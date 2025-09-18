My Favorite Crazy Travel Vlogs from YouTuber Simon Wilson

Vloggers are a fantastic resource for travelers who want to take a look at what a destination is really like—no romantic filters or perfectly put-together travel stories.

At least, not for vloggers like Simon Wilson.

Wilson, originally from the small village of Wrexham in Wales, got started on his travel journey with nothing more than a phone and a desire to forge into the unknown. That’s a pretty unbeatable combination—especially if you enjoy raw, honest travel adventures.

With little more than a reliable camera and smartphone, plus the friends he makes along the way, Wilson has taken on some of the world’s craziest travel adventures. And he’s filmed his exploits for anyone full of wanderlust and insatiable curiosity.

If you’re looking for crazy travel vlogs that don’t dip into sensationalist territory, I can’t recommend Wilson’s content enough. Whether enjoying water parks in North Korea or braving a $20 hotel room in Las Vegas, there’s always a new adventure on the horizon. And, thanks to the magic of YouTube, we’re always invited.

Below, you can find some of my favorite crazy travel vlogs from Simon Wilson.

The best crazy travel vlogs from Simon Wilson

Ever wondered what it would be like to visit North Korea? Having recently covered North Korea’s border opening to tourists and the launch of its large-scale resort town, Wonsan Kalma, I’m more curious than ever before. Wilson takes us behind the scenes to see what an average day in Pyongyang looks like, along with a casual romp at the local water park. You might be surprised by what you see.

What does a first-class ticket get you on one of the most crowded train routes in the world? I don’t want to spoil anything, but this adventure showcases what train travel looks like in many parts of the Middle East and South Asia.

Wilson has quite a few vlogs that cover his zero-spend escapades, but my favorite has to be his series on spending no money in Dubai—a city that’s designed for extravagant spending. Wilson’s adventure showcases a few different sides of the UAE’s most luxurious city, giving us a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s actually like to be in Dubai without a small fortune.

Similar to his no-spending adventures, I really enjoy Wilson’s forays into one-star hotels. To clarify, Wilson is talking about a hotel’s aggregate review rating and not their amenity-based star status.

As a travel writer who loves to talk about which reviews to trust and which reviews to ignore, Wilson’s take on 1-star hotels across Europe lets us see how often those star ratings and hotel experiences may or may not match up.

Los Angeles: Sneaking into Disneyland

Can you really sneak into an amusement park as massive, well-known, and regulated as Disneyland in Anaheim, California? No spoilers but… yeah, you can. And it’s way easier than you might imagine.

East Coast (USA): First Class Amtrak Sleeper Train Miami-New York

What does a first-class Amtrak sleeper train between Miami and New York get you for a cool $1,000? Again, I don’t want to give any spoilers. Just know that if you’ve ever considered forking over a small fortune for a first-class Amtrak sleeper train, you might want to watch this vlog. And jot down a few notes.

Wilson takes us into the fold in Las Vegas to show what the city’s cheapest hotel room will get you. From there, we head straight to a penthouse to see what’s included with an overnight stay at one of the city’s flashiest stays for just $25,000 a night.

As a big fan of winter adventures, I’ve had ice hotels and igloo stays on my radar for a long time. This particular adventure starts in Rovaniemi, home to the world’s greatest Santa Claus village. From there, Wilson heads even further north to stay in a glass igloo. Is it everything these types of luxury stays are chalked up to be? I’ll let you decide for yourself.

Is Syria actually a dangerous country to visit? Or have we been fooled by popular media? As a big fan of culture and history, Damascus has been on my bucket list for years. (It’s the oldest continually inhabited city in the world!) Wilson’s adventure in Syria offers a painfully honest and even heartwarming take on what life is like in the capital city for locals.

Ever wondered what a 1-star domestic flight is like in Kazakhstan? Me, neither. But Wilson is here to show us the unbridled truth with his crazy travel vlogs. Once again, this story is a lot more fascinating than you might think.

If you enjoyed Wilson’s no-money adventure in Dubai, you’re going to be sitting on the edge of your seat when he does the same in Mumbai, India. Mumbai is a fantastic setting for this type of adventure because it’s home to some of the world’s wealthiest businesspeople, along with some of the world’s most extensive slums.

That type of juxtaposition is unavoidable when you visit Mumbai, making Wilson’s no-money take on Mumbai even more intriguing.