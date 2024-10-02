La Compagnie: Inside the World’s Only Business Class Airline

Flying business class is a big deal.

Though it’s not quite as luxurious as a first-class ticket, business class offers a much more premium experience. Business class passengers can expect more personalized service, plenty of space, and elevated dining options.

Aside from added amenities and care, there are a few reasons that more passengers are opting for business class seats.

Those traveling with kids, for example, might pay more for a more comfortable flight—especially during long-haul trips. Those traveling for important work events, by contrast, might prefer seats where they’re more likely to get some shut-eye.

Regardless of the motivation, passengers expect a lot from their business class experience.

Some might actually seek out airlines that specialize in extravagant service. Semi-private airlines, for example, are steadily gaining popularity in the US. Not only do they offer a higher echelon of service, but they’re affordable for many travelers.

But semi-private airlines aren’t quite the same as La Compagnie, the only airline in the world that offers exclusive business class-only tickets.

Meet La Compagnie

La Compagnie is a well-kept secret in the luxury travel world—but it’s not a novel new idea by any stretch.

The company set up shop in 2013 before beginning operations in Paris in 2014. Though the airline is small, it offers an extremely upscale air travel experience.

La Compagnie flies from either an Airbus A321neo or a Boeing 757-200. All seats are full-flat to allow passengers to literally unwind while 35,000 feet in the air.

Pets are allowed, meals are whipped up by Michelin-star chefs, and free, unlimited Wi-Fi is offered throughout the journey.

Routes are fairly limited, taking passengers from New York City (Newark) to Paris (Orly), Milan (Malpensa), or Nice (Côte d’Azur). And La Compagnie only offers round trips across the Atlantic, which start at $2,400 per passenger.

(For context, I regularly fly budget between Barcelona and Chicago—which usually costs around $700 with one layover.)

The business class-only experience

Those features mentioned above should paint a pretty accurate picture—La Compagnie goes above and beyond to curate an exclusive and exceptional flying experience.

But let’s dig into all the little details that actually make that $2,400 price tag feel high-value.

Its full-flat seats come with perks like anti-allergenic pillows, electrical outlets, and travel care kits from trusted brands like Caudalie. Every guest also gets noise-canceling headphones, along with a 15.6-inch screen all to themselves.

Then there’s that French gastronomy. Menus aren’t just from famous chefs like David Toutain and Yann Couvreur.

They’re curated, four-course meals that are designed to showcase the best in French culinary traditions. Most importantly, there’s a champagne wine cellar.

And that’s really just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to features. (There’s a whole section of their website dedicated to pet care, for example.)

Is it like a semi-private airline?

La Compagnie is distinct from semi-private airlines in a few ways.

First, its scope is limited—and its team is dedicated. Despite its ten-year history, La Compagnie isn’t looking to grow at all costs. Instead, it’s looking to do what it does well.

Semi-private airlines, by contrast, tend to be more focused on growth.

Second, it’s French. That cultural element can be felt in the culinary offerings, along with the company’s emphasis on quality over growth. In other words, it’s highly boutique.

Third, La Compagnie offers private lounges for its flyers in each airport that it operates… but it doesn’t run from private airports like semi-private airlines do. That means that passengers aren’t treated to a private (and fast) security or customs experience.

That seems like a pretty big difference given La Compagnie is just as expensive as most semi-private airlines—especially considering it runs out of massive airports like Malpensa and Newark.

However, it’s in-plane offers are much more high-class, from the champagne cellar to the Michelin menus to the degree of personalized care.

