How Did Miami Land the #1 Spot for American Foodie Destinations?

Last week, I covered the US’s top foodie destinations for vegetarians and vegans.

The results, generated by a comprehensive WalletHub study, revealed that some of the US’s top coastal hubs came out ahead in terms of ‘green’ eating. But a few other outliers managed to land in the top 20 spots.

Unsurprisingly, Portland, Los Angeles, and San Francisco were in the top five. More surprisingly, cities like Phoenix, Orlando, and Madison also landed in the top 10. Want another shocking reveal?

Lexington-Fayette (KY), Birmingham, and Pittsburgh all placed within the top 20 spots.

But what about more general foodie destinations? Which cities come out ahead—and are there just as many surprises as the veg list?

I have another WalletHub study to reference. Once again, there are plenty of metrics used to weigh and rank the US’s 150 most populated cities, along with 32 other top contenders. That includes data like average restaurant meal cost, Michelin-star restaurants, food trucks, food freshness, farmers’ markets per capita, and more.

Here’s your chance to write down which cities you think came out ahead in terms of catering to foodie-inclined tourists.

Top 10 most foodie-friendly cities in the US

Here’s the final top 10 rankings for the best foodie cities in America based on the recent WalletHub study.

Miami, Florida Portland, Oregon San Francisco, California Seattle, Washington Orlando, Florida Austin, Texas Tampa, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Sacramento, California San Diego, California

Clearly, California is a haven for foodie travelers—but Florida can’t be topped when it comes to the range and accessibility of popular eateries.

Miami, specifically, landed at the top of the list thanks to the high number of restaurants per capita, and their affordability rating 4.5/5.

Miami also excels when it comes to fine dining. Menus are diverse, there’s a solid ratio between sit-down eateries and fast food chains, and there’s a respectable 13 Michelin-starred restaurants. Finally, Miami is also great for those who like to cook at home. There are gourmet specialty food stores, plenty of butcher shops, and farmers’ markets galore.