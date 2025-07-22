Amusement Parks in Florida Besides Disney & Universal: 8 Picks

Family vacations to Disney World and Universal are almost considered a rite of passage by many Americans.

Kids have the time of their lives while taking photos with famous characters and whipping around some of the world’s coolest, fastest, and most notorious rollercoasters. Despite the weather and the long lines, most kids walk away with souvenirs that will last the year and memories that will last a lifetime.

That being said, it’s like a gauntlet for parents.

Even adults who love Disney and Universal content are going to have to dig deep—both in terms of patience and in terms of that bank account.



A mid-range trip will cost around $5,500 to $6,000 for the average family of four. That figure could easily rise up to $10,000 if you have more kids with you or if you’re going to splurge on things like skip-the-line passes, fancier meals, and a more upscale (or even themed) hotel.

I can’t help you nab a cheaper trip into Disney—I’m pretty sure that type of thing doesn’t actually exist. The same for Universal. Even those discounted packages won’t really help you save big.

But let’s zoom out for a second. If your family is interested in world-class rollercoasters and thrills galore, you don’t necessarily need to pose with a photo with Mickey Mouse at Disney World or Harry Potter at Universal Studios.

As a former Six Flags season pass holder, I’m a huge fan of pointing groups toward amusement parks in Florida besides Disney and Universal—after all, it’s the Sunshine State. The adventures never stop, and smaller amusement parks let you enjoy similar experiences without all the hustle and high prices.

Want an alternative to spending 5k at Disney and/or Universal? Head to these alternatives in Florida.

Amusement parks in Florida besides Disney & Universal

I’m kicking off the list with the pricier options that you’ll find in Florida. Though cheaper than Disney and Universal by a long shot, you’re going to overpay for basics like water and parking at Busch Gardens and Legoland (below). You’re also going to wait in long lines.

That being said, Busch Gardens is a hit from multiple angles. They have a great kids’ area, along with a solid list of rollercoasters for all comfort levels. But let’s not forget about that African-themed safari, which lets you get up-close and (sort of) personal with gorgeous animals like rhinos, hippos, and giraffes.

If your kids love Legos and rollercoasters, this newly opened theme park has quickly become a favorite. In fact, some local families love it so much that they regularly visit using season passes. Legoland offers more than 50 unique events, programs, and rides, letting your family engage how they want to—even if fast rides aren’t their thing.

Fun Spot America (Orlando & Kissimmee)

Think of Fun Spot like a more relaxed fit of Six Flags. Its main focus is offering guests endless thrills with a broad range of rollercoasters. I’m personally a fan of that range because it lets larger groups branch off and focus on the rides that interest them.

But fear not—if you want the fastest, scariest, and biggest rides in the US, you’ll find some of them at both Fun Spots in Florida. For example, its Kissimmee location has the world’s tallest SkyCoaster, which stands at 300 feet.

This isn’t a traditional amusement park, but it should be on your radar if you’re heading to Central Florida. Old Town is an entertainment district that replicates life from the 1950s, including rides like a Ferris Wheel, old-timey music, car shows, and more.

Spread across almost 20 acres, it’s more like a relaxing, adults-focused amusement park to escape traditional amusement parks. (Don’t worry—kids are welcome, and there are kid-friendly things to do.)

If Kissimmee’s Old Town premise piqued your interest, you’ll also enjoy ICON Park. This outdoor entertainment area also spans around 20 acres, letting you explore some of the funkiest and coolest spots in Orlando. Ride the ferris wheel, enjoy SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, and get lost in the old-style Arcade City. Best of all, ICON Park is free, meaning you only pay for the activities you want to do.

Don’t want to boil in the sun while you seek out adventure? Welcome to Florida’s largest indoor amusement park. From bowling to go-kart riding to pinball to something called a ‘minority doll museum’, there’s a slightly odd adventure around every corner.

The big coup, however, seems to be its car displays. Whether you like old models or famous cars from Hollywood hits, you’ll be hooked. If you don’t want to bother with the crowds and heat at traditional amusement parks, Dezerland Park has everything you need.

It’s not a traditional amusement park, just like Dezerland—but if you’re heading to the Panama City Beach area, Swampy Jack’s is a great chance to get outside and go fast. There are go-karts with a Mario Kart theme, mini golf, bumper karts, and something called the ‘Swamp Ape’.

According to Swampy Jack’s, the Swamp Ape ride involves music, fog, lights, and a hefty dose of confusion. I’m intrigued – sign me up.

If you’re heading toward Okaloosa and you liked what you read about Swampy Jack’s, you’ll do well at Wild Willy’s. This ‘adventure zone’ includes a well-rounded range of activities, from putt-putt golf to a 4D movie theatre to a ropes course to an arcade.

Also, you can go on a mini fan-boat tour to see the alligators up close, in case you want to add a little Florida safari adventure.