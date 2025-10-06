10 of the Prettiest Fall Destinations in the World (No US Locations!)

At a glance

Europe is home to many well-known fall destinations, from Croatia to Germany

Asia might surprise you with its lovely autumn locations in places like China and Japan

Two of the world's prettiest fall destinations can be found in the Southern Hemisphere in Argentina and New Zealand

If you love vibrant autumn foliage displays, you’re in luck—North America has some of the prettiest fall destinations out there.

From New England to the Rockies, Americans are spoiled by our mature, healthy forests that drop colorful leaves for weeks on end.

Even if you live down south, you’re likely still in store for a display, though it might come a bit later in the season. For more seasoned leaf-hunters, we also have maps that make it easy to pinpoint where and when to see the most colorful shows.

That being said, the US isn’t the end-all of great autumn displays.

You can find them around the world, from the forests of Germany to the high mountains of Japan. You can even experience top-notch fall destinations in the southern hemisphere, which align with our spring instead of autumn in the US. (I guess that’s a great way to keep the fall season going—just fly south of the equator.)

In short, autumn-lovers always have a new horizon to follow.

Now onto the question… can you guess where the prettiest fall destinations in the world are located?

10 of the prettiest fall destinations in the world

Loire Valley, France (September-November)

Beautiful sunset over a vineyard in rural France on Loire Valley (Getty)

Autumn displays in Loire Valley (located in central-west France) are on par with New England… but there’s one massive difference. The countryside is dotted with historic chateaux, making you feel like you’re walking through a Hollywood movie set. Expect stately vineyards, too.

What makes Loire Valley one of the prettiest fall destinations in the world is its vibrant hues of red, gold, and orange leaves that blanket the vineyards and woodlands surrounding them. Though not as dramatic as the Alps, there’s a stronger sense of festivity. That’s because autumn in Loire Valley coincides with the grape harvest, letting you trade off those traditional autumn festivals for wine festivals.

Check out Loire Valley, France.

Kyoto, Japan (October-December)

A Japanese woman in kimono is enjoying autumn foliage at Tofuku-ji Temple, Kyoto. (Getty)

Like I mentioned in the introduction, Japan is one of the world’s top fall leaf-peeping destinations. Just like in the US, you can enjoy displays from cities like Kyoto—or venture further out to spots like Nara for even more intense shows. There’s even a local Fall Foliage Forecast that you can follow, which is put together by the Japanese Meteorological Corporation each year.

Expect vibrant red and yellow leaves from the maple and ginkgo trees, respectively. There’s also the Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, which warms with golden autumn hues each year. Many temples are also lined with maple trees that turn bright red, including Komyo-Ji Temple and Kodaji Temple.

Check out Kyoto, Japan.

Bavaria, Germany (September-November)

Village of Wamberg and autmunal scenery near Garmisch Partenkirchen (Bavaria / Germany) with a view to highest mountain of Germany (Mount Zugspitze)

As with Loire Valley in France, Bavaria isn’t the only place to find the country’s prettiest fall destinations. Still, it’s hard to beat thanks to its extensive woodlands and their deciduous trees. Expect things like pumpkin patches and harvest festivals, which are particularly romantic thanks to the region’s historic architecture and medieval town centers.

If you want a more rustic and rural adventure, head to the Bavarian Alps—you’ll be treated to dramatic fall displays. Or if you want to keep things more casual, you can use Munich as a base before striking out to other areas like Lindau. It’s also considered the best time of year to experience Neuschwanstein Castle.

Check out Bavaria, Germany.

Vancouver, Canada (mid-September-mid-November)

Elevated Vancouver city and street views in autumn with red, yellow, orange and green layers of maple trees and leaves in Vancouver BC Canada (Getty)

This should come as no surprise, but Canada is home to some of the prettiest fall destinations in the world. Narrowing the list down to Vancouver is difficult, especially with spots like Banff waiting nearby. In the end, Vancouver’s long list of seasonal festivities and large public parks makes it a hard spot to beat.

From Stanley Park to VanDusen Botanical Garden to Queen Elizabeth Park, there are plenty of places to soak up the autumn shows. Even if you want a more rural autumn escape, Vancouver is a stone’s throw from other autumnal hotspots like Fort Langley and White Rock.

Check out Vancouver, Canada.

Scottish Highlands, UK (September-November)

Looking across Loch Shieldaig towards Beinn Alligin in Torridon, Scotland, UK (Getty)

Given its reputation for rain and rolling hills, you might not picture the Scottish Highlands as a prime fall destination. That being said, it’s home to more than a few woodlands, and some of them are quite ancient.

Even if you don’t see any trees, you’re still in for a colorful, vast display. Add in dramatic cliffs and seriously rugged views, and there’s plenty of fodder for a great fall destination.

Colors like gold, deep red, and amber overtake the Highlands each year. Towns like Plockton have a reputation for scenic walks and autumn activities. In fact, some tour companies have started to offer ‘walking holidays’ that explore the area’s top fall leaf-peeping destinations, including Glen Affric and the Great Glen. That being said, you’ll be treated to gorgeous displays even if you’re driving in a car.

Check out the Scottish Highlands.

Lake Tekapo, New Zealand (April)

Beautiful Church of the Good Shepherd with clump of grass and mountain background in autumn at Lake Tekapo, New Zealand (Getty)

From Queenstown to Christchurch, New Zealand has some of the prettiest fall destinations in the southern hemisphere—but Lake Tekapo might be the best. Forests and grasslands blanket the hillsides that surround the lake, creating a Highlands-caliber range of red, gold, and orange leaves.

That being said, the window to catch these gorgeous displays is pretty short. Due to soil moisture and other conditions, autumn leaf changes don’t last the typical two-month range. But there is one trade-off: Lake Tekapo is renowned for its bright blue waters, which add another dash of vibrancy to the landscape.

Check out Lake Tekapo, New Zealand.

Jiuzhaigou Valley, China (September-November)

In Sichuan, China, Jiuzhaigou Park National Park boasts a stunning natural setting with a lagoon and trees in the autumn. (Getty)

Located in China’s central Sichuan province, Jiuzhaigou is a mountainous area with narrow valleys. The autumn displays don’t last very long—but they transform the landscape into a dreamy blend of red, gold, and orange leaves. Similar to Tekapo Lake, turquoise bodies of water dot the area, making those visuals even more fairytale-like.

Similar to New England, crowds pack in to see the height of the vibrant colors. If you plan to visit someday, don’t miss out on popular spots in Jiuzhaigou Valley, such as Five Flower Lake and Pearl Shoal Waterfall. Just watch out for crowds—the area says packed until mid-November.

Check out Jiuzhaigou Valley, China.

Lake Bled, Slovenia (October-November)

Beautiful church on a small island in the middle of lake Bled in autumn colors. (Getty)

Slovenia is located between Italy and Croatia, which plenty of mountainous areas. Lake Bled is a high-altitude lake that transforms each autumn. It’s one of the prettiest fall destinations in the world thanks to its spectrum of trees—all leaves take on a specific hue, making the fall displays a myriad of gorgeous, warm colors.

Though there aren’t many fall festivals to join, the crowds lessen in autumn. That makes it one of the quietest fall destinations on this list. Whether you want to take a traditional row boat across the lake or indulge in a little photography, you won’t be bothered by noise or crowds.

Check out Lake Bled, Slovenia.

Plitvice Lakes, Croatia (September-October)

CROATIA – CIRCA 2003: A glimpse of autumn landscape, Plitvice Lakes National Park (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

I visited Plitvice in Croatia a few years ago during late summer—and it was one of the most lush, magical parks I’ve ever visited. Think: narrow gorges laced with waterfalls and plenty of wildlife. Unsurprisingly, the area transforms into a seriously gorgeous realm of gold, reds, and oranges in autumn.

The creeks and small ponds are crystal clear, making a mirror-like effect that reflects the colorful leaf displays. It’s also one of the most rugged locations for fall leaf-hunters, as the park is massive and empties out when the temperatures drop. Make sure to bring sturdy hiking shoes and warm layers.

Check out Plitvice, Croatia.

Mendoza, Argentina (March-May)

The colours of a warm autumn day in Mendoza, Argentina (Getty)

Mendoza is renowned as Argentina’s vineyard capital, which also offers stunning mountain backdrops. With its dry climate and higher elevation, autumn displays in the area are dramatic, producing fiery hues of red and gold. Similar to Loire Valley in France, you can also see Mendoza’s vineyards change color.

Once again, wine festivals are on the docket, including the Fiesta de Vendimia. It’s also an ideal time to visit wineries and go on wine tastings. Or you can head to the mountains and enjoy hiking, cycling, and more.

Check out Mendoza, Argentina.