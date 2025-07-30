YOTELAIR Launches New Layover Hotel Program in France, UK, & Netherlands

The travel world is filled with projects and ideas that fly under the radar.

Videos by TravelAwaits

YOTELAIR, though part of the well-known Yotel brand, is one of those projects, in my opinion. You might recognize Yotel as one of the most affordable, chic, and trendy hostel-style brands in the world. That’s their YOTEL brand.

But the company has two other projects. First, YOTELPAD, which specializes in long-term stays. The third is YOTELAIR, a highly unique chain of hotels that are situated in popular airports.

It launched in 2007 when it opened its first YOTELAIR ‘pad’ at London Gatwick International Airport.

That’s right—Gatwick has had a little-known but ultra-cool mini-hotel operating inside the South Terminal for 18 years.

Back in 2016, YOTELAIR opened up a second location at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. A year later, they went live at Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport.

YOTELAIR locations are designed to allow passengers with unruly layovers to experience serenity and downtime with a little privacy, great Wi-Fi, a warm shower, and a bed. You can rent a room by the hour, letting you catch shut-eye for as little or as long as needed.

Oh, and the whole arrangement just got cooler thanks to YOTELAIR’s brand-new ‘Slayover’ program.

Whether you’ve heard of YOTELAIR before, consider this your sign to start booking affordable flights with long layovers at London Gatwick International Airport or Paris Charles de Gaulle International Airport. Not only can you find an affordable place to rest with YOTELAIR, but you also have access to their brand-new Slayover experiences.

Added perks from YOTELAIR at London, Paris, & Amsterdam airports

Let me reiterate one more time: if you have a long layover in London at Gatwick, in Paris at Charles de Gaulle, or in Amsterdam at Schiphol, look into booking a YOTELAIR room for an hour or ten.

And don’t miss out on the very cool Slayover experience.

The Slayover is a project from YOTELAIR and G Spot, a ‘functional’ drinks company. The word ‘functional’ just means that G Spot drinks are designed to be healthy and include adaptogens and nootropics that will help your brain and body stay healthy during travel.

G Spot might sound a little outlandish for a drinks company name, but you’ve probably seen them advertised by now. The catchy name is thanks to the company’s founder, Gillian Anderson—who you might know from shows like The X-Files or Sex Education.

The Slayover Experience comes with unique perks that you can find in your YOTELAIR smart room, including:

A dedicated Slayover concierge

One of three themed layover rescue kits

A G Spot drink

Other curated goodies

Themed layover rescue kits come in three styles: moment of pause (for unwinding), rest & reset (for immunity support during long-haul journeys), and power-up (for a pick-me-up).