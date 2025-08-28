The Top 12 Venice Hidden Gems According to its Tourism Board

A while back, I covered how to research locations (from attractions to restaurants to spas) when visiting a country that uses another alphabet.

One tip I offered was relying on the local tourism board.

As a travel writer, I regularly rely on local tourism authorities to learn about specific regulations, new openings, and—the Holy Grail—recommendations on what to do.

Those recommendations can be incredibly insightful in busy tourist hubs where tourists have a lot to dig into in a short amount of time, meaning they stick to the ‘tourist track’.

In a city like Venice, that’s doubly true.

First, because Venice is usually very busy, meaning you’re more likely to miss hidden gems and alluring side streets thanks to the hustle. Second, Venice is a complex city to navigate thanks to its unique canals, making it even more likely that you’ll miss out on a secret find.

But the Citta di Venezia’s tourism authority wants you to enjoy your time in the city. They want you to slow down, meander, eat, observe, and, overall, invest on a mental and emotional level in the city.

Most importantly, they want to educate you on the ‘art of getting lost in Venice’. To do so, the Citta di Venezia has rolled out a list of Venice’s hidden gems that too many tourists miss out on. They’re divided into four sections, covering churches, gardens, bridges, and the famous squeri.

Best Venice hidden gems according to the Citta di Venezia

Secret Venice spots: Churches

In the Cannaregio district, don’t miss out on the hidden Church of Maddona dell’Orto. It’s the final resting place of the famous Venetian-style Renaissance painter named Jacopo Robusti, referred to in Venice as Tintoretto.

In the same district, you can explore the Church of San Giobbe. This church is one of five votive churches that were built post-plague, along with the Church of San Sebastian, below. It’s one of the oldest in the city, dating back to the 14th century.

In the Dorsoduro district, you can find the Church of San Sebastian. Most visitors head there in the hopes of hearing the choir sing, along with exploring Renaissance works.

In the Santa Croce district, you can explore the Church of San Giacomo dall’Orio, one of the oldest churches still standing in the city. Its roof dates back to the 13th century, but it was likely founded as early as the 9th century.

Secret Venice spots: Gardens

When you’re reading to escape the noise and hustle, head to the Castello district and enjoy the greenery in San Francesco della Vigna convent gardens, set inside the church courtyard.

In Connaregio, you can visit the famous Scalzi Church, which is located near the Santa Lucio station for easy access. Again, you can find gardens in the interior.

In Santa Croce, a visit to the Palazzo Soranzo Cappello will also give you access to a quaint green space where you can soak up Venice’s quieter, more introspective side.

The Dorsoduro district also hides a gorgeous interior garden as part of the Ca’ Zenobio degli Armeni. As you head into the gardens, you can stop to enjoy the gorgeous Baroque art… and you might recognize a few spots from Madonna’s famously controversial music video for Like a Virgin, which was filmed inside.

Lastly, don’t forget about the Giardini Reali in the San Marco district and Castello Gardens or Giardini della Biennale in the Castello district.

Secret Venice spots: Bridges

Nearby the famous Rialto Bridge in the San Polo district waits Ponte delle Tette, which (roughly translated) means Tit Bridge in English. (Should we go with Breast Bridge? Or, if we’re feeling playful, Booby Bridge? Just a thought.)

The name isn’t gratuitous, either; this is where courtesans once met their clientele back in the day, and were ‘allowed’ to show their breasts to attract clients. The idea behind decriminalizing the act was to discourage homosexual affairs.

In the Dorsoduro district, don’t forget about the Ponte dei Pugni, which (again, roughly translated) means Fist Bridge in English. Similar to Florence’s Calcio Storico, this bridge is where two rival clans (the Castellani and Nicolotti) used to meet up for a casual fistfight.

Venice’s best hidden gem: the Squeri

If you’ve got a thing for Venice’s gondolas, don’t miss out on the Squeri. This spot in the Dorsoduro district is home to multiple workshops where Venice’s most skilled craftsmen repair and build gondolas according to centuries-old traditions. Look for Squero Domenico Tramontin & Figli, along with Squero San Trovaso.