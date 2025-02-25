Top 6 Cities for Solo Travel in South America

If you could put together the perfect solo trip across a single continent, which would it be?

The answer depends on your interests. Culture buffs might prefer Europe because of its large number of established capital cities—many of which are the remnants of the Western empires of yore.

More adventurous culture buffs might head further east on the hunt for similar cultural excursions—ones that take them further outside their comfort zone.

But what about heading farther south?

South America is home to some of the New World’s largest modern cities, including Sao Paolo and Buenos Aires, along with natural wonders like the Amazon, the Cerrado, the Pantanal, and Patagonia—just to name a few. It’s the birthplace of dances like samba, tango, and cumbia, along with dishes like ceviche, asado, empanadas, and lomo saltado.

From just about every angle, South America is one of the world’s most diverse and culturally relevant regions. And with only two major languages (Spanish and Portuguese), it’s more accessible linguistically than any other continent.

When it comes to solo travel in South America, adventures await around every corner—but where should you go? And which cities are best for which types of travelers?

Narrowing down your options for solo travel in South America might be harder than you think. Start here with my top picks, which are based on the continent’s most popular destinations, accessibility, atmosphere, and safety.

(For the purposes of simplified solo travel, I’m sticking to larger cities that are easy to get to. Just know that each city recommended offers you the opportunity to travel off the map into smaller towns and regions—most likely by bus.)

At a glance: best cities for solo travel in South America

Best cities for solo travel in South America

Close to the Amazon: Quito, Ecuador

Multicolored colonial houses in Quito (Getty)

Be warned: Quito sits at an elevation of 9,350 feet, so be prepared to feel the altitude when you first arrive. That being said, that height prevents you from feeling the heat and humidity of the nearby Amazon. In Quito, you can explore a city dotted with Spanish colonial architecture and full of Ecuadorian spirit.

Locals are kind and helpful, while the city’s growing tourism infrastructure makes it easy to explore the city’s cultural offerings and then get out into the wild. And speaking of getting out into the wild, you can take a plane to Amazonian gateways like Coca or Lago Agrio—or take a bus.

The bus rides are long, but the destinations are absolutely worth your time. You can explore the forest, veg out in hammocks listening to the river, and sample Amazonian delights. In fact, Coca is the place where the name Amazon is thought to have originated.

Close to the mountains: Santiago, Chile

Cable car and Costanera Center in Santiago, Chile (Getty)

Aren’t looking for a gateway into the Amazon Rainforest? Head south to Santiago, the capital of Chile, which is rimmed by the Andes Mountains. Famous peaks like Cerro El Plomo and Cerro San Cristobal loom around the city, towering into the sky.

And you can explore them at your own pace via portals like Cajon del Maipo, using the city as a home base. In fact, while I’m recommending Santiago to anyone who wants to delve into the Andes, half the magic is the city itself.

Santiago is home to innovative design projects, vibrant nightlife, and easy-to-navigate public transportation. Plus, you can find wineries dotting the valley around the city, just in case you’re looking to take a break from hiking.

Coolest cultural experiences: La Paz, Bolivia

Snowcapped Mount Huayna Potosi in the background (Getty)

As with Quito, you can expect a high-altitude experience in this capital city, which sits at a whopping 11,924 feet.

Assuming you’re okay with that type of altitude, you’ll be treated to some of South America’s most unique cultural experiences—ones that you haven’t likely heard of before. That’s largely thanks to the presence of Aymara indigenous culture and practices.

You can sample Quechua Aymara foods, remedies, charms, and more at the city’s marketplaces—or take a more historical approach at the city’s museums, such as the Museum of Ethnography and Folklore. If culture is on your radar, La Paz needs to be on your bucket list.

Best big city vibes: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Urban Skyline of Santos in Sao Paolo Brazil (Getty)

With almost 23 million residents, Sao Paolo is South America’s most populous city. (It has the same population of Mexico City, if that helps you picture how vast it is.) For solo travelers, that size means one thing: you’ve got even more neighborhoods to sink your teeth into and friends to make.

Dubbed a ‘bustling megacity’, you’ll find art galleries, museums, theaters, and tons of unexpected finds. For example, Sao Paolo is home to the largest Japanese population outside Japan, letting you learn more about the country’s cultural melting pot—similar to heading to Chinatown in New York City. In other words, it’s a layered experience.

Friendliest atmosphere: Medellin, Colombia

Plaza Botero in central Medellin (Getty)

Forget what you think you know about Medellin, Colombia. The ‘City of Eternal Spring’ is known for two things in 2025: its gorgeous climate (the moniker isn’t just for fluff) and its friendly atmosphere. Medellin is a vibrant metropolis that’s thriving—and its people are happy to welcome visitors.

I vote you schedule your trip to Medellin during its famous Flower Festival or over Christmas when grand light displays are put up around the city. While there, make sure to explore its public museums, libraries, and public spaces—there’s always a cultural event going on, and visitors are always welcome.

Most delicious eats: Lima, Peru

Lima cathedral (Getty)

I know, I know—this list is full of capital cities. But if you’re a foody who’s heading to South America on a solo trip, you must stop in Lima. In some culinary circles, it’s regarded as the gastronomic capital of the continent. You probably know it as the birthplace of ceviche, lomo saltado, and pisco sours.

But that’s just a basic introduction. Similar to Sao Paolo, Lima has a large Japanese population, along with Chinese. You can sample fusion foods like Chifa (Chinese-Peruvian) and Nikkei (Japanese-Peruvian). Or if you want a more hardcore taste of Lima’s traditions, go for the famous 17-course tasting menu at Central, one of the world’s top restaurants.

