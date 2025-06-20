Best Boutique Hotels in Asheville, Plus Inns & Bed and Breakfasts

Asheville is one of the coolest up-and-coming travel destinations in the US.

Videos by TravelAwaits

It’s not hard to see why. The city has just about everything a visitor could dream of. Unexpectedly quirky museums and shops? In spades. What about homegrown restaurants and breweries? Yep, they’re out there. Plus, a great balance of Gilded Age history set in one of the country’s most scenic stretches of forest.

To put it simply, if you haven’t been to Asheville yet, you probably will in the coming years.

While you can stay at great chains throughout the city, I’m always a fan of more intimate boutique stays. And like many other mom-and-pop style establishments, they aren’t hard to find in Asheville. Even better, they’re wonderfully charming.

Ready to take a look at the best boutique hotels in Asheville? Start with these top picks.

(Disclosure: though my list is focused on boutique hotels, you’ll also notice a few bed and breakfasts and mini hotels listed, as well. My goal is to introduce you to small-scale lodging that delivers on character and charm.)

Top 10 boutique hotels in Asheville

Zelda Dearest

Princess Anne Hotel

The Windsor

Blind Tiger Asheville

The Restoration Asheville

Cedar Crest Inn

Beaufort House Inn

Sweet Biscuit Inn Bed and Breakfast

1899 Wright Inn and Carriage House

The Beaucatcher

Top 10 boutique hotels in Asheville (plus, inns and B&Bs)

Style is the key at Zelda Dearest. Located near the prestigious Biltmore Avenue on one of Asheville’s best hilltops, the location is what draws many to this boutique hotel—but it’s the effortlessly classy interior that will keep you coming back. (Book the Magnolia King, if you can. It’s the stuff of hotel dreams.)

This historic inn gives you the cozy atmosphere of a B&B with all the classic hotel amenities you could want. Staff are also available to help book rooms and experiences for families, and offer rooms that are handicap-accessible.

With a specialty offering of multi-room suites, The Windsor offers a well-balanced and intimate stay. You can expect a curated historic experience (the grounds date back to 1907), along with added amenities like high-quality linens and an unbeatable location near all of Asheville’s hottest destinations.

Welcome to one of Asheville’s most unique boutique stays. The décor is both rustic and modern, while the premise runs on a more modern self-check-in setup. There’s also a self-serve breakfast. If you’re used to the hands-off nature of a private rental, you’ll love the Blind Tiger.

Chic and hyper-modern, The Restoration is a comprehensive boutique hotel that offers on-site dining and drinks, balconies in most rooms, live music, yoga classes, and even a games room. Sort of like a boutique hotel, but with more large-scale (and upscale) amenities.

Dubbed Asheville’s ‘most romantic historic inn’, this eye-catching property is bright pink and impossible to miss. You’re in store for a more old-school, bed-and-breakfast style stay (that includes a delicious breakfast spread), which also comes with top-notch service from the on-site innkeepers.

This gorgeous four-star stay is on the National Register of Historic Places, dating back to 1894. Set in a large, gorgeous mansion, you can soak up the peaceful, private two-acre grounds from the lovely porch. Think: elegance, luxury, and unbeatable service.

Let’s stick with the historic mansions for a second. This 1899-built Queen Anne-style Victorian mansion has been painstakingly restored. That even includes the interior, which features actual antique furniture. All ten rooms are charmingly historic while still being opulent.

The Beaucatcher is a recently renovated motel that’s looking to strike into the boutique sector. Are its rooms the prettiest? No. (I blame the carpet.) That being said, it’s a highly affordable and centrally located stay that has everything you need for a great adventure. It’s also the most affordable of the boutique hotels in Asheville that made the list.

This four-star B&B is set inside a 1915 Colonial Revival-style mansion, similar to the other inns on this list. Most of the rooms have a historic décor, which may or may not be your cup of tea. Located just over a mile from Asheville’s downtown, Sweet Biscuit gives you everything you’ll need for a quaint and quiet stay. Apparently, its breakfasts are also to die for.