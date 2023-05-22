La Cantera Resort & Spa Review — San Antonio, Texas

Located on 550 acres at San Antonio’s highest elevation point, the award-winning La Cantera Resort & Spa boasts stunning views of the Texas Hill Country and 18 panoramic holes of championship golf.

Soaring ceilings, wooden beams, a giant stone fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, and rustic furnishings combined the King Ranch style décor with a Texas contemporary feel.

I was astounded by the 25,000-square-foot Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness, five pools with private cabanas, 10 restaurants, 496 luxury guest rooms, and 34 villas scattered among the walking trails and art installations lined with mesquite, native oak, and pine trees.

Whether looking for a holistic experience, a romantic getaway, or a family escape, you won’t want to leave this most luxurious retreat at San Antonio’s top resort.

Family Pool view at La Cantera Resort Photo credit: La Cantera Resort

Amenities

25,000-square-foot Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness

18-hole championship resort golf course

Five pools and private cabanas

7,600-square-foot fitness center

Complimentary shuttle service within 3 miles

Concierge service

Tesla charging stations

Nature trail

Pool and golf shop

SEVEN, the adults-only floor

View of SEVEN Lounge, on the seventh floor Photo credit: La Cantera Resort

Room Types

I enjoyed SEVEN — the adults-only seventh floor —with a personal concierge, lounge with continental breakfast, daily snacks, gourmet coffee, and happy hour. The rooms have luxury bath products, Nespresso machines, daily spa access, and extra security.

Additional rooms are The Villas, La Cantera Suites, Deluxe King and Queen Rooms, and Accessibility Room types.

Hotel Class

La Cantera is the #1 resort in the Southwest and the #1 resort in Texas according to the Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.

How To Get To La Cantera Resort & Spa

La Cantera Resort is 20 minutes from the San Antonio International Airport in northwest San Antonio.

Parking

Self-parking is $18 per night. Overnight guest valet parking is $40 per night. Valet parking is free for SEVEN and Villas guests.

Loma de Vida exterior Photo credit: La Cantera Resort

Why I Chose La Cantera Resort & Spa

I chose to get away at La Cantera for the premier Loma de Vida Spa, luxury accommodations, and the award-winning Signature restaurant.

History Of La Cantera Resort & Spa

In Spanish, La Cantera, meaning “quarry,” was constructed on an old limestone site.

Activities At La Cantera Resort & Spa

Enjoy amenities like the five resort pools, luxury cabanas, and 10 restaurants. You won’t need to leave the property since it has a PGA championship golf course, tennis, and pickleball courts. Indulge in massages and facials at the Loma de Vida Spa, meditation, fitness classes, and hiking trails.

World-Class Golf

Take advantage of unlimited play and great golf rates with 18 holes of championship golf, offering scenic views of the Texas Hill Country.

Hillside view from Loma de Vida Spa at La Cantera Resort Photo credit: La Cantera Resort

Loma De Vida Spa And Wellness

Relax in the secluded nature sanctuary of the 25,000-square-foot Loma de Vida Spa atop one of the highest elevations in San Antonio. Use the new Otto products to indulge in a massage or facial, or explore a sound bowl meditation. I lost myself in the sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, and pool while sipping tea and napping.

Fitness Classes

The Loma de Vida’s fitness and movement studio offers the finest fitness machines, movement classes, yoga, spinning, full-body Tabata workouts, suspension training, and private personal training.

Adult Infinity Edge Pool at La Cantera Resort Photo credit: Janie Pace

Five Resort Pools

You’ll find five resort pools: the Loma de Vida secluded pool, Villa Pools, Adults-Only Pool with poolside bar, Vista Pool with Vista Grille, and Kids Pool with splash area and two water slides.

Luxury Cabanas

We enjoyed an afternoon at the French champagne house Veuve Clicquot Cabana at the adults-only infinity edge Topaz Pool. There are 16 additional cabanas for rent equipped with TVs, a safe, and a refrigerator.

Tennis Court & Pickleball

Play complimentary tennis or pickleball hourly or reserve private lessons with a tennis pro for a fee. Get your gear at the pool shop.

Complimentary Shuttle

Reserve the Complimentary Shuttle to the Shops at La Cantera and theme parks within a 3-mile radius.

Fitness Trails

I enjoyed a casual hike reading about the plants and animals of the Hill Country. Run the 3- or 5-mile trail through the resort and hydrate with juice at Quenche Juicery.

Scallops at Signature restaurant at La Cantera Resort Photo credit: Janie Pace

Restaurants At La Cantera Resort & Spa

Signature

La Cantera’s award-winning Signature restaurant offers seasonal cuisine with a French influence and a Texas twist from Chef John Carpenter. Make a reservation for dinner — a must to get a seat overlooking the fountain, golf course, and herb garden.

SweetFire Kitchen

The open-air kitchen at SweetFire Kitchen features home-style Texas cuisine, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner overlooking Plaza San Saba.

Primero Cantina at La Cantera Resort Photo credit: La Cantera Resort

Primero Cantina

Savor Southwest-style Mexican food like carne asada, barbacoa, carnitas, guacamole, queso, and hand-crafted tequila cocktails at the indoor/outdoor bar with sweeping Hill Country views. Never miss your game with sports TVs.

Grille 254

Inspired by the longest-held PGA Tour record score of 254 by Tommy Armour in 2003, Grille 254 serves 24 beers on tap, crafted cocktails, breakfast, and lunch.

Bocado

Order creative charcuterie boards at Bocado with house-made pickles, pate, honeycomb, jams, mustards, truffles, and sweets.

Henrietta’s Market

Open 24 hours daily, Henrietta’s Market offers grab-and-go options and necessities, a full-service coffee bar, wine, homemade ice cream, and gifts.

Sire Bar

Behind the giant horse painting off the lobby, sip a hand-crafted cocktail in a King Ranch Texan space honoring championship thoroughbreds.

Quenche

After a spa treatment or fitness workout, order a smoothie or organic juice at Quenche Juicery in the Loma de Vida Spa.

Vista Grill

Order burgers, salads, or cocktails poolside from the Vista Grill. I ate the best shrimp cobb salad here.

Topaz

Enjoy a lobster roll, a western burger, and the best onion rings at Topaz, the adult pool, bar, and restaurant. Find exotic drinks, beer, and bubbly for sipping.

View from Signature restaurant and the golf course at La Cantera Resort Photo credit: Janie Pace

Types Of Travelers At La Cantera Resort & Spa

You’ll find adults on a business trip, friends gathering, couples on a romantic retreat, dedicated golfers, and families on vacation.

Pet-Friendly Information

No pets are allowed currently.

Tips On Booking Accommodations

Check the Offers tab on the website for vacation packages like Sun-Sational Summer Savings, Six Flags Superhero Package, or Refresh and Recover. See the Stay and Play Hill Country Golf Package if you’re a golfer.

Fireworks celebration at La Cantera Resort in San Antonio Photo credit: La Cantera Resort

What Is Near La Cantera Resort & Spa?

Explore wineries or shopping in Fredericksburg. Enjoy local shopping at the Shops at La Cantera, The Rim, or Arrive Eilan. Or take the kids to Six Flags Fiesta, Texas.

One Thing You Absolutely Can’t Miss At La Cantera Resort & Spa

Don’t miss exploring the Loma de Vida Spa; it’s the most extensive spa I’ve seen. Take your time to relax and enjoy a treatment, sauna, and yoga.

Would I Stay Here Again?

I would stay here again in a heartbeat! It’s a beautiful change of pace from the River Walk, and it’s close to Fredericksburg and the wineries for a day trip.