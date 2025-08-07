TSA Launches Family-Only Security Lines—Where Are They Live?

The TSA has been sweeping travel headlines for well over a month.

First, by announcing that the no-shoes rule, in effect for two decades, would be lifted. Second, with the potential news that the limited liquids rule might also be slashed. Third, by announcing updates to international security screenings, which will prevent passengers from being double-screened. Even the ATC is getting a much-needed boost.

It’s a resounding win for American passengers, along with visitors who have felt the pressure at our largest international airports.

There’s a new announcement you might want to celebrate: the TSA is organizing family security lines with a new ‘Families on the Fly’ program, and some are already live.

TSA launches family-friendly security lines

Families on the Fly is designed to streamline security protocols for families with little ones of all ages and special equipment, from strollers to large diaper bags. The program includes dedicated family lanes at select airports, TSA PreCheck discounts for families that join, and special TSA PreCheck lanes for service members and their families.

Currently, Families on the Fly programs are live at Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT), with new programs set to launch at John Wayne Orange County Airport and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

The TSA also hopes to offer Families on the Fly programs at airports in Tampa, San Jose, Jacksonville, Providence, and Charleston in the coming months.

The TSA has announced a whirlwind of updates this year. Piggybacking on added ATC funding, the updates are the result of longstanding efforts to improve airport operations with strategic tech and passenger-first programs. Given the importance of maintaining air travel safety standards, the TSA has the right to update its policies as needed.

But let’s not forget that the US is expected to welcome six to eight million visitors for the 2026 FIFA World Cup… and then another two to three million for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. In short, it’s the perfect time for the TSA to launch programs aimed at improving and streamlining the passenger experience.