a University of Chicago-trained editor who joined the TravelAwaits team in early 2019 and served as the site’s Managing Editor from January 2021 to April 2023. She’s also edited lifestyle and wellness content for other sites and print publications, plus the Nautilus award-winning 2017 book Iphelia: Awakening the Gift of Feeling from Tyrian Press.
      In addition to her writing and editing, Linsey has interests in travel, depth psychology, collaging, and magical realism. She calls the Midwest home but was born (and spent her young childhood in) Alaska and has spent time in Mexico, Australia, India, and the Caribbean. She serves on the board of the C.G. Jung Society of St. Louis and is passionate about eating well and the em dash.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.