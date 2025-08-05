Ranking the Best Beachfront Airbnbs in San Diego: Top 10 Views

San Diego—a SoCal gem known for its gorgeous beaches, mild weather, indie breweries, great attractions, and that one unforgettable shout-out from Anchorman. (Did you know that San Diego means a whale’s vagina in Spanish?)

Videos by TravelAwaits

Toss in sites like the San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, La Jolla, and the Gaslamp Quarter, and it’s not hard to see how San Diego has become one of the US’s most visitable (and re-visitable) destinations.

The big question is… where should you stay?

If you’re heading to San Diego, I vote you find a rental that showcases the very best of the city. And, in most estimations, the best of the city can be found along its stunning coast and bay.

If you’re looking for a ranking of the best beachfront Airbnbs in San Diego, start here.

I’ve rounded up the best of the bunch for your next Pacific Coast adventure, then ranked them according to their top features.

And by the best beachfront Airbnbs in San Diego, I mean you can see the ocean from a balcony, from a patio, or from the back door. You might even get sandy just by stepping out the door.

Ranking the best beachfront Airbnbs in San Diego

Best beachfront Airbnbs in San Diego: a closer look

Enjoy a 18-degree view of Sail bay from the private rooftop deck whenever you like, then head to the beach. In just a few steps, your toes will be sinking into the sand. This guesthouse cleeps four between a bedroom and sofa pullout in the living room.

You’ve got unobstructed ocean views straight from this quaint studio rental. It also has super-groovy and tasteful wood paneling on the walls and roof, adding a dash of hippie-beachy vibes. Best of all, you can soak up those ocean views straight from the bed thanks to the large window.

This two-bedroom stay comes with a shared hot tub and patio, the latter of which opens straight onto the beach. If you’re looking to be right in the action on the Boardwalk or have a front-row seat to those West Coast sunsets, look no further.

This chic (dare I say sexy?) condo comes with two bedrooms and another couch setup that sleeps a total of five. Ultramodern and designed to showcase those endless ocean views, you have unprecedented access to the Pacific Ocean straight from this rental. Did I mention there’s a rooftop deck with a fire pit?

This cozy two-bedroom rental showcases San Diego’s beachy vibe thanks to its cute interior design. But the real treat is the view of Mission Bay, which you can see from many rooms in the apartment. Or it could be that California King bedroom—which has a window overlooking the beach, too.

Looking to go big, and possibly over the top at the best beachfront Airbnbs in San Diego? Rent this two-bedroom home near Belmont Park. You’ve got a massive private deck, garage, and grill with gorgeous views of the park and ocean. Though you don’t have direct access to the beach, the views and OTT amenities are hard to beat.

You’ve got unprecedented access to South Mission Beach with this rental, with stunning views of Mission Bay (Sunrise). Not only are you steps from the water, but you also get to soak up the calming breeze and view far from San Diego’s busier areas. (As a perk, it’s also pet friendly!)

With a back door that opens onto one of the city’s coolest cliffs that overlooks the pier, this Airbnb is hard to top for beach-lovers. While you need to walk a short distance to reach the beach, I like this pick because of the views of the pier. It’s romantic, cozy, and quiet.

This condo comes with oceanfront views and a few luxury amenities that you’ll actually want to use. That includes 24-hour security, along with a spa, sauna, and pool. But the real champion is the oceanfront views from the balcony and the large floor-to-ceiling windows, which showcase the Pacific.

Located in the same complex as the previous Airbnb (Capri Coastal Heaven), this condo offers a similar setup and view. The main difference is that it’s been recently remodeled, giving it a slightly more modern appearance and more contemporary appliances.

