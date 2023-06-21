Explore Alabama’s Natural Beauty In Comfort At Its 6 Resort State Parks

Alabama isn’t on many nature lovers’ radar as a vacation destination, but it should be. The state has been described as one of the most biologically diverse areas in the country. Its landscapes are breathtaking with expansive views from towering granite mountains, thundering waterfalls, dark and mysterious swamps and bayous, and the emerald-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico rimmed with gorgeous white sand beaches.

Now, you would think that to experience this beauty up-close and personal you would have to rough it, but Alabama state parks have made it easy for you to explore the natural beauty in comfort at one of its six resort state parks. Each of them is cozy and features filled accommodations that make your visit a true resort experience.

Please keep in mind that lodging rates and policies are variable as well as hours of operation at resort restaurants. Click the links in the descriptions below for the latest information.

The stone lodge at Joe Wheeler State Park Photo credit: Alabama State Parks

1. Joe Wheeler State Park

Nestled along the banks of First Creek — a bay along the Tennessee River and Wheeler Lake — is the beautiful Joe Wheeler State Park. Its location along the river makes this 2,550-acre park the perfect location to explore North Alabama’s incredible scenery and wildlife or just a destination to unplug from the world.

The park offers your typical state park amenities including 16 miles of hiking and biking trails of varying lengths and difficulties, disc golf, educational programs for young and old, and a beautiful lakeside sandy beach for swimming. But what makes Joe Wheeler stand out and one of the most popular resort destinations in the state is its 18-hole championship golf course — the General. Boat slips are accessible so you can dock your boat as you explore the lake or you can enjoy scenic lake cruises aboard a covered pontoon boat.

The park’s beautiful wood and stone lodge has a total of 75 rooms, all of which have spectacular lake views from private balconies and all are well-appointed. Standard and Junior suites have two queen beds with a microwave and mini fridge, while others have two king beds, a whirlpool tub, and an equipped kitchenette. All rooms have flat-screen TVs with satellite cable.

The park also has private and cozy cabins located off the lake and two- or three-bedroom lakeside cottages.

Start or end your day at the delicious breakfast or dinner buffet at Daniella’s Restaurant overlooking the creek at the marina.

The fishing is spectacular at Lake Guntersville State Park Resort. Photo credit: Joe Cuhaj

2. Lake Guntersville State Park

On the eastern end of the Tennessee River as it courses through northern Alabama is Lake Guntersville State Park, a 6,000-acre resort located on the banks of its namesake lake.

The list of activities at Guntersville seems endless. You will love exploring the area’s natural beauty along one of the park’s 36 miles of hiking and biking trails that lead to spectacular views and historic sites. Golfers will love the challenging 18-hole Eagle’s Hole Golf Course that is perched high atop Taylor Mountain with stunning lake views. There is a beautiful sandy lakeside beach for swimming, horseback riding over the rolling hillsides, and an exhilarating ride on the Screaming Eagle Ziplines through the tall-tree canopy. And that’s only the beginning.

The lodge at Lake Guntersville is located on a bluff high above the lake offering a wide variety of accommodations, many with spectacular lake views. After a full day of outdoor adventure, take a load off and grab a quick bite and a cocktail at the Hickory Lounge or grab a window seat for dinner and watch a brilliant lake sunset from the Pinecrest Dining Room.

A cozy cottage at Lake Point State Park Resort in Eufaula, Alabama Photo credit: Alabama State Parks

3. Lakepoint State Park

Eufaula, Alabama, is known for its excellent fishing in a 41,000-acre reservoir formed along the Chattahoochee River by the Walter F. George Dam. In fact, the town is known as the “Bass Capital of the World.”

But don’t get me wrong: There is much more to Eufaula than fishing. There is a patchwork of wetlands and marshes that make up the Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge, home to over 300 species of birds as well as 40 species of mammals, fish, and reptiles including alligators. There are hiking trails, off-road-vehicle (ORV) courses, and more.

The base camp for your exploration is Lakepoint State Park with its beautiful lakeside lodge and not one but two dining options.

The lodge has 101 guest rooms, six of which are executive suites with kitchenettes. Each room is beautifully furnished with all of the amenities you would expect.

For dining, grab a cool one, catch a game on TV, and nosh on mouthwatering burgers, wings, and more at Piers End Bar and Grille. For dinner and breathtaking views of the lake with stunning sunsets, try the Water’s Edge Dining Room where you can dine from the buffet or menu.

The lodge at DeSoto State Park Photo credit: Billy Pope

4. DeSoto State Park

One of my absolute favorite Alabama resort state park destinations is Desoto State Park. The reason? I’m a sucker for waterfalls and there are plenty to explore within and near the park, making the lodge and Mountain Inn Restaurant the perfect base camp for exploration. In fact, one of the falls — the aptly named Lodge Falls — is located directly behind the lodge down a short, rocky path.

In all, there are five waterfalls at DeSoto. Only a short drive away to a separate detached portion of the park is the breathtaking DeSoto Falls, one of the tallest and most stunning in the state. In the fall, the foliage is spectacular, and in winter, with a light dusting of snow, the park is peaceful and quiet.

The lodge was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the mid-1930s with the large sandstone building once used as a dance hall. Twenty-five motel rooms were added in the 1970s. Rooms have either two double beds or one king bed. Each room has a mini-fridge, microwave, tub shower, coffee maker, cable, and Wi-Fi. Two of the rooms are pet-friendly.

For something a little cozier and secluded, DeSoto has mountain chalets. These are A-frame structures nestled in the woods. All are open-concept, one-bedroom suites with a queen bed plus a loft with two twin beds. The chalets also have sleeper sofas in the living room, fireplaces, cable TV, fully equipped kitchens, and outdoor barbecue grills on the patio.

The original sandstone lodge is still in use today as the Mountain Inn Restaurant, a beautiful dining experience with views overlooking the canyon.

Take a dip in the gulf or the pool at the Lodge at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores. Photo credit: The Lodge at Gulf State Park

5. Gulf State Park

Alabama not only has mountain retreats for you to escape to but also a beautiful resort along the turquoise waters and pristine white beaches of the Gulf of Mexico at Gulf State Park.

You will be hard-pressed to find finer beaches along the Gulf Coast than those that border the park — 3.5 miles of fine pristine white sand.

Your days will be filled with hiking or biking the park’s 28 miles of trails including USA Today’s Best Recreational Trail in America — the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail. You can also enjoy salt and freshwater fishing, kayaking the many bays and bayous around the park, nature presentations at the nature center, and so much more. And that’s only within the park itself and doesn’t include the many nearby attractions and activities found in the towns of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

As for accommodations, the centerpiece of the park is The Lodge at Gulf State Park. It is a full-service Hilton resort hotel with rooms to fit every vacation requirement overlooking either the gulf or the equally beautiful and tranquil Lake Shelby. Rooms have either a king or two queen-sized beds, and some have bunk beds as well. Each room has a spacious shower, 50-inch HDTV, and all of the accouterments you would expect from a Hilton hotel.

Dining options abound at the lodge. Try the Roasted Oak Coffee Shop, which serves up grab-and-go meals, snacks, coffee, and tea, or the Perch Bar and Terrace, where premium steaks, entrées, and locally sourced Gulf seafood are served up with handcrafted cocktails and a light show — the spectacular Gulf sunsets.

If you are looking for something a little more adventurous, make reservations at the park’s Outpost Campsite. This is an upscale glamping experience off the beaten path and brings you up close and personal with nature but with some of the comforts of home.

There are spectacular views around every corner at Cheaha State Park. Photo credit: Joe Cuhaj

6. Cheaha State Park

Our last Alabama state park resort, Cheaha, can be found high atop the state’s highest mountain, the 2,407-foot-tall Cheaha Mountain. The park is situated in the middle of the 390,000-plus-acre Talladega National Forest. It’s the perfect basecamp to explore the forest’s many waterfalls and roaring creeks, experience incredible sunrises and sunsets from the edge of towering granite bluffs, or hike portions of the state’s longest trail, the Pinhoti.

Cheaha State Park is the state’s oldest, opening in 1933. You will feel far removed from civilization here, but in reality, you are only a few miles away from the towns of Talladega and Anniston.

The park’s hotel has 30 cozy rooms with either king or double beds, nine of which are pet-friendly. Each room has 32-inch televisions, a microwave, and a mini fridge. King rooms have whirlpool tubs.

Guests also have access to the highest pool in Alabama. It is a cool, mountain-spring-fed swimming pool with a view of the southern Appalachians from the edge of a bluff.