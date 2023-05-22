La Cantera Resort & Spa Review — San Antonio, Texas

Located on 550 acres at San Antonio’s highest elevation point, the award-winning La Cantera Resort & Spa boasts stunning views of the Texas Hill Country and 18 panoramic holes of championship golf.
Soaring ceilings, wooden beams, a giant stone fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, and rustic furnishings combined the King Ranch style décor with a Texas contemporary feel.
I was astounded by the 25,000-square-foot Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness, five pools with private cabanas, 10 restaurants, 496 luxury guest rooms, and 34 villas scattered among the walking trails and art installations lined with mesquite, native oak, and pine trees.
Whether looking for a holistic experience, a romantic getaway, or a family escape, you won’t want to leave this most luxurious retreat at San Antonio’s top resort.
Amenities
- 25,000-square-foot Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness
- 18-hole championship resort golf course
- Five pools and private cabanas
- 7,600-square-foot fitness center
- Complimentary shuttle service within 3 miles
- Concierge service
- Tesla charging stations
- Nature trail
- Pool and golf shop
- SEVEN, the adults-only floor
Room Types
I enjoyed SEVEN — the adults-only seventh floor —with a personal concierge, lounge with continental breakfast, daily snacks, gourmet coffee, and happy hour. The rooms have luxury bath products, Nespresso machines, daily spa access, and extra security.
Additional rooms are The Villas, La Cantera Suites, Deluxe King and Queen Rooms, and Accessibility Room types.
Hotel Class
La Cantera is the #1 resort in the Southwest and the #1 resort in Texas according to the Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.
How To Get To La Cantera Resort & Spa
La Cantera Resort is 20 minutes from the San Antonio International Airport in northwest San Antonio.
Parking
Self-parking is $18 per night. Overnight guest valet parking is $40 per night. Valet parking is free for SEVEN and Villas guests.
Why I Chose La Cantera Resort & Spa
I chose to get away at La Cantera for the premier Loma de Vida Spa, luxury accommodations, and the award-winning Signature restaurant.
History Of La Cantera Resort & Spa
In Spanish, La Cantera, meaning “quarry,” was constructed on an old limestone site.
Activities At La Cantera Resort & Spa
Enjoy amenities like the five resort pools, luxury cabanas, and 10 restaurants. You won’t need to leave the property since it has a PGA championship golf course, tennis, and pickleball courts. Indulge in massages and facials at the Loma de Vida Spa, meditation, fitness classes, and hiking trails.
World-Class Golf
Take advantage of unlimited play and great golf rates with 18 holes of championship golf, offering scenic views of the Texas Hill Country.
Loma De Vida Spa And Wellness
Relax in the secluded nature sanctuary of the 25,000-square-foot Loma de Vida Spa atop one of the highest elevations in San Antonio. Use the new Otto products to indulge in a massage or facial, or explore a sound bowl meditation. I lost myself in the sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, and pool while sipping tea and napping.
Fitness Classes
The Loma de Vida’s fitness and movement studio offers the finest fitness machines, movement classes, yoga, spinning, full-body Tabata workouts, suspension training, and private personal training.
Five Resort Pools
You’ll find five resort pools: the Loma de Vida secluded pool, Villa Pools, Adults-Only Pool with poolside bar, Vista Pool with Vista Grille, and Kids Pool with splash area and two water slides.
Luxury Cabanas
We enjoyed an afternoon at the French champagne house Veuve Clicquot Cabana at the adults-only infinity edge Topaz Pool. There are 16 additional cabanas for rent equipped with TVs, a safe, and a refrigerator.
Tennis Court & Pickleball
Play complimentary tennis or pickleball hourly or reserve private lessons with a tennis pro for a fee. Get your gear at the pool shop.
Complimentary Shuttle
Reserve the Complimentary Shuttle to the Shops at La Cantera and theme parks within a 3-mile radius.
Fitness Trails
I enjoyed a casual hike reading about the plants and animals of the Hill Country. Run the 3- or 5-mile trail through the resort and hydrate with juice at Quenche Juicery.
Restaurants At La Cantera Resort & Spa
Signature
La Cantera’s award-winning Signature restaurant offers seasonal cuisine with a French influence and a Texas twist from Chef John Carpenter. Make a reservation for dinner — a must to get a seat overlooking the fountain, golf course, and herb garden.
SweetFire Kitchen
The open-air kitchen at SweetFire Kitchen features home-style Texas cuisine, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner overlooking Plaza San Saba.
Primero Cantina
Savor Southwest-style Mexican food like carne asada, barbacoa, carnitas, guacamole, queso, and hand-crafted tequila cocktails at the indoor/outdoor bar with sweeping Hill Country views. Never miss your game with sports TVs.
Grille 254
Inspired by the longest-held PGA Tour record score of 254 by Tommy Armour in 2003, Grille 254 serves 24 beers on tap, crafted cocktails, breakfast, and lunch.
Bocado
Order creative charcuterie boards at Bocado with house-made pickles, pate, honeycomb, jams, mustards, truffles, and sweets.
Henrietta’s Market
Open 24 hours daily, Henrietta’s Market offers grab-and-go options and necessities, a full-service coffee bar, wine, homemade ice cream, and gifts.
Sire Bar
Behind the giant horse painting off the lobby, sip a hand-crafted cocktail in a King Ranch Texan space honoring championship thoroughbreds.
Quenche
After a spa treatment or fitness workout, order a smoothie or organic juice at Quenche Juicery in the Loma de Vida Spa.
Vista Grill
Order burgers, salads, or cocktails poolside from the Vista Grill. I ate the best shrimp cobb salad here.
Topaz
Enjoy a lobster roll, a western burger, and the best onion rings at Topaz, the adult pool, bar, and restaurant. Find exotic drinks, beer, and bubbly for sipping.
Types Of Travelers At La Cantera Resort & Spa
You’ll find adults on a business trip, friends gathering, couples on a romantic retreat, dedicated golfers, and families on vacation.
Pet-Friendly Information
No pets are allowed currently.
Tips On Booking Accommodations
Check the Offers tab on the website for vacation packages like Sun-Sational Summer Savings, Six Flags Superhero Package, or Refresh and Recover. See the Stay and Play Hill Country Golf Package if you’re a golfer.
What Is Near La Cantera Resort & Spa?
Explore wineries or shopping in Fredericksburg. Enjoy local shopping at the Shops at La Cantera, The Rim, or Arrive Eilan. Or take the kids to Six Flags Fiesta, Texas.
One Thing You Absolutely Can’t Miss At La Cantera Resort & Spa
Don’t miss exploring the Loma de Vida Spa; it’s the most extensive spa I’ve seen. Take your time to relax and enjoy a treatment, sauna, and yoga.
Would I Stay Here Again?
I would stay here again in a heartbeat! It’s a beautiful change of pace from the River Walk, and it’s close to Fredericksburg and the wineries for a day trip.
Contact
- 16641 La Cantera Parkway
- San Antonio, 78256
- 210-558-6500