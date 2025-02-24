TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

Boston

Inside All 16 Stops on Boston’s Historic Freedom Trail

Tay Belgeri
Feb.24.2025
A historical reenactment outside the Old State House in Boston (Getty)
    Back in 1951, a Boston-based journalist conceived an idea for the ages.

    His vision was to unite Boston’s most famous historic landmarks with a walkable trail. The concept quickly took off, and within two years of its conception, the Freedom Trail was born, welcoming upwards of 40,000 locals.

    The trail—which consists of mostly inlaid or painted lines—weaves through Boston’s oldest districts. Beginning with Boston Common downtown, the trail edges through the North End and onward to Charlestown, where it concludes with the Bunker Hill Monument.

    Along the way, visitors will come into contact with some of the country’s oldest and most significant historical markers—many of which paved the way for the formation of the United States of America.

    If you’re a history buff who has plans to visit Boston, don’t forget about the humble Freedom Trail. While a few stops along its 16-stop, 2.5-mile path charge a small entry fee, the vast majority are free.

    How to experience Boston’s Freedom Trail

    Boston, MA – April 25: Josh Rudy, a tour guide with The Freedom Trail Foundation, joked about how beautiful John Hancock’s wife was as he played Capt. Daniel Malcolm while leading a tour of the Freedom Trail. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

    If you’re planning to walk the Freedom Trail, I highly suggest stopping at Faneuil Hall (the 11th stop on the tour). On the first floor, you’ll find a visitor center that offers free maps of the Freedom Trail. I also recommend picking up brochures and maps that cover Boston’s non-Freedom Trail landmarks.

    Notably, the Liberty Tree and sites associated with the Boston Tea Party are omitted from the Freedom Trail. Those brochures can help you figure out how to bundle in a few other stops along the way.

    If a DIY tour isn’t your thing, you can also sign up for one of the official tours that leave every day at 10 am (seasonal), 11 am, 12 pm, and 1 pm. Guides are dressed in colonial garb, which adds a layer of nerdy fun.

    Traditionally, the Freedom Trail runs from South to North, which means you’ll begin with Boston Common and end with the Bunker Hill Monument. That being said, you can go whichever way suits your fancy.

    Below, you can read a small snippet about each of the Freedom Trail’s 16 stops. I’ve included photos of my favorite can’t-miss landmarks.

    All 16 stops on Boston’s Freedom Trail

    Boston Common

    Boston Common is a 50-acre public park in downtown Boston that first opened back in 1634. It’s the oldest city park in the United States.

    Massachusetts State House

    Massachusetts State House is the state’s capitol building, housing the state legislature and governor’s offices. The grand building was completed back in 1798, making it one of the oldest state capitols still in use.

    Park Street Church

    This evangelical church was completed back in 1809, making it one of the older stops on the Freedom Trail. It ended up on this list thanks to its notable members and speakers, including Harriet Beecher Stowe’s brother (who served as a deacon), and was the first place where the song ‘My Country, ‘Tis of Thee’ was performed.

    Granary Burying Ground

    This famous burial ground dates back to 1660 and is the final resting places of revolutionaries like Paul Revere, the victims of the Boston Massacre, and other pivotal figures like John Hancock and Samuel Adams.

    King’s Chapel

    Kings Chapel (Getty)

    King’s Chapel might be my favorite stop on the Freedom Trail thanks to its imposing size and construction. Built in 1764, the Georgian architecture feels like something you’d see in Ancient Rome.

    Boston Latin School & Statue of Benjamin Franklin

    The Boston Latin School is no longer standing; it was a public exam school from 1635 when it served as a colonial school for British Americans. Nearby, you’ll see a bronze statue of Benjamin Franklin from 1856.

    Old Corner Bookstore

    The Old Corner Bookstore in Boston (Getty)

    This gorgeous building dates back to 1718, when it was used as a residence and apothecary. Despite its name, it didn’t become a bookstore until 1828. Today, it serves as an entertainment venue and houses a Chipotle Mexican Grill—which feels a little cheap for the Freedom Trail, if I’m being honest.

    Old South Meeting House

    This historic church played a pivotal role in US history. Back in 1773, over five thousand locals gathered at the Old South Meeting House—which was the largest building the city at the time. There, they plotted the Boston Tea Party.

    Old State House

    Massachusetts Old State House (Getty)

    Built in 1713, the Old State House sits among Boston’s tallest skyscrapers, offering a unique portal into the past. This stately building served as Massachusett’s capitol building until 1798 when the new state house was completed.

    Boston Massacre Site

    The Boston Massacre helped spur the American Revolution—and you can visit the very place where the massacre happened, memorialized today with a placard. Back in 1770, British soldiers shot into a crowd of hundreds, which included Samuel Adams and Paul Revere. Five died.

    Faneuil Hall

    Faneuil Hall is home to a visitor’s center where you can grab a free brochure on the Freedom Trail. It’s also an official government center and has been since it was completed in 1742. Famous names like Samuel Adams gave rousing speeches to compel others to fight for independence during the late colonial era.

    Paul Revere House

    Paul Revere House (Getty)

    The Paul Revere House looks like a set design house from The Witch thanks to its dark wood and colonial-style construction. The home has been preserved, letting you explore the life and legacy of Paul Revere, one of the US’s most famous founding fathers.

    Old North Church

    Completed back in 1723, the Old North Church played a crucial role in spurring on Paul Revere and other founding fathers. On Revere’s famous midnight ride, a church official lit two lanterns in the steeple—which were used to alert Revere and other soldiers to British military movements.

    Copp’s Hill Burying Ground

    Regarded as Boston’s second burial ground, this cemetery dates back to 1659. It is the final resting ground of many pivotal Revolutionary soldiers and thinkers.

    USS Constitution

    This incredible vessel dates back to 1794, when it was commissioned by George Washington as one of six ships for the US Navy. Once complete, the USS Constitution battled France, British, and Barbary forces.

    Bunker Hill Monument

    The obelisk at Bunker Hill commemorates the Battle of Bunker Hill, which was one of the first major battles between the US colonies and the British Empire—though it was constructed much later on in 1843.

