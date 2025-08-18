TravelAwaits

5 Affordable Caribbean Cruises in 2025 That Won’t Break the Bank

Tay Belgeri
Aug.18.2025
Cozumel, Mexico - May 04, 2022: Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Adventure Of The Seas ship docked at port
    When it comes to easy-to-plan and even easier-to-experience vacations, cruises are hard to top.

    Don’t want to plan an elaborate trip? Just show up at the port and find your ship. Don’t want to bother booking a multi-country visit? Don’t worry about it; most cruises stop in three to four countries. Don’t want to pay thousands upon thousands?

    There’s no need to thanks to these affordable Caribbean cruises.

    I’ve rounded up five affordable Caribbean cruises that are taking off in the next months and that have room rates less than $600 per night. Book your trip while you can!

    Affordable Caribbean cruises in 2025—that you’ll want to go on

    MSC Seascape Caribbean & Antilles 7-Night Getaway (November & December)

    MSC Seascape (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for MSC Cruises)

    Well-known and respected, MSC offers a fantastically within-reach seven-night escape across the Caribbean and Western Antilles. This is one of the best family-friendly options out there, letting you enjoy almost every amenity, even with its most basic package. The Seascape has 15 dining venues and 19 bars, plus separate clubs for kids and teens.

    Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas 5-Night Getaway (Monthly)

    Key West, Florida, USA – January 11, 2012: Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship, from Royal Caribbean, docks at the port during a sunny winter afternoon. Key West is a popular destination year round, with the warm tropical climate even during winter months.

    At the time of writing, interior rooms for this cruise are less than $400 a night—that’s an offer that’s hard to beat, even with the most affordable Caribbean cruises in 2025. As an added perk, the port of call is Tampa, Florida, which is a bit cheaper than Miami. Even better are the monthly departure dates, letting you nab cheap room rates pretty much any time of year.

    Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas 4-Night Getaway (September)

    Miami, USA – April 29, 2022: Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Jewel Of The Seas ship at Miami, USA on April 29, 2022

    This is my favorite affordable Caribbean cruise for one reason: you stop in Bimini, which means you can check out the coolest sites on the tiny island chain. (There’s a Fountain of Youth!) Aside from that lovely stopover, plan for even more Bahamian adventures, including a stop in the capital of Nassau during this short four-night escape.

    Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Summit 4-Night Getaway (October)

    The cruise ship Celebrity Summit docked in Portland Monday, September 10, 2012. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree wrote to the CEO’s of cruise ships and so far Norwegian Cruise Lines has agreed to buy over 5,000 pounds of lobster and Celebrity Cruises is buying 3,800 pounds. (Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

    If you’re looking for a more adult-oriented cruise, stick with Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Summit getaway. There’s a four-night option that takes you to the same spots as the Jewel of the Seas (above), meaning you can stop in Bimini and Nassau before cruising back to Fort Lauderdale. The difference is that Celebrity Cruise has better programs for adults, like I mentioned. For example, there’s a Broadway cabaret show and a ‘rockumentary’ show.

    Princess Cruises Regal Princess 4-Day Getaway (October)

    ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – 2020/05/06: View of the Regal Princess as the ship docks. Cruise ship Regal Princess has docked in Rotterdam with about nine hundred Europeans, at least ten are Dutch. The ship returns crew members from other cruise ships to Europe. As far as it is known, no one is infected with the corona virus. (Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Regal Princess offers a few affordable Caribbean cruises, including Cozumel stops and Grand Turk picks. Similar to Royal Caribbean, Princess is a well-known and family-oriented line that offers plenty in the way of amenities, entertainment, and on-shore excursions. At the time of writing, the most affordable cruises in the Caribbean are its Cozumel cruises.

