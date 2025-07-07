10 Quaint Seaside Towns in New England Where Charm Doesn’t Stop

Who wouldn’t take the chance to escape to a quiet and quaint seaside town in New England?

Videos by TravelAwaits

Even if you rarely seek out vacations with a lot of downtime, the Northeast region specializes in sleepy, charming towns with sprawling Atlantic beaches. Best of all, they aren’t as pricey as many travelers imagine.

While there might not be too much to do in terms of nightlife or large events, that’s part of the magic.

You show up, log your brain off, and wander across town without a care in the world.

Stop at a mom-and-pop restaurant when you’re hungry, explore an art gallery when you’re feeling intrigued, and then stop off at the beach for great views and a little bit of introspection.

And while these types of seaside towns in New England really come alive during summer’s warmer months, they’re great to visit any time of year. (Especially if you’re not shy about battling a little winter snow in exchange for next-level, fireside coziness.)

Want to know which seaside towns in New England are ideal for a quiet escape? Start with these ten picks.

10 quaint seaside towns in New England

Mystic, Connecticut

Bar Harbor, Maine

Kennebunkport, Maine

Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Rockport, Massachusetts

Camden, Maine

Provincetown, Massachusetts

Ogunquit, Maine

New Shoreham, Rhode Island

Bristol, Rhode Island

Chatham, Massachusetts (Cape Cod)

Charming and quiet seaside towns in New England

Mystic, Connecticut

Mystic Seaport, Connecticut, USA (Getty)

If you’re into harbors and maritime history, Mystic (named after the Pequot term for a large river or ‘missi-tuk’) should be top of mind. It’s home to the US’s largest maritime museum, where you can explore the sailing and whaling ships that once cruised New England’s shorelines. Its downtown is walkable and dotted with historic architecture. There are also plenty of galleries—a theme you’ll notice throughout this list.

Tips on visiting:

Bar Harbor, Maine

Old Wooden store buildings on waterfront at the town of Bar Harbor in Acadia national Park (Getty)

Natural beauty abounds in Bar Harbor, Maine. This small town is known for being one of the state’s best gateways into Acadia National Park, but you’ll also find rugged and scenic coastal views that capture your attention not far from town. Lobster lovers can rejoice, as well, because Bar Harbor is known as a major Maine lobster port. Oh, and history also comes alive, as Bar Harbor was once a summer retreat for powerful families like the Rockefellers and Vanderbilts.

Tips on visiting:

Kennebunkport, Maine

Kennebunk’s Lower Village & Kennebunkport’s Dock Square (Getty)

When someone brings up New England and starts tossing around words like ‘quaint’ and ‘seaside’, I think about Kennebunkport first. It’s home to stunning beaches, dockside shops and fine dining, gorgeous and historic mansions, and has its own distinct shingle-style architectural tastes. Think of it like a Gilmore Girls-caliber small town where locals are friendly and passionate about keeping Kennebunkport small and adorable.

Tips on visiting:

Portsmouth, New Hampshire

North America, United States of America, New Hampshire, Portsmouth (Getty)

Portsmouth is too large to be considered a quiet seaside town in New England, but it’s got too much charm to pass up on this list. As New Hampshire’s oldest settlement, there’s plenty of rich history to soak up around town, from architecture to museums. In summer, there’s also plenty in the way of markets, galleries, and community activities like small arts festivals. Plus, an awesome naval shipyard to explore.

Tips on visiting:

Rockport, Massachusetts

Rockport is a seaside town in Essex County, Massachusetts (Getty)

Rockport is renowned for its arts scene—in fact, many flock to town for a photo of the famous red fishing shack known as “Motif Number 1,” which former arts students used to paint as part of their training. Today, there are over 30 galleries in town, making it one of the US’s most iconic arts colonies. But don’t worry, there are also lovely rocky beaches and coastal forests where you can disappear for a while.

Tips on visiting:

Camden, Maine

USA, Maine, Camden, Camden Harbor, dawn (Getty)

With views of both Penobscot Bay and the nearby Mount Battie, this relaxing seaside town has long been a summer hub for residents of Boston, Philadelphia, and New York City. Most come for those outdoor activities, from hiking and kayaking to sailing and rock-climbing. If you’re looking for plenty to do between those relaxation sessions, Camden will keep you busy. (Not too busy, though.)

Tips on visiting:

New Shoreham, Rhode Island

Late afternoon summer photo of the North Lighthouse located in New Shoreham, Block Island, Rhode Island. (Getty)

Located on Block Island and renowned for its summer activities, New Shoreham offers the same level of excitement as Camden (above)—just with slightly different views. In New Shoreham, expect plenty of low coastal dunes and panoramic views of the Atlantic. Founded in 1661, there’s also plenty of history to explore in New Shoreham. Assuming you can be torn away from those lovely cycling and hiking paths that crisscross the island.

Tips on visiting:

Ogunquit, Maine

Perkins Cove is charming coastal village nestled on the shores of Ogunquit, Maine (Getty)

Forget Florida and California. Ogunquit, Maine, is known by beach enthusiasts for its unspoiled stretch of 3.5 miles of soft-sand beach. If the sand doesn’t call to you, head to Ogunquit’s 1.5-mile cliff walk called the Marginal Way, where you can enjoy panoramic views of the Atlantic. When you’re ready to head back into town, enjoy art galleries, small restaurants, and lovely shops that ooze small-town charm.

Tips on visiting:

Bristol, Rhode Island

Bristol is a town in Bristol County, Rhode Island, US as well as the historic county seat (Getty)

If historic charm is important to you, book a trip to Bristol for the Fourth of July celebration—it’s the oldest in the country and regularly attracts 200,000 visitors. Aside from the big bash, Bristol is usually known for its historic sites and patriotic heritage. You can enjoy gorgeous and preserved architecture in Bristol’s downtown area, along with a lovely seaport.

Tips on visiting:

Stonington, Connecticut

Path with New England-style homes at edge of Long Island Sound, Stonington, New London County, (Getty)

With a long history of shipbuilding, whaling, and sealing, there’s plenty of maritime history for you to explore in Stonington. (Don’t miss out on the Old Lighthouse Museum!) But if you prefer natural, coastal scenery, you’ll also find plenty of lovely beaches outside of its harbor district. On top of that, Stonington is home to plenty of historic architecture, which adds an extra dose of seaside intrigue.

Tips on visiting: