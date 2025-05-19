Peru Set New Rules for Machu Picchu—Here’s What You Need to Know

I’ve said it once this year, and I have a feeling I’ll say it again: It’s a big year for travel updates.

Videos by TravelAwaits

From new travel form requirements to big questions about visiting the United States, the global routes of tourism are being disrupted. But it’s not just the minutiae of travel requirements that are evolving; I’m also noticing a new approach to tourism from popular destinations.

Two of the biggest updates have come from the world’s most popular destinations: Venice, Italy, and Machu Picchu, Peru, which have launched brand new travel rules in 2025.

I’ll get to Venice in the next week or two—for now, I’m focusing on what new rule changes in Machu Picchu mean for your upcoming travels, and how you can ensure you have a great trip to one of the world’s greatest wonders. (I mean that literally—Machu Picchu is one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, which were announced in 2000.)

Here’s what you need to know about the new rules for visiting Machu Picchu.

Meet the new Machu Picchu

Getty

The new rules for visiting Machu Picchu come from Peru’s Ministry of Culture and are pretty straightforward. You might recognize similar rules in other high-traffic, ancient, and highly regarded destinations, from the Taj Mahal to Le Louvre.

The new rules are:

All visitors must enter with a licensed tour guide

Tour group sizes cannot exceed 10 people

Visitors must purchase tickets for a certain time slot, and can only enter Machu Picchu for that given time slot

Specific sites within Machu Picchu, including the Sun Temple and other areas, are also limited by time slot

When you purchase a time slot, you also purchase a route; each route has a distinct time slot, and some may only be available seasonally

Nearby peaks like Huayna Picchu and Huchuy Picchu are also only accessible during certain time slots for ticketholders

You must purchase all tickets before arriving; they are also non-transferable

No more than 5,600 visitors may enter Machu Picchu per day during high season (June to August); during the low season (September-May), no more than 4,600 visitors may enter

No more than 2,400 visitors may be inside Machu Picchu at the same time

Visits can last between two to seven hours

No visitors may go ‘off-track’

Here’s a TL;DR version: You can only get into Machu Picchu by buying a ticket to visit during a certain time slot and heading there with an officially licensed tour guide.

Why did Peru create new rules for this site?

Getty

Over the last decade, overtourism has threatened the integrity of Machu Picchu, putting its architecture at risk.

To put it simply, there have been too many visitors, too many defacements, too many accidents, and too many off-trail scams that put tourists and the Landmark at risk.

The rule changes are designed to preserve this ancient site while making sure that tourists in future generations can enjoy this World Wonder.

I live in one of these high-traffic tourist zones: Barcelona’s Ciutat Vella, one of the world’s most popular destinations. I can tell you firsthand how tough overcrowding from tourism is, even with the most polite and well-intentioned tourists.

To be blunt, I would love for the local Ajuntament (aka city council) to release a set of regulations like this for certain parts of Barcelona. First, because it standardizes what is and isn’t allowed; tourists can’t obey the rules if they aren’t clear. Second, it ensures the safety of the destination; in this case, Machu Picchu. Third, it also provides a framework for local guides to work sustainability.

In other words, these rules won’t negatively impact your trip to Machu Picchu. If you’re dead-set on spending more than seven hours at the site, you can buy a ticket to return sometime over the next few days.

