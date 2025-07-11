6 Safety Tips for Tijuana: Less Fear, More Fun

San Diego has an informal sister city in Mexico’s Tijuana.

Videos by TravelAwaits

From flights to walkovers to short drives, there are a handful of ways to cross the border from one country to the next. And many do it in the same day, making Tijuana one of the US’s favorite out-of-country day trips.

It’s one of the most interesting divides in the travel world, as Tijuana has historically had a reputation for great eats, vibrant culture, and general lawlessness. Almost like a modern holdout from the old days of the Wild West.

But is it actually true? And do travelers need to know safety tips for Tijuana?

Again, Tijuana is a complex place—and its more violent tendencies are only one half of the coin. After all, it’s Mexico’s second-most populous city after Ciudad de Mexico, and it’s not uncommon for large cities to deal with riff-raff.

But let’s not forget that Tijuana relies on tourism. It welcomes around 20 million visitors a year, and the vast, vast majority head home without any major incidents.

Visitors are there to scarf down those famous fish tacos, listen to the city’s distinct blues-style music, and shop at its famous markets. Others use Tijuana as a gateway to other popular spots in Baja, Mexico, Riviera Nayarit, and beyond.

Regardless of why Tijuana has landed on your radar recently, I want to point out that, despite ongoing safety concerns, you don’t need to avoid the city.

You just need to be a little savvier than you might be in other places. To do so, keep these safety tips for Tijuana in mind.

6 safety tips for Tijuana

An Elevated View of Homes and BnBs near Jardines Playas de Tijuana on the Coast of Tijuana (Getty)

Tip #1: In Tijuana, the tourist track is your friend

Tourists are more eager to get off the beaten path than ever before. We’re on the hunt for hidden-gem experiences that are found in locally-centric places. And I’m usually a proponent of this type of culture-first approach to travel.

But in Tijuana, this type of thinking won’t serve you well. Stick to the well-trodden tourist tracks—they’re designed to keep you safe.

Avenida Revolucion, Zona Rio, and Mercado Hidalgo are all safe places for you to explore by day or night. You can also head to the Tijuana Cultural Center and the local beaches if you want to skip out on all that shopping.

Tip #2: Scams are the most common danger—not violent crime

One of the most basic safety tips for Tijuana is to be mindful of your surroundings, especially any individuals who look agitated. Additionally, you should be very mindful of your belongings, as pickpockets are an issue.

But the most common crime that Americans face in Tijuana is getting scammed, not facing a violent robbery or abduction.

Be mindful of local taxis hiking up your fare by taking you in circles. Another issue is vendors who crank up the price and hope you won’t notice the conversion. That actually happened to me in Cancun recently—I wasn’t paying enough attention when speaking with a vendor, and they overcharged me. By a lot.

Before you go to Tijuana, make sure you know the conversion rate and can do a few quick calculations in your head. I suggest writing down conversions for amounts from $10-$250 on a little piece of paper that you can reference while bartering. Then keep a laser focus on that card reader to make sure you’re paying the right price.

Tip #3: Don’t get drunk

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: avoid getting drunk on solo trips and even when in small groups. Similarly, don’t accept drinks from a stranger. Why would a stranger want to get you drunk in a city like Tijuana?

I’m not saying you won’t find friendly, beer-sharing friends around the world. I’m just saying you probably won’t run into them on a random Tuesday in Tijuana.

Again, you can and should make friends with locals! But those relationships usually take time and aren’t often based on one-off drinking sessions.

Tip #4: If you’re feeling unsure about a decision, ask a local

You might not always know if what you’re seeing in Tijuana (or being invited to do) is normal. If that’s the case, ask a friendly-looking local for some advice. In travel circles, the best local to ask is a middle-aged woman because we tend to assign her to a motherly role—and moms wouldn’t lie, right?

Tip #5: Plan your visit ahead of time—avoid wandering

As outlined in the section about staying on the tourist track, you should also consider planning your trip ahead of time. When you plan ahead, you minimize the amount of time you stand around looking uncertain. That’s usually when the hawks descend, so to speak. (Hawks = scammers.)

This is one of the best safety tips for Tijuana, and any other place in the world: if you’re worried about safety topics, then don’t leave anything up for question. Plan your itinerary with a few backup plans in mind (or written down).

Tip #6: Be wary of new friends—and especially love interests

Once again, this was outlined in the drinking section, but be mindful about making new friends. I’ve found that it’s more common for me to make friends with fellow travelers versus locals.

After all, why would a local in a heavily trafficked tourist area want to connect with a random visitor? That’s doubly true for any romantic interests.

There’s usually a reason. And in cities like Tijuana, that reason might be as neutral as being curious about your background, as naughty as scamming you out of a few dollars, or as nefarious as setting you up to be robbed at gunpoint.

I’m using alliteration to make that slightly less scary, but I think you get my point.