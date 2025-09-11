TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and TipsTravel News

Arajet to Launch Direct Flights Between Chicago & Punta Cana

Tay Belgeri
Sep.11.2025
San Juan, Puerto Rico - August 3, 2025: Arajet Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane at San Juan airport in Puerto Rico. (Getty)
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Tay Belgeri
    Sep.11.2025

    Affordable Caribbean destinations just became even more accessible for Midwesterners. Arajet, working in tandem with the Ministry of Tourism in the Dominican Republic, has direct flights scheduled between Punta Cana and Chicago starting on November 15th, 2025.

    Videos by TravelAwaits

    Arajet is the Dominican Republic’s flagship carrier, offering affordable flights as low as $250 between Chicago O’Hare and Punta Cana International Airport. Punta Cana is the country’s premier resort destination where tens of thousands of Americans flock each year for a tropical getaway. (Last year, Punta Cana welcomed almost 140,000 Illinois locals alone.)

    Arajet to offer direct service starting on November 15, 2025

    If you’re located in the Midwest and are able to easily drive or fly into Chicago O’Hare, Arajet’s new weekly flight schedule will get you to and from one of the most affordable and accessible Caribbean destinations easily.

    Beginning on November 15, Arajet will offer direct flights to/from Chicago and Punta Cana with 2,200 seats offered weekly.

    Flights from Chicago O’Hare will operate on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Mondays.

    Flights from Punta Cana will operate on Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Image of Tay Belgeri Tay Belgeri View Full Profile

      Tay Belgeri is a writer and traveler from the Heartland who now lives in the Mediterranean. She has almost two decades of international travel, learning, and immigration experience under her belt. She also has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Global Studies—yes, it’s a thing. With Travel Awaits, Tay is demystifying the act of travel for fellow Americans by covering her favorite adventures, latest bucket-list experiences, and lessons she learned the hard way. She focuses on the little details that make trips easier to plan and more magical to experience. During her career, Tay has been published on AP News, Ranker, MSN, and other major publications. But don’t think of her as a travel writer—she’s a traveler and a writer. Travel is her nature; writing is her trade.