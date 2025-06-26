TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

DestinationsUnited StatesCaliforniaSan Diego

11 Hotels in San Diego Perfect for a Summer Getaway

Tay Belgeri
Jun.26.2025
  • Activities and Interests
  • California
  • Destinations
  • Hotels and Resorts
  • San Diego
  • Seasonal Travel
  • Summer Travel
  • United States
    • Tay Belgeri
    Jun.26.2025

    When you head to San Diego, you’ll have unbeatable weather and gorgeous coastal views on your side. And with dozens of highly rated tours and experiences, you’ll likely stay busy jumping from activity to activity, from the Gaslamp district to La Jolla.

    Videos by TravelAwaits

    But don’t neglect your lodging. After all, booking the right hotel can have a make-or-break impact on your trip.

    And in a place as lovely as San Diego, you should be maximizing your experience by finding a hotel that offers great views, outdoor ambiance, and similar perks. A dash of style never hurts, either.

    Ready to find the perfect hotel for your adventure? These are the flashiest hotels in San Diego for any and all summer getaways.

    Coolest hotels in San Diego at a glance

    11 hotels in San Diego

    Beach vibes: The Inn at Sunset Cliffs

    This retro-chic property faces the Pacific Ocean, giving you a front-row seat to the US’s most gorgeous sunsets. Rooms are decked out in an organic, coastal style, while there’s plenty of outdoor space for you to soak up the sea breeze. Just make sure you ask about any weddings before you book a retreat—it looks like they host a lot of events, thanks to that stunning view.

    Activities galore: Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina

    If you want a landing pad to take on some of San Diego’s best outdoor activities, look no further. This Hyatt Regency stay gives you access to Mission Bay’s biking and jogging trails, along with private areas for jet skiing, water skiing, kayaking, and paddleboarding. As an added bonus, there’s a large pool area with slides, letting you soak up that SoCal sunshine non-stop.

    Upscale feel: Kona Kai San Diego

    Escape the rush at this four-star resort located on one of San Diego’s most luxurious islands that offers views of the bay. There’s a private beach, an adults-only pool, and an on-site tiki bar. Plus, the hotel offers oversized balconies, letting you soak up the views while drinking in the sunlight.

    Luxury pick: The Westgate Hotel

    Officially, The Westgate Hotel is a four-star stay, but it has the feel and service of a five-star hotel. (Think: harp music plays in a grand, French-style foyer.) The grounds have an opulent décor, while the spa and fitness center offer curated, upscale programming and treatments. Just know that it’s located in the heart of downtown, which may or may not be your ideal location.

    Calming atmosphere: Ocean Park Inn

    Located right on the water with balconies that face the Pacific Ocean, Ocean Park Inn offers a clean, relaxing escape. Despite its calming and remote feel, it’s right on Pacific Beach, one of San Diego’s coolest areas. That also puts you in walking distance of major shops, restaurants, and cafes.

    High design: Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

    This hacienda-style stay includes 10 acres of lush, carefully tended gardens and courtyards where you can enjoy the sunshine and birdsong. Nearby, you’ve got the gorgeous La Jolla village to explore, along with some of San Diego’s most unspoiled coastline. Plus, you have a highly rated full-service spa on the grounds when you’re ready to lean into Estancia La Jolla’s resort-style amenities.

    Great views: Intercontinental San Diego by IHG

    This downtown San Diego hotel offers a larger-than-life view from its rooms, its rooftop bar, and its rooftop lounge. Best of all, its views are focused on the water, meaning you won’t be facing the city’s densest downtown streets. It’s also modern, spotlessly clean, and very stylish.

    Unforgettable vibes: The Lafayette Hotel and Club

    If you’re more worried about the view on the inside, forget the Intercontinental—you need to book a stay at The Lafayette Hotel and Club. Though renovated in 2023, you’ll feel like you’re stepping into a truly opulent but tasteful glimpse into the past, with design elements that will capture your attention. In short, you won’t be surprised that this hotel is where Hollywood elites like Frank Sinatra and Bob Hope once hung out.

    Family fun: Town and Country Resort

    Located right in the action, you’re close to San Diego’s Old Mission area, its beaches, and its major attractions. But you might not want to leave this resort, which offers three pools, waterslides, on-site programming for kids and adults, and even guestrooms that are pooch-friendly. Invite everyone you know!

    Budget-friendly: Best Western Plus Island Palms Hotel

    You’ve got all the basics, plus more, at this Best Western. You’ve got lovely marina views, a top-notch fitness center, and different room styles that are great for business travelers and anyone staying long-term. Some rooms also have marina-facing terraces, letting you unwind after a busy day.

    Resort-style stay: La Valencia Hotel

    If you’ve spent time in San Diego before, you might recognize the pink exterior and ‘Pink Lady’ that has made this hotel an icon for years. If not, expect delicious on-site dining, terraces overlooking the Pacific Ocean, and a palm-tree-lined outdoor pool that looks like it’s out of a movie. As an added perk, pups are allowed.

  • Activities and Interests
  • California
  • Destinations
  • Hotels and Resorts
  • San Diego
  • Seasonal Travel
  • Summer Travel
  • United States
    • Image of Tay Belgeri Tay Belgeri View Full Profile

      Tay Belgeri is a writer and traveler from the Heartland who now lives in the Mediterranean. She has almost two decades of international travel, learning, and immigration experience under her belt. She also has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Global Studies—yes, it’s a thing. With Travel Awaits, Tay is demystifying the act of travel for fellow Americans by covering her favorite adventures, latest bucket-list experiences, and lessons she learned the hard way. She focuses on the little details that make trips easier to plan and more magical to experience. During her career, Tay has been published on AP News, Ranker, MSN, and other major publications. But don’t think of her as a travel writer—she’s a traveler and a writer. Travel is her nature; writing is her trade.