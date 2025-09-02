Autumn Road Trip Inspiration: 8 Lighthouses in New Brunswick, Canada

Autumn is almost here, which means leaf-peeping pursuits are in full swing.

New England is the US’s most popular area for fall foliage displays, but it’s hardly the only one. From the Rockies to the Great Plains to the Pacific Northwest, most Americans across the country have a multicolored forest spectacle within reach.

But what if I told you the East Coast of Canada, just across the border with Maine, is home to some of the best autumn road trip fare?

One that involves an itinerary consisting of over fifteen gorgeous lighthouses with unbeatable coastal views?

Sure, it’s not the traditional autumn adventures that we’re used to because most lighthouses in New Brunswick aren’t surrounded by forest. But the journey between them will take you to some of the quaintest towns in the province—and you’ll have plenty of time to soak up those fall scenes in the meantime.

Ready to take a tour of the best lighthouses in New Brunswick for a DIY road trip that’s just across the border in Maine? Here’s where to go, starting from the south and moving north.

A quick note on building a road trip route: The lighthouses listed below are in order of southernmost to northernmost. I’ve included two additional lighthouses that you can visit in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. The distance from Swallowtail Lighthouse in Grand Manon and Cap D’Or Lighthouse in Advocate Harbour is around 5.5 hours, making this a great weekend trip.

Lighthouses in New Brunswick—for weekend road trips, autumn escapes, & more

Swallowtail Lighthouse

Head Harbour Lighthouse

Musquash Head Lighthouse

Renforth Lighthouse

Quaco Head Lighthouse

West Point Lighthouse (PEI)

Seacow Head Lighthouse (PEI)

Cap D’Or Lighthouse (NS)

Lighthouses in New Brunswick perfect for a road trip

This active lighthouse is dearly beloved by the local community of Grand Manan. It’s perfect for lighthouse enthusiasts because you can take official tours and even visit a gift shop. But anyone who loves a dramatic coastal view will also have a great time visiting Swallowtail thanks to its rugged natural surroundings.

Located on a small, rocky island, Head Harbour Lighthouse is only accessible when the tide is low. Otherwise, you can enjoy this iconic lighthouse from the coast. It sits nestled amid pine trees, painted in bright white and red. Some have even claimed it’s the most photographed lighthouse in the world.

The beautiful Musquash head lighthouse at dusk (Getty)

Though smaller and slightly shabbier than other lighthouses in New Brunswick, consider this visit more of an experience. You can enjoy a short walk (less than one mile) from the road, then take advantage of the coastal views. Many have reported seeing marine life and, according to one recent visitor, a bald eagle.

Renforth Lighthouse on the riverbank of Kennebecasis River in Rothesay (Getty)

Part lighthouse and part swimming hole, Renforth Lighthouse is a staple for the local community. During the summer months, you’ll notice people swimming in the area, but when the weather turns cold, you’ll notice ice fishing on the frozen waters. Just know that the lighthouse is teeny-tiny compared to others on this list, similar to Musquash Head Lighthouse.

Beautiful morning at Quaco Head Lighthouse on the Bay of Fundy near the village of Saint Martins, New Brunswick, Canada (Getty)

Enjoy a short little jaunt from the parking lot to this stolid, plain lighthouse—and hope the weather abides. Locals and visitors alike love the view and tranquil surroundings. That being said, if it’s foggy (which isn’t uncommon), you’ll be contending with fog horns. I imagine the first foghorn bellow is interesting, but the rest might not be.

Take a break from the lighthouses in New Brunswick with a stop in Fundy National Park

Woman looking at waterfall, Fundy National Park, New Brunswick, Maritime provinces, Canada. Tranquil scene.

Located in St. Martins, not far from Quaco Head Lighthouse, is Fundy National Park, one of Canada’s most rugged and stunning parks. It’s part of the Mi’gmaq territory, giving you a glimpse into Canada’s First Nations as you explore more stunning views along the Bay of Fundy.

West Point Lighthouse (West Point, Prince Edward Island)

West Point Lighthouse, Prince Edward Island, Canada

Just across the border on Prince Edward Island is a large, black-striped lighthouse with a lovely beach that’s open to the public. Natural setting aside, West Point Lighthouse also has a museum for you to check out and a restaurant for a casual meal. If you’re really into the scenery, book a night at the on-site inn.

Seacow Head Lighthouse (Prince Edward Island)

Set atop a large cliff and surrounded by greenery, Seacow Head Lighthouse is yet another great spot to spend an afternoon on Prince Edward Island. One attractive feature is the area’s red rocks that abut the coast, which are strikingly different than the darker rocks found in New Brunswick.

Looking for a lighthouse experience? Cap D’Or Lighthouse, located in Nova Scotia, has a fantastic museum, restaurant, and inn on the grounds. The accommodations are very simple, but its menu is renowned around Canada. It’s a perfect spot to round off your visit to the lighthouses in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia.

