3 U.S. Hotels Where You Can Enjoy Christmas All Year Long

Beth Schwartz
Dec.10.2022
Christmas in New Hampshire
Christmas decorations and snow in New Hampshire
Photo credit: caniaphotography / Shutterstock.com
    Can’t get enough of Christmas? Extend your Christmas celebration by visiting hotels where Christmas is “on” all year round. I mean, seriously on!

    1. Christmas Farm Inn And Spa

    When you think of New England in the winter, don’t you imagine sleigh bells, sparkling snow, and celebrations by the fire? You can have all this at the Christmas Farm Inn & Spa in the White Mountains in Jackson, New Hampshire.

    This historic,15-acre resort, founded in 1778, offers the spirit of Christmas 365 days a year. The property, once home to a jail, a church, and a farmhouse, offers a quintessentially New England winter holiday vibe.

    Colonial-style guest rooms have names like Rudolph, Yuletide, Mistletoe, Elves, and Everything Nice. The Mistletoe Pub offers a traditional New England dinner, and there is a full-service Aveda day spa.

    Make room reservations here.

    2. The Inn At Christmas Place

    Enjoy the Smokies and Christmas all year long at the Inn at Christmas Place in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. With its Bavarian-style architecture, this award-winning hotel (seven-time winner, Travelers’ Choice® Top Choice Hotels) sits just across the way from The Incredible Christmas Place, where it “’tis the season” every day of the year. Guests can also celebrate Christmas In July, where they will enjoy decorating cookies and gingerbread houses, story time with Santa, and other activities.

    The Christmas-themed hotel is close to several area attractions, including the Titanic Museum, the Hollywood Wax Museum, and Pigeon Forge. In addition, it’s just five miles from Dollywood.

    Check out the luxurious Santa Suite, where you feel like a guest in St. Nick’s home and the spacious two-room Christmas Suite. Make reservations here.

    3. Santa’s Lakeside Cottages

    You can’t go wrong with a Christmas-themed visit to Santa Claus, Indiana! Santa’s Lakeside Cottages offers the Reindeer Express Train, Christmas Lake Golf Course, and, of course, Santa’s Cottages. 

    Weather permitting, you can catch the Reindeer Express train from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. The first ride is free; additional rides are $2. 

    Make cottage reservations here.

    • Image of Beth Schwartz Beth Schwartz View Full Profile

      Beth honed her writing skills during 40+ years of writing and marketing for professional services companies. Now, as a retiree, she enjoys writing about and visiting beautiful places. She is especially passionate about national parks and seashores, wildlife preservation, animal rescue, art, and history.

