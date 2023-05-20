8 Reasons This California Beach Town Is The Perfect Summer Vacation

Carlsbad is a great destination any time of year, but as the temperatures rise and the days lengthen, summer is an especially good time to visit this seaside town. With eight beaches, more than 60 miles of hiking and biking trails, and five golf courses, you could spend months exploring this upscale city in North County San Diego.

What makes this town even better is the range of activities for all ages and the fact that summer temperatures rarely rise above 80 degrees Fahrenheit. So feel free to spend all day outside and never once complain about the heat. (You can’t say that about many summer vacation spots!)

Golf in Carlsbad Photo credit: Visit Carlsbad

1. Golf Courses For All Skill Levels

Carlsbad has five golf courses with something for all skill levels and budgets.

Located at the Park Hyatt Aviara, the Aviara Golf Club is the only Arnold Palmer-designed course in San Diego. Considered a challenging course, Aviara is one of the priciest spots to play.

The Omni La Costa Resort & Spa offers two courses, Champions and Legends, both of which have hosted PGA legends like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. The public can golf here, but better tee times and lower greens fees are offered to guests of the resort.

The Crossings at Carlsbad is a public course designed by the renowned course architect, Greg Nash. It’s a nice option for players of all abilities and has reasonably priced greens fees.

Also public, Rancho Carlsbad Golf Club is a par-three course ideal for beginners, families, and those on a budget.

Hiking in Carlsbad Photo credit: Visit Carlsbad

2. Endless Hiking And Biking Trails

Carlsbad features over 60 miles of trails with a wide range of scenery. Many are located near the town’s lagoons teeming with birds and marine life.

If you’re looking for an easy, flat, and scenic hike, look no further than Carlsbad and specifically the shores of Batiquitos Lagoon. This easy 3.4-mile trail is frequented by locals and visitors alike. To learn more about this ecosystem, look for the signage along the trail pointing out breeding grounds for migratory birds, a trash pile from Native American tribes, as well as native and invasive plant species.

For something more challenging, head to Hosp Grove Trail to enjoy views of the Buena Vista Lagoon and the Pacific Ocean.

If you prefer to bike, the 4.7-mile-long Coastal Rail Trail is the ideal ride. The trail begins south in Solana Beach, passes through Carlsbad, and concludes in Oceanside. Grab lunch along the way or bring a picnic to enjoy on the beach.

Water activities in Carlsbad Photo credit: Visit Carlsbad

3. Water Activities In Carlsbad Lagoon

Whether you want to paddle slowly through the seagrass or race along on a wave runner, the Carlsbad Lagoon has you covered. This 400-acre lagoon is a peaceful spot to enjoy a day on the water with family and friends.

If you’re looking for a bit of exercise, rent a kayak, paddle board, or paddle boat. Keep your eyes peeled for the shore and seabirds including herons, sandpipers, and egrets. To learn more about the ecosystem, consider scheduling a guided kayaking experience with the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation.

If you prefer something motorized or adrenaline-producing, there are jet skis, mini boats, and pontoons available for rent as well.

Spa day in Carlsbad Photo credit: Visit Carlsbad

4. A Relaxing Spa Day

After all that outdoor activity, it’s time to relax in the spa. Fortunately, Carlsbad has a new, five-star spa opening this year, The Miraval Life in Balance Spa at Park Hyatt Aviara. The 15,000-square-foot facility will feature 20 indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, a fitness center, and a yoga studio. Spa guests can choose from a wide array of treatments and classes.

Other spa options in Carlsbad include The Spa at La Costa located at Omni Resort, The Ocean Pearl Spa at The Cassara Carlsbad, and the spa at The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa.

Beaches of Carlsbad Photo credit: Visit Carlsbad

5. Relax On The Beach

If sunbathing on the sand or wading in the water sounds good to you, then Carlsbad has plenty of beaches to choose from.

Bordering the Pacific Coast Highway, and across the street from the Batiquitos Lagoon, is South Ponto Beach. This large beach is popular with volleyball players and surfers, and in the summer can be quite busy. Arrive early to secure a parking spot.

If you’ve ever dreamed of camping near the beach, then South Carlsbad State Beach is for you. The campground is located on a rugged bluff overlooking the ocean with access to the beach below. There are also several footpaths along the bluffs, perfect for a short walk. Be sure to make camping reservations far in advance.

Carlsbad State Beach, or Tamarack Beach, has long been popular with local surfers, so if you hope to surf yourself, or just watch others catching a wave, head here early in the morning. There are also two paved paths here popular with walkers, joggers, and cyclists.

And for beachside eats, head on over to The Camp Store on Carlsbad Boulevard. With a unique but exquisite menu, it’s a great place to eat and enjoy Carlsbad State Beach Campground. It also offers beach rentals, camping supplies, and several scheduled musical events throughout the month. The Camp Store is sure to become a family favorite during your summer getaway.

LEGOLAND in Carlsbad Photo credit: Visit Carlsbad

6. Be A Kid Again At LEGOLAND

If you’ll be traveling with young children this summer, there is no better amusement park in California than LEGOLAND. A combination of a theme park, water park, and aquarium, this destination is perfect for families looking for something both fun and affordable. When purchased online, tickets are more reasonably priced than other amusement parks.

The iconic plastic building blocks loved by kids everywhere take center stage here. Build your own LEGO creation, hop on a roller coaster, climb a rock wall, or speed down a water slide. There is plenty to do, but the size of these parks won’t exhaust parents.

Don’t leave LEGOLAND before checking out MINILAND San Diego, the world’s first LEGO version of San Diego. Made of over 5 million blocks, it includes the Coronado Bridge, Petco Park, the County Fair, and much more.

7. Stroll Among The Flowers

Each spring, a large swath of land in Carlsbad bursts into color during the ranunculus bloom. Yellow, orange, pink, white, and purple flowers seem to go on forever at The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. Open from March to Mother’s Day, 50 acres of flowers can be explored here.

The colorful fields alone are worth the trip, but there are many other activities offered including an antique tractor wagon tour, the cymbidium orchid greenhouse, sweet pea maze, and Santa’s playground for children. If you’re interested in purchasing ranunculus to take home, pop into Armstrong’s Garden Center on site.

Seafood in Carlsbad Photo credit: Visit Carlsbad

8. Great Shopping And Dining In Carlsbad Village

The downtown portion of town, known as Carlsbad Village, is a charming stretch of boutique shops, hotels, galleries, and restaurants. You could easily spend a day exploring the streets of the village.

Olde Ivy Antiques specializes in coastal décor as well as eclectic and classic antiques. This is definitely the place to go for decorating your beach home. If you enjoy watching glassblowing, then head to Barrio Glassworks. Founded by the Raskin/Devlin family, this unique shop was inspired by the famous glassblowing island of Murano, Italy.

When you get hungry, you’ll have loads of restaurants to choose from. For something casual and family-friendly, try Harbor Fish Cafe and order their delicious clam chowder. For an upscale dinner, don’t miss Campfire, recently awarded Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide. And no matter what you order for dinner, save room for the make-your-own s’mores!

Where To Stay In Carlsbad

Carlsbad is home to a wide variety of hotels and resorts. It is an upscale town, so be aware that budget accommodations are hard to find here.

If you can splurge on your stay, then definitely head to Park Hyatt Aviara, a five-star, luxury resort spread among 200 beautifully landscaped acres. Here you’ll find fine dining, the soon-to-open Miraval Spa, and the Avaira Golf Club. Rooms feature marble baths and private balconies with views of the coast or golf course.

Another splurge is the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa featuring eight pools, two golf courses, and an award-winning spa. Accommodations include rooms, suites, and villas spread throughout the large and lovely property.

The Carlsbad Seapointe Resort is an ideal option for families or larger groups since it offers an all-condominium property across the road from the ocean. One- and two-bedroom condos are available with fully stocked kitchens. There’s plenty to do on site including a family pool, adult-only pool, putting green, barbecues, and fire pits.

As the only beachfront hotel in Carlsbad, Beach Terrace Inn is definitely the choice for a romantic getaway. Guests can enjoy ocean views from their room, the pool deck, and the outdoor lounge. A beach valet provides complimentary use of chairs, umbrellas, boogie boards, and sand toys.