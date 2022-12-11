Experience The Rocky Mountains Along This Unique Amtrak Route — Plus Your Skis Ride Free

Passengers in the Amtrak as it passes through Colorado's Rocky Mountains

Amtrak’s Winter Park Express train is returning for the 2023 season in January. The “ski train” will make it easy to access the popular Winter Park Ski Resort. The seasonal train, which leaves from Denver’s Union Station, travels about 66 miles to the resort.

Rocky Mountain Views

The reward for getting up so early is the views. Passengers in the two-level Sightseer Lounge take in the stunning Rockies and Moffat Tunnel while they enjoy snacks and beverages from the café.

“While onboard, you’ll enjoy a trip featuring wide, reclining seats with a big picture window, ample legroom, and no middle seat,” Amtrak wrote in a statement. “The lounge is the social hub for the train, offering oversize windows and seating on both levels.”

When Can I Ride?

You’ll be able to take The Winter Park Express starting on the weekend of January 13-15 and ending on the weekend of March 24-26. That’s 11 weekends to choose from.

During this period, trains depart from Denver (DEN) at 7:00 a.m. and arrive in Winter Park (WPR) at 9:00 a.m. The return trip departs Winter Park at 4:30 p.m. and arrives in Denver at 6:40 p.m. The ride is about two hours long in each direction.

Pro Tip: Be sure to get to the station at least 30 minutes before departure.

Bring Your Skis For Free

One-way fares for the ride start at $34 (adults) or $17 (kids two to 12 years old). Buy tickets here.

Travelers on the train can bring their skis or snowboards, along with a carry-on bag, for no extra charge. Amtrak will store these items in the dedicated baggage storage area for gear.

Winter Park

Winter Park, on the Ikon Pass, has a base elevation of 9,000 feet. It boasts more than 3,000 skiable acres, including 166 trails and 1,200 acres of “off-piste” terrain.

There are so many ways to have fun in Winter Park! You don’t have to ski to enjoy this winter wonderland. Options include:

Tubing: Try the tubing hill with individual lanes, banked curves, and a covered lift to the top. Enjoy sweet treats and hot chocolate at Hill House.

Snowshoeing: Take a magical stroll through the sparkling forest on The Nature Snowshoe Tour.

Snowcat Tour: Folks of all ages will enjoy this tour in a heated snowcat. The daytime tour takes you up to the top of Mary Jane, where you can view the Continental Divide and Parry Peak — and enjoy a drink. You could also take the Sunset Tour, where you’ll explore Vasquez Ridge and enjoy the best views of Fraser Valley.

Other activities include a morning yoga session, snow biking, a free Gondola ride after 4:00 p.m., an astronomy tour, and snowmobiling.

Buy Tickets

Use the DEN and WPS codes in this fare finder to book your tickets or download the Amtrak app here.