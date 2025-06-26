11 Hotels in San Diego Perfect for a Summer Getaway

When you head to San Diego, you’ll have unbeatable weather and gorgeous coastal views on your side. And with dozens of highly rated tours and experiences, you’ll likely stay busy jumping from activity to activity, from the Gaslamp district to La Jolla.

But don’t neglect your lodging. After all, booking the right hotel can have a make-or-break impact on your trip.

And in a place as lovely as San Diego, you should be maximizing your experience by finding a hotel that offers great views, outdoor ambiance, and similar perks. A dash of style never hurts, either.

Ready to find the perfect hotel for your adventure? These are the flashiest hotels in San Diego for any and all summer getaways.

Coolest hotels in San Diego at a glance

11 hotels in San Diego

Beach vibes: The Inn at Sunset Cliffs

This retro-chic property faces the Pacific Ocean, giving you a front-row seat to the US’s most gorgeous sunsets. Rooms are decked out in an organic, coastal style, while there’s plenty of outdoor space for you to soak up the sea breeze. Just make sure you ask about any weddings before you book a retreat—it looks like they host a lot of events, thanks to that stunning view.

Activities galore: Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina

If you want a landing pad to take on some of San Diego’s best outdoor activities, look no further. This Hyatt Regency stay gives you access to Mission Bay’s biking and jogging trails, along with private areas for jet skiing, water skiing, kayaking, and paddleboarding. As an added bonus, there’s a large pool area with slides, letting you soak up that SoCal sunshine non-stop.

Upscale feel: Kona Kai San Diego

Escape the rush at this four-star resort located on one of San Diego’s most luxurious islands that offers views of the bay. There’s a private beach, an adults-only pool, and an on-site tiki bar. Plus, the hotel offers oversized balconies, letting you soak up the views while drinking in the sunlight.

Luxury pick: The Westgate Hotel

Officially, The Westgate Hotel is a four-star stay, but it has the feel and service of a five-star hotel. (Think: harp music plays in a grand, French-style foyer.) The grounds have an opulent décor, while the spa and fitness center offer curated, upscale programming and treatments. Just know that it’s located in the heart of downtown, which may or may not be your ideal location.

Calming atmosphere: Ocean Park Inn

Located right on the water with balconies that face the Pacific Ocean, Ocean Park Inn offers a clean, relaxing escape. Despite its calming and remote feel, it’s right on Pacific Beach, one of San Diego’s coolest areas. That also puts you in walking distance of major shops, restaurants, and cafes.

This hacienda-style stay includes 10 acres of lush, carefully tended gardens and courtyards where you can enjoy the sunshine and birdsong. Nearby, you’ve got the gorgeous La Jolla village to explore, along with some of San Diego’s most unspoiled coastline. Plus, you have a highly rated full-service spa on the grounds when you’re ready to lean into Estancia La Jolla’s resort-style amenities.

Great views: Intercontinental San Diego by IHG

This downtown San Diego hotel offers a larger-than-life view from its rooms, its rooftop bar, and its rooftop lounge. Best of all, its views are focused on the water, meaning you won’t be facing the city’s densest downtown streets. It’s also modern, spotlessly clean, and very stylish.

Unforgettable vibes: The Lafayette Hotel and Club

If you’re more worried about the view on the inside, forget the Intercontinental—you need to book a stay at The Lafayette Hotel and Club. Though renovated in 2023, you’ll feel like you’re stepping into a truly opulent but tasteful glimpse into the past, with design elements that will capture your attention. In short, you won’t be surprised that this hotel is where Hollywood elites like Frank Sinatra and Bob Hope once hung out.

Family fun: Town and Country Resort

Located right in the action, you’re close to San Diego’s Old Mission area, its beaches, and its major attractions. But you might not want to leave this resort, which offers three pools, waterslides, on-site programming for kids and adults, and even guestrooms that are pooch-friendly. Invite everyone you know!

You’ve got all the basics, plus more, at this Best Western. You’ve got lovely marina views, a top-notch fitness center, and different room styles that are great for business travelers and anyone staying long-term. Some rooms also have marina-facing terraces, letting you unwind after a busy day.

If you’ve spent time in San Diego before, you might recognize the pink exterior and ‘Pink Lady’ that has made this hotel an icon for years. If not, expect delicious on-site dining, terraces overlooking the Pacific Ocean, and a palm-tree-lined outdoor pool that looks like it’s out of a movie. As an added perk, pups are allowed.