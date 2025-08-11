Go Full Scallywag on the 6 Best Pirate Ship Cruises in Florida

Looking for an alternative adventure in Florida? Forget the amusement parks and the long beach days—there’s another thrilling and sea-centric offer in the Sunshine State. And it’s pretty hard to beat.

I’m talking about pirate ship cruises in Florida.

Imagine stepping aboard a wooden, galleon-style vessel where you can take to the seas—just without all the danger and disease. Under the guidance of an experienced captain, it’s part joy-cruise and part theatre show. (And maybe even part booze-cruise, if there’s a bar.)

In short, pirate ship cruises are a perfect adventure for kids while still being memorable and unique for adults—especially those who love to get out on the water.

Ready to unleash your inner scallywag? Book one of these pirate ship cruises in Florida.

Best pirate ship cruises in Florida

Captain Memo’s Pirate Cruise, Clearwater Beach

Book direct or via TripAdvisor

Board The Pirates Ransom to strike out and plunder the clear skies of Clearwater Beach. Expect pirate stories, music games, water gun battles, and treasure hunts for kiddos. Adults can sip on complementary soft drinks or head to the cash bar. As an added bonus, you might even spy some jumping dolphins riding the waves.

Tampa Pirate Ship – The Black Pearl, Tampa

Book direct or via TripAdvisor

You can’t miss The Lost Pearl, an iconic and red-painted vessel waiting for you in the Tampa marina. Though it’s a bit shorter than other pirate ship cruises in Florida at 1.5 hours, you can choose from different cruises, from a day cruise to a sunset cruise to a private tour. Expect water cannon fun and a free bar.

Black Raven Pirate Ship, St. Augustine

Book direct or via TripAdvisor

The Black Raven is a theatrical pirate experience, designed to delight participants of all ages. Performers are dedicated and experienced, usually riffing with the crowd instead of sticking to rehearsed lines. If you don’t have the kids with you, book their Club 21+ experience, which is an adults-only show with drinks.

Miami Pirate Boat Tour: Skyline & Millionaires’ Homes, Miami

Book direct or via TripAdvisor

Are you surprised to learn that Miami offers the most upscale pirate ship cruise in Florida? This ornate pirate ship ferries you around Biscayne Bay, where you can spot some of Miami Beach’s most iconic spots, including homes on Millionaire’s Road. Just don’t expect too much over-the-top pirate fanfare for kids—though they’re more than welcome, this is partly a city tour from the water.

Pirate Adventures of Cortez, Cortez

Book direct or via TripAdvisor

If you want a full-on pirate tour experience, look no further. This pirate ship includes outfits for dress-up, along with a real treasure hunt that includes an enemy encroacher—tiny pirates should be prepared to man the adorable water cannons and defend the ship! Adults, meanwhile, will enjoy the views around Anna Maria Island.

Pirates of Marco Island, Marco Island

Book direct or via TripAdvisor

Similar to the Pirate Adventures of Cortez, this pirate cruise lets your kids step into the role of a seafaring buccaneer. The cruise is highly interactive, including plenty of props and water guns. Though it’s only an hour long, it’s plenty of time to get the lay of the land. You can also book sunset cruises for a more relaxing journey.

Buccaneer Pirate Cruise in Destin, Destin

Book direct or via TripAdvisor

Designed with plenty of theatrics, you can kick back and enjoy the show on this pirate cruise. Kids will be brought into the fold for interactive skits, including a dancing sword fight and treasure hunt. There’s also a bar for adults who want to sip on a cocktail while enjoying views of the Emerald Coast.

Sea Dragon Pirate Cruise, Panama City Beach

Book direct or via TripAdvisor

This two-hour cruise often includes dolphin sightings along with its non-stop pirate fare. There’s plenty of music and activities for the kids to enjoy, while parents can sip on cold beer and even shop for souvenirs. Just know that this experience is more heavily geared toward young kids.

