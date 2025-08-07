Need Tips on the Best Places to Go on the Jersey Shore? Start Here

Fist-pumping, laundry days, and suspiciously fuzzy, knee-high boots aren’t the end-all of the famous (or should I say infamous?) New Jersey Shore.

Videos by TravelAwaits

As someone who was coming of age during the run of MTV’s Jersey Shore reality show, I assumed the Jersey Shore was a small area with one or two connected beach towns.

To be fair, I didn’t think much about geography—I was all-in on the Ron-Sam drama.

Later on, my first experience in Seaside Heights, where Jersey Shore was filmed, didn’t exactly detract from the show’s theme. I managed to sneak my friends onto the main beach by flirting with the kiosk attendant. Less than thirty minutes later, we got booted for not having proof of payment. And also smoking cigars. (I was in my early twenties, let’s not judge.)

I don’t think the reality TV show or my experience offers a fair or balanced view of the Jersey Shore. They’re both casual case studies in how to get in trouble in Seaside Heights—and don’t reflect the historic, family-friendly towns you can find lining the 130-mile stretch between Sandy Hook and Cape May.

If you’re anything like me, you might need a little crash course on the Jersey Shore and its most visitable towns.

Ready to take a look at the best places to go on the Jersey Shore—beyond Seaside Heights? You’re in store for a slew of classic American beach escapes, plus a few other twists, depending on where you go.

Best places to go on the Jersey Shore

Point Pleasant

Wildwood

Asbury Park

Cape May

Beach Haven

Sea Girt

Stone Harbor

Margate City

Belmar

Surf City

Best places to go on the Jersey Shore

Easily accessible by train or bus, Point Pleasant is one of the most bustling places to go on the Jersey Shore. The beaches are clean and great for swimming or sunbathing, and are serviced by lifeguards until 5 pm. Plus, the town is rich in history, letting you explore sites that date back to the 1700s. Don’t miss out on its charming downtown district, either, which comes alive during annual festivals like the Seafood Fest.

Amazing beach at Wildwood, New Jersey, and the kites.

Almost all of the best places to go on the Jersey Shore have a solid boardwalk—but Wildwood’s is pretty iconic. It looks like something out of a summer of love Americana flick, offering amusement parks and drink and food venues.

The town is known for its ‘doo wop’ or ‘googie’ architecture, which covers stylish, 70s-style buildings; the TWA Hotel is a classic example of this design. Wildwood is also one of the most family-oriented spots on this list, making it ideal for families with small kids.

Asbury Park, New Jersey, US.

Asbury Park is renowned for its welcoming and artsy atmosphere, along with its musical venues and history. It’s where Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi famously got their starts.

Today, that music history is alive and well across Asbury Park’s venues, including the Paramount Theatre. But it also has a classic boardwalk that runs along a wide, sandy beach, letting you skip out on the shows to sunbathe at your leisure.

USA, New Jersey, Cape May, Victorian houses along Beach Avenue

Many people argue that the best place to go on the Jersey Shore is Cape May—and I’m apt to agree. This charming small town is renowned for its Victorian architecture, which can turn a nightly stroll into an inspiring passeggiata.

And many of those Victorian buildings sit right on the sand, leading to the Atlantic Ocean. It’s one of the most romantic destinations in New England, but one that comes at a range of price points, from budget to luxury.

Like the name suggests, Beach Haven’s best activities revolve around the beach, as it’s located on the Long Beach barrier island. The town comes alive as a resort destination in summer, catering to families who want water activities. There’s also an amusement park, along with a water park. There’s even a cute historic district where you can see Edwardian and Victorian houses.

SEA GIRT, NEW JERSEY – September 15, 2017: People enjoy the beach on one of the last days of summer

If you’re looking for a tiny escape, head to Sea Girt. It’s one of the best places to go on the Jersey Shore to soak up that small-town feel. Along with the beach and the boardwalk, you can enjoy activities like hiking, exploring public areas like Crescent Park, and even learning about history at the National Guard Militia Museum.

The Late Afternoon Sun along the beach in Stone Harbor, NJ.

Don’t want to battle the waves while you unwind at a Jersey Shore beach? Stone Harbor is known for its calm waters, which let you tackle activities like surfing, kayaking, sailing, and stand-up paddleboarding. There’s also plenty to do in the way of shopping, with plenty of beachy and coastal motifs. Lastly, don’t forget about the Wetlands Institute, a gorgeous conservation area that offers daily tours.

MARGATE CITY, NJ – JULY 20: Lucy The Elephant celebrated her 139th birthday (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

Similar to Stone Harbor and Point Pleasant, Margate City isn’t exactly a well-kept Jersey Shore destination. You might already know it thanks to its iconic Lucy the Elephant landmark, which is a 65-foot wooden sculpture that’s now a National Historic Landmark.

The town is known for its lovely beaches and bay, along with the close-knit community atmosphere. Families are more than welcome—you’ll find plenty of establishments that cater to kids of all ages.

A drone shot of the Belmar Beach and coastal road and buildings on a sunny day in Belmar, New Jersey, USA

Home to big beaches with plenty of space to roam, you won’t be faced with the hustle and bustle of more popular boardwalks. That’s not because Belmar is off the map—instead, there’s a strong community focus on keeping the beach clean and accessible.

Expect a gorgeous and long boardwalk beside wide, sandy beaches, plus all the other elements of a great Jersey Shore vacation, like shops and restaurants geared toward summer fun.

Best places to go on the Jersey Shore, last pick: Surf City

Beachfront wooden houses in Surf City, New Jersey, USA

Walkable and known for being dog-friendly, Surf City makes it easy to unwind on the Jersey Shore. The community is welcoming and laidback, while beautiful beach and bay views wait around every corner. Plus, it’s home to unique finds like art galleries and mom-and-pop studios.

