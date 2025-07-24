Family Vacation Rentals in Branson, MO: 12 VRBOs & Airbnbs

Branson, Missouri, is one of the state’s best-kept secrets.

While out-of-towners from nearby Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee regularly head over to enjoy summer in one of the US’s live music capitals, it flies under the radar for thousands more.

It’s got Silver Dollar City, a charming amusement park. There’s also a Titanic Museum and the World’s Largest Toy Museum, if you like funkier side quests. Plus, you have access to unspoiled stretches of Ozark forest and hills, and, the big coup, nearby watering holes like Table Rock Lake.

I’m more than a little biased here because I’m from Missouri. Still, if you’re a fan of summer vacation places like Myrtle Beach or Pigeon Forge, home to Dollywood, then you’ll love Branson. I’ve also made it even easier for you to enjoy the summer fun with my top family vacation rentals in Branson, MO.

From these solid rentals, you can take off to enjoy Branson at your own pace—whether that involves hiking through Marvel Cave, catching Dolly Parton’s Stampede, or exploring artifacts from the Titanic.

12 family vacation rentals in Branson MO

Walking distance to downtown: Roark Creek Retreat

If you want to be within walking distance of Branson’s coolest shops, restaurants, and boutiques, then Roark Creek offers a great location. Aside from the great spot, the retreat also includes access to an indoor and outdoor pool, a play area, and a relaxing gazebo. Consider it your launching pad for all those great Branson adventures.

Pet-friendly condo stay: Fall Creek Resort

Missourians are dog people—so if you want to bring Fido along for your Branson adventure, this spot is ready to roll out the doggy bed for you. It’s located on a quiet, peaceful resort area where you can expect tranquil vibes throughout the day.

Plus, there’s plenty of grassy areas for your dog to go out—and, of course, those resort amenities, including an indoor and outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center, and more.

Lovely condo on Lake Taneycomo: Pointe Royale Golf Resort

You’ve got just about everything you could want from any family vacation rentals in Branson, MO, at this Pointe Royale condo. Pointe Royale is one of the better resorts in town, giving you access to indoor and outdoor pools, a golf course, a fantastic playground, and even tennis courts. Plus, if you’re up for it after a long day, the walk into downtown is only around 15 minutes.

Golf course access: Thousand Hills Golf Resort

With three king bedrooms and three separate bathrooms, your family will have plenty of space to unwind. There’s also a covered balcony so you can enjoy meals and downtime in the outdoors. Plus, you’ve got access to the Thousand Hills course—just make sure you reserve this spot and call ahead to book a tee time. It fills up fast, especially during summer.

Free passes to local attractions: Thousand Hills Golf Resort (2)

This rental comes with one huge perk: you get free attraction tickets to participating locations that renew each day. (As in, you can use one free pass per day.) That list is pretty hefty, including Silver Dollar City, White Water, WonderWorks, the Titanic Museum, and more.

On top of that very welcoming offer, expect a fantastic experience at Thousand Hills Golf Resort. As with the other rental property on this resort, listed above, you can call ahead to nab a tee time, too!

Classic log cabin stay with multiple options: Grand Mountain

Grand Mountain offers amazing log cabin rentals around Branson; I’m recommending two on this list, including the option below. With this link, you can explore four different cabin options, including two and four-bedroom picks.

Some also include a jetted tub and gas fireplaces. (Bonus: While this list is focused on the best family vacation rentals in Branson, MO, Grand Mountain also offers small one-bedroom rentals that are great for romantic getaways!)

Classic log cabin stay that sleeps 6: Grand Mountain (2)

This log cabin comfortably sleeps six, though I’m sure smaller kids could share beds for even more bunkspace. This gorgeous cabin comes with a stone fireplace with a gas hookup, plus a screened balcony for added outdoor time. This cabin is also a walk-in, making it great for any families with members who have mobility concerns.

Close to Silver Dollar City: Timber Lake Lodge

You’ve got it all at this lovely, four-bedroom cabin. Silver Dollar City is only a few minutes away by car, letting you take on the old-timey-themed amusement park at a moment’s notice.

But there’s also the Indian Point Marina for any families that want to get out on the water, making this a great jumping-off point for nature excursions. (It also has a fresh, crisp interior that feels cozy.)

Cabin with private jacuzzi & arcade: Stonebridge Golf Community

Get out into the woods with this private cabin. Located in Branson’s western area, it’ll give you a more remote feel than the other rentals on this list. But that doesn’t mean you should expect less.

This rental also offers a private jacuzzi and—the real coup for families—an arcade room. Personally, I’d probably book it for that balcony view, which showcases the surrounding greenery.

20 acres of private land to roam: Serenity House

Let’s assume getting out into nature is high on your priority list—the cabin above would be a great choice, along with this stunning property. The Serenity House is located on 20 private acres, giving your family space to roam.

Plus, there’s a great outdoor barbecue setup. But you might also find yourself spending a lot of time indoors, as this rental is newly renovated and has a professional, modern design.

A mini-cabin for a short stay: Tiny A-Frame

I know, I know—jamming a family of four into a tiny house isn’t how traditional vacations are built. That being said, this is a very cool mini A-Frame that more adventurous families would enjoy during a short stay. Despite its small size, there’s also a great covered porch setup, a fully functional kitchen, and, most importantly, access to Table Rock Lake.

Large cabin with room for the whole fam: Bucksaw Bear Cabin

Forget the tiny A-Frame if you’re going to bring the whole family with you. If that’s the case, head to Bucksaw Bear Cabin. Not only does it have enough space to sleep ten, but it also has the types of outdoor and indoor seating areas that you’ll need to relax with a larger group.

After all, what’s the point of looking into family vacation rentals in Branson, MO if there’s not room for everyone to comfortably hang out? It also has a wood-burning fireplace, a gorgeous set of wood stairs, and other unique bespoke elements.