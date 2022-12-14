TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and TipsTravel News

UK Flights, Trains Could Be Delayed Or Canceled On Key Holiday Travel Days — Here’s Why

Amy Sward
Dec.14.2022
Railway in the United Kingdom
Railroad in the United Kingdom
Photo credit: Jevanto Productions / Shutterstock.com
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Amy Sward
    Dec.14.2022

    Reconsider your plans. That’s the message from United Kingdom officials as thousands of airport and railway staff prepare to strike over the busy holiday travel season.

    Set To Strike

    Employees working for the United Kingdom Border Force are scheduling a strike from December 23 to 26. A second strike is set for December 28 to 31. Up to 3,000 airport workers plan to strike, severely affecting staffing issues within the airport and passport movement into and out of the United Kingdom. That means airports will have a decreased ability to process foreigners entering the United Kingdom. 

    There will be “undeniable, serious disruption” during this time, according to the UK’s interior minister Suella Braverman. She is asking passengers to “think carefully about their plans because they may well be impacted.”

    Airports Affected

    The strikes will affect all major international airports in England, Wales, and Scotland. This includes London Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Glasgow. These airports collectively will see more than 10,000 flight arrivals during the strike periods. 

    To give you an idea of how many people this affects, aviation officials are expecting one million passengers to travel through London Heathrow alone during that time. Another million people are expected throughout the other affected airports. 

    Rail Strike

    The union representing railroad workers, RMT, is also announcing strikes during the holiday travel season. Rail strikes will take place on December 13, 14, 16, and 17, then again from the evening of Christmas Eve until December 27. These strikes will force nearly half of the nation’s railways to shut down due to a lack of staff. 

    Rail officials are asking residents and visitors to travel by rail only when necessary and be prepared for additional delays during non-strike days as the railways work to get trains back to where they need to be located. 

    Government Response

    To help ease the staffing shortages, the government is bringing in soldiers to help throughout the airport, specifically with passport control. Officials at London Heathrow tell the BBC they are aiming for no flight cancellations during the strike periods and hope temporary staff will ease the travel issues.

    “Border Force has contingency measures to ensure other arriving passengers are cleared safely and as quickly as possible,” Heathrow officials say. “Arriving passengers with UK, EU, U.S, Canadian, and some other passports will be able to use eGates as usual and their journeys should be largely unaffected on strike days.” 

    The eGates are a self-service option for crossing the border into the UK Machines scan your passport and confirm your identity through facial recognition.

    Government officials are also continuing negotiations with the airport workers’ union, the Public and Commercial Services Union, as well as the railway’s union. Airport workers are demanding a pay raise and job security, while the railway union is fighting for a pay raise and changes to working conditions to increase safety.

    For more travel news, check out these articles:

  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Image of Amy Sward Amy Sward View Full Profile

      Amy’s passion for traveling and writing started at a young age. She grew up traveling with her family -- visiting three continents by the time she was 16. She’s always looking for her next trip and isn't happy until she has at least one (or two) on the horizon. She is most fulfilled when she’s exploring new areas like a local and finding good deals on travel and activities.

      Amy studied broadcast journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia. She started her career as a TV news producer in Tulsa and Denver, winning 4 Emmy Awards for her work. She’s also worked in production for HGTV and as a spokeswoman for a small Colorado mountain town.

      Amy is married with two young kids. Both kids got their passports before age one, as it’s her goal to instill the travel bug in them from a young age. If you can’t find Amy at an airport, you can find her trying out new restaurants, reading, or running.

    • ©Copyright 2022
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.