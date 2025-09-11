Arajet to Launch Direct Flights Between Chicago & Punta Cana

Affordable Caribbean destinations just became even more accessible for Midwesterners. Arajet, working in tandem with the Ministry of Tourism in the Dominican Republic, has direct flights scheduled between Punta Cana and Chicago starting on November 15th, 2025.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Arajet is the Dominican Republic’s flagship carrier, offering affordable flights as low as $250 between Chicago O’Hare and Punta Cana International Airport. Punta Cana is the country’s premier resort destination where tens of thousands of Americans flock each year for a tropical getaway. (Last year, Punta Cana welcomed almost 140,000 Illinois locals alone.)

Arajet to offer direct service starting on November 15, 2025

If you’re located in the Midwest and are able to easily drive or fly into Chicago O’Hare, Arajet’s new weekly flight schedule will get you to and from one of the most affordable and accessible Caribbean destinations easily.

Beginning on November 15, Arajet will offer direct flights to/from Chicago and Punta Cana with 2,200 seats offered weekly.

Flights from Chicago O’Hare will operate on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Mondays.

Flights from Punta Cana will operate on Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.